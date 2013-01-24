  • Due to an IT system upgrade between 29 June and 6 July, our standard delivery times will be extended. All orders placed between these dates will resume dispatching after 6 July.

AWP2712BLR/10
    GoZero Hydration bottle

    GoZero Fitness filter removes up to 99% of chlorine and improves the taste of tap water. No compromise on the water flow! See all benefits

    GoZero Hydration bottle

    GoZero Fitness filter removes up to 99% of chlorine and improves the taste of tap water. No compromise on the water flow! See all benefits

    GoZero Fitness filter removes up to 99% of chlorine and improves the taste of tap water. No compromise on the water flow! See all benefits

    GoZero Hydration bottle

    GoZero Fitness filter removes up to 99% of chlorine and improves the taste of tap water. No compromise on the water flow! See all benefits

      GO Pure, GO Hydrated, GO Fit!

      Rehydrate with crisp tasting water

      • 20 oz/590 ml
      • Instant filtration
      • BPA-free LDPE
      • Blue
      Dust-proof

      Dust-proof

      The bottle comes with a dust-proof cap, so that the mouthpiece stays clean.

      Leak-proof

      Leak-proof

      The leak-proof design ensures that the water doesn't spill inside your bag.

      Dishwasher safe

      Dishwasher safe

      All parts are dishwasher-safe (max. 50 degrees Celsius) except for the filter.

      Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

      Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

      Great-tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.

      Rehydrate and replenish with crisp and pure tasting water

      Made of innovative activated carbon fibre, the Fitness filter removes up to 99%* of chlorine and other taste impairing substances without compromising the water flow. Simply fill the bottle, squeeze and drink!

      Timer reminds you when to replace the filter

      Timer reminds you when to replace the filter for the best result.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Bottle capacity (excl. filter)
        590 ml/20 oz
        Bottle material
        BPA-free LDPE
        Filter quantity
        1-pack
        Filter lifetime
        1 month
        Replacement filter cartridge
        • Fitness filter AWP286/AWP287
        • Adventure filter AWP294/AWP295
        Colour
        Navy blue
        Filtration capacity
        200 L

      • Input water conditions

        Adventure filter AWP294/AWP295
        • Visually clear water
        • 5-38 degrees Celsius
        • Never use to filter seawater
        Fitness filter AWP286/AWP287
        • Mains tap water
        • 5-38 degrees Celsius

          • *Based on test results from the international testing and certification agency SGS under laboratory conditions.

