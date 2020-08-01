Search terms

    Filter cartridge

    AWP210/10

    Feel refreshed

    Made by Philips Micro X-Clean filter, which reduces taste-impairing substances and more.

    Filter cartridge

    Feel refreshed

    with crisp and pure-tasting water

    • Microfiltration
    Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

    Great-tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.

    Get the best out of your water

    Enjoy crisp and pure tasting water, as well as flavourful hot and cold drinks. Philips Micro X-Clean filter reduces chlorine, limescale, heavy metals and emerging contaminants such as microplastics and PFOA.*

    Prolongs the lifetime of kitchen appliances

    Prolongs the lifetime of kitchen appliances by preventing limescale build-up.

    Technical Specifications

    • Input water conditions

      Input water quality
      Mains tap water
      Input water temperature
      5-38  °C

    • General specifications

      Product Dimensions (LxWxH)
      75×75×115  mm
      Filter lifetime
      1 month
      Water flow rate
      0.3 L/min
      Filter quantity
      1-pack

    • Country of origin

      Filter cartridge
      Made responsibly in China

    • * The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.
