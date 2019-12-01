Clean water made easy
With a multi-stage microfiltration system, this water filter reduces VOCs and pesticides and removes up to 99% of chlorine and lead for healthy and tasty drinking water*. It also reduces water hardness.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Clean water made easy
With a multi-stage microfiltration system, this water filter reduces VOCs and pesticides and removes up to 99% of chlorine and lead for healthy and tasty drinking water*. It also reduces water hardness.
Clean water made easy
With a multi-stage microfiltration system, this water filter reduces VOCs and pesticides and removes up to 99% of chlorine and lead for healthy and tasty drinking water*. It also reduces water hardness.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Clean water made easy
With a multi-stage microfiltration system, this water filter reduces VOCs and pesticides and removes up to 99% of chlorine and lead for healthy and tasty drinking water*. It also reduces water hardness.
It is convenient and safe to discard the one-piece filter after use, avoiding secondary pollution.
The 4 stage filtration system consists of non-woven fabric, granular activated carbon, resin and another layer of non-woven fabric, which effectively reduces pesticides, chemicals, microplastics and up to 99% lead* and chlorine for crisp and pure-tasting water. It also reduces water hardness.
Filtration performance
Filter specifications
Input water conditions
General specifications
Country of origin
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.