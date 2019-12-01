Search terms

AWP201/10
    With a multi-stage microfiltration system, this water filter reduces VOCs and pesticides and removes up to 99% of chlorine and lead for healthy and tasty drinking water*. It also reduces water hardness.

      Microfiltration system reduces lead and chlorine

      Simply discard the one-piece filter after use

      It is convenient and safe to discard the one-piece filter after use, avoiding secondary pollution.

      Effectively reduces lead, pesticides, VOCs and chlorine

      The 4 stage filtration system consists of non-woven fabric, granular activated carbon, resin and another layer of non-woven fabric, which effectively reduces pesticides, chemicals, microplastics and up to 99% lead* and chlorine for crisp and pure-tasting water. It also reduces water hardness.

      Technical Specifications

      • Filtration performance

        Chlorine reduction
        Yes, up to 99%*
        Bacteria removal
        N/A
        Soluble lead reduction
        Yes, up to 99%*
        Water hardness reduction
        Yes

      • Filter specifications

        Main filter media
        • Granular activated carbon/GAC
        • Ion-exchange resin
        Filtration capacity
        200 L

      • Input water conditions

        Input water pressure
        (atmospheric) 0-1  Bar
        Input water quality
        Mains tap water
        Input water temperature
        5-38  °C

      • General specifications

        Compatible model
        • AWP2900
        • AWP2915
        • AWP2918
        • AWP2920
        • AWP2921
        • AWP2922

      • Country of origin

        Filter
        China

          • *Based on test results from the international certification testing agency BV under laboratory conditions. Soluble lead reduction is still 88% at the end of the filter's service life.
