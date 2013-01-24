Home
Philips Fidelio

A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker

AW5000/10
Fidelio
3 Awards
Fidelio
    Philips Fidelio A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker

    AW5000/10
    3 Awards

    All your music in high fidelity sound. Wirelessly.

    Get your music wirelessly, in high-fidelity sound, with the Philips Fidelio Wireless Hi-Fi speaker. Stream music effortlessly with 4 Hi-Fi drivers to offer a powerful and fully immersive music experience. See all benefits

      All your music in high fidelity sound. Wirelessly.

      Obsessed with sound

      • High fidelity stereo sound
      • 60 W, 4 Hi-Fi drivers
      • Analogue-in
      AirStudio+ Lite to control music from your mobile device

      AirStudio+ Lite to control music from your mobile device

      Available from the Apple App store and Google Play, the App automatically detects mobile and other compatible devices connected to your home Wi-Fi network, giving you instant control of your music. Control music playback, volume and sound settings, as well as online music services and Internet radio from any device, anywhere.

      Angled speaker for wider stereo sound

      Angled speaker for wider stereo sound

      The speaker features specially angled professional grade Hi-Fi drivers, designed to produce the most extensive and immersive soundstage possible. The positioning of the drivers offers unparalleled, dynamic sound quality regardless of where you are in the room. The unique design also allows the speakers to fit unobtrusively into the interior design.

      Audio line-in

      Audio line-in

      An added line-in connection allows you to connect external music sources to the Philips system in addition to the wireless option. Simply connect the speakers to the line-in, audio-out or headphone jack of any media player – like your CD/DVD player, TV or MP3 player

      Authentic sound from 4 audiophile-grade drivers

      Authentic sound from 4 audiophile-grade drivers

      The speaker features two tweeters and two Hi-Fi mid-range drivers. These top-quality components are optimally positioned in order to perfectly deliver dynamically immersive sound.

      Enjoy a universe of online music services

      Enjoy a universe of online music services

      Getting a subscription to online music services is one of the best ways to get your hands on a variety of music, including the latest releases. You can also access music anytime, anywhere, as long as there is an Internet connection. With the Philips Wireless Hi-Fi, you don't even need to turn on your computer to enjoy the online music service.

      Tune into thousands of Internet radio stations

      Tune into thousands of Internet radio stations

      The Fidelio Wireless Hi-Fi lets you enjoy more than 30,000 online radio stations from all across the globe. Expand your musical horizons by discovering great stations by genre or by country, or pick your favourite stations from the vast selection available right at your fingertips. It's super easy too – every Fidelio Wireless Hi-Fi features direct access keys to any station.

      Versatile placement to fit in any home

      Versatile placement to fit in any home

      The Wireless Hi-Fi Speaker is cleverly designed to fit perfectly in any home interior. The aluminium top plate adds durability and a sleek feel to the design, which is warmly balanced with the fine textile speaker cloth.

      Quick and easy setup

      Anyone can set up the Fidelio Wireless Hi-Fi Speakers – you don't have to be a tech expert to go from box to wow in just 5 minutes. We want you to start enjoying your Fidelio Speakers as soon as possible, which is why we've gone through great effort to ensure that you will be able to set up in just a few simple steps. In fact, you'll even have friendly and clear guidance from Fidelio's system.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound Enhancement
        • FullSound
        • Treble and Bass Control
        Volume Control
        up/down

      • Loudspeakers

        Loudspeaker types
        Integrated
        Angled speaker technology
        Yes
        Built-in speakers
        4
        Speaker Drivers
        • 2 x dome tweeters
        • 2 x 4.25" woofers

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • MP3
        • WMA
        • non DRM AAC (m4A)
        • eAAC+
        • FLAC
        Sample frequencies
        8-48 kHz (MP3)
        MP3 bit rates
        8-320 kbps and VBR
        ID3-tag support
        Yes
        Music Streaming
        • Internet Radio
        • Music Services
        • PC/MAC

      • Connectivity

        Wireless connections
        • Wireless LAN (802.11 n)
        • Wireless LAN (802.11 g)
        • Wireless LAN (802.11b)
        Wireless Universal Plug and Play
        UPnP client
        LAN wired
        Ethernet (RJ 45) 1 x
        Encryption/security
        • WEP 128 bit
        • WEP 64 bit
        • WPA
        • WPS-PBC
        • WPS-PIN
        • WPA2
        Audio Connections
        3.5 mm stereo line in -MP3 link

      • Convenience

        Internet Radio preset keys
        Yes
        Wall mountable
        Yes

      • Smartphone/Tablet App

        App name
        AirStudio+ Lite, Free download from Apple App store/Google Play

      • Accessories

        User Manual
        English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Dutch, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Danish, Russian, Polish (available online)
        Warranty Card
        Warranty Card
        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • Quick start guide
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        330 x 205 x 258 mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        360 x 249 x 317 mm
        Gross weight
        6.5  lb
        Net weight
        5  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • Quick start guide
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

          Awards

          • Napster is available only in Germany and the United Kingdom.

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.