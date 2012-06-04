Discontinued
AW5000/10
All your music in high fidelity sound. Wirelessly.
Get your music wirelessly, in high-fidelity sound, with the Philips Fidelio Wireless Hi-Fi speaker. Stream music effortlessly with 4 Hi-Fi drivers to offer a powerful and fully immersive music experience.
High fidelity stereo sound
60 W, 4 Hi-Fi drivers
Analogue-in
Available from the Apple App store and Google Play, the App automatically detects mobile and other compatible devices connected to your home Wi-Fi network, giving you instant control of your music. Control music playback, volume and sound settings, as well as online music services and Internet radio from any device, anywhere.
The speaker features specially angled professional grade Hi-Fi drivers, designed to produce the most extensive and immersive soundstage possible. The positioning of the drivers offers unparalleled, dynamic sound quality regardless of where you are in the room. The unique design also allows the speakers to fit unobtrusively into the interior design.
An added line-in connection allows you to connect external music sources to the Philips system in addition to the wireless option. Simply connect the speakers to the line-in, audio-out or headphone jack of any media player – like your CD/DVD player, TV or MP3 player
Awards
Napster is available only in Germany and the United Kingdom.