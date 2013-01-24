Other items in the box
All your music in high fidelity sound. Wirelessly.
Connecting to your Hi-Fi system, the Philips Fidelio Wireless Hi-Fi link delivers your entire cloud music collection and Internet radio stations to your living room. Use your Android or Apple portable device to browse and play. See all benefits
Ultimate convenience through easy set up. Simplified installation - Plug and Play product
Available from the Apple App store and Google Play, the App automatically detects mobile and other compatible devices connected to your home Wi-Fi network, giving you instant control of your music. Control music playback, volume and sound settings, as well as online music services and Internet radio from any device, anywhere.
Easily connect the Wireless Hi-Fi System to your own Hi-Fi or home theatre system and stream music from your computer, mobile device or the Internet.
Getting a subscription to online music services is one of the best ways to get your hands on a variety of music, including the latest releases. You can also access music anytime, anywhere, as long as there is an Internet connection. With the Philips Wireless Hi-Fi, you don't even need to turn on your computer to enjoy the online music service.
Now you can stay abreast of all kinds of music worldwide. Tune in to over 30,000+ Internet radio stations and expand your music enjoyment options.
Line-in connection allows you to enjoy your music from other devices on the Wireless Hi-Fi System. Simply connect your MP3, CD or DVD player to the System via the line-out port.
