Philips Fidelio

A1 wireless Hi-Fi link

AW1000/10
  All your music in high fidelity sound. Wirelessly.
    Connecting to your Hi-Fi system, the Philips Fidelio Wireless Hi-Fi link delivers your entire cloud music collection and Internet radio stations to your living room. Use your Android or Apple portable device to browse and play. See all benefits

    All your music in high fidelity sound. Wirelessly.

    Connecting to your Hi-Fi system, the Philips Fidelio Wireless Hi-Fi link delivers your entire cloud music collection and Internet radio stations to your living room. Use your Android or Apple portable device to browse and play. See all benefits

      All your music in high fidelity sound. Wirelessly.

      Obsessed with sound

      Turn your hi-fi into a wireless system
      Digital out and analogue out/in
      Ultimate convenience through easy setup

      Ultimate convenience through easy setup

      Ultimate convenience through easy set up. Simplified installation - Plug and Play product

      AirStudio+ Lite to control music from your mobile device

      AirStudio+ Lite to control music from your mobile device

      Available from the Apple App store and Google Play, the App automatically detects mobile and other compatible devices connected to your home Wi-Fi network, giving you instant control of your music. Control music playback, volume and sound settings, as well as online music services and Internet radio from any device, anywhere.

      Easily connect to your home stereo to enjoy music wirelessly

      Easily connect to your home stereo to enjoy music wirelessly

      Easily connect the Wireless Hi-Fi System to your own Hi-Fi or home theatre system and stream music from your computer, mobile device or the Internet.

      Enjoy a universe of online music services

      Enjoy a universe of online music services

      Getting a subscription to online music services is one of the best ways to get your hands on a variety of music, including the latest releases. You can also access music anytime, anywhere, as long as there is an Internet connection. With the Philips Wireless Hi-Fi, you don't even need to turn on your computer to enjoy the online music service.

      Enjoy thousands of free Internet radio stations

      Enjoy thousands of free Internet radio stations

      Now you can stay abreast of all kinds of music worldwide. Tune in to over 30,000+ Internet radio stations and expand your music enjoyment options.

      Multiple connection options to play music from other players

      Multiple connection options to play music from other players

      Line-in connection allows you to enjoy your music from other devices on the Wireless Hi-Fi System. Simply connect your MP3, CD or DVD player to the System via the line-out port.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Volume Control
        up/down

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • MP3
        • WMA
        • non DRM AAC (m4A)
        • eAAC+
        • FLAC
        ID3-tag support
        Yes
        MP3 bit rates
        8-320 kbps and VBR
        Music Streaming
        • Internet Radio
        • Music Services
        • PC/MAC
        Sample frequencies
        8-48 kHz (MP3)

      • Connectivity

        Wireless connections
        • Wireless LAN (802.11 n)
        • Wireless LAN (802.11 g)
        • Wireless LAN (802.11b)
        Wireless Universal Plug and Play
        UPnP client
        LAN wired
        Ethernet (RJ 45) 1 x
        Encryption/security
        • WEP 128 bit
        • WEP 64 bit
        • WPA
        • WPS-PBC
        • WPS-PIN
        • WPA2
        Audio Connections
        • Analogue Audio In (L/R)
        • Analogue Audio Out (L/R)
        • Coaxial Digital Audio Out
        • Optical digital audio output

      • Convenience

        Internet Radio preset keys
        Yes

      • Smartphone/Tablet App

        App name
        AirStudio+ Lite, Free download from Apple App store/Google Play

      • Accessories

        User Manual
        English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Dutch, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Danish, Russian, Polish (available online)
        Warranty Card
        Warranty Card
        AC/DC Adapter
        110-240V
        Included accessories
        • Quick start guide
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        140 x 140 x 40 mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        261 x 182 x 84 mm
        Gross weight
        1.4  lb
        Net weight
        1  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Quick start guide
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

