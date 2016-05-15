Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone
Start your day fully charged with AJT5300W. This clock radio doubles as a wireless speaker that streams music from any Bluetooth device. With the built-in cradles, it charges any smartphone, iPhone/Android, while you sleep See all benefits
Bluetooth is a short-range wireless communication technology that is both stable and energy efficient. The technology allows for easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favourite music from any smartphone, tablet or laptop, including the iPod or iPhone, with a Bluetooth-enabled speaker.
This speaker features a USB port. If your smartphone is running out of battery power either at home or on the go, this portable speaker allows you to transfer the battery power stored in the speaker to your mobile device.
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
The Audio-in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio-in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.
Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1 hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power
Wake up to sounds from your favourite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.
Start your day the right way by waking up gently to a gradually increasing alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a pre-set volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favourite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.
To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.
With its built-in microphone, this speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.
