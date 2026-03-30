Discontinued
AJT5300W/12
Bluetooth®
Universal charging
Dual alarm
FM, Digital tuning
Bluetooth is a short-range wireless communication technology that is both stable and energy efficient. The technology allows for easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favourite music from any smartphone, tablet or laptop, including the iPod or iPhone, with a Bluetooth-enabled speaker.
This speaker features a USB port. If your smartphone is running out of battery power either at home or on the go, this portable speaker allows you to transfer the battery power stored in the speaker to your mobile device.
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.