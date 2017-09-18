  • Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers >

Clock Radio

AJB3000/12
    Wake to the crackle-free sound of DAB+ digital radio with this stylish alarm clock. A modern, compact design fits right into your home. You can choose between gently rising alarm sounds or slowly increasing radio volume. See all benefits

      Crystal clear

      • DAB+/FM, Digital tuning
      • Dual alarm
      • Time and alarm backup

      Clear, simple black-gloss display

      The gloss-black display clearly shows the time, station information and DAB signal strength. You can adjust the display brightness, and this alarm clock also has a battery backup. If there's a power failure, you won't have to reset the clock.

      Gentle Wake. Alarm tone or radio volume slowly increases

      The Gentle Wake function deploys a gradually increasing alarm to ease you into the day. You can set it to work with the alarm tone or the radio.

      Dual alarm function. Set two alarms

      The dual alarm function lets you set two different alarms. Perfect if you're likely to snooze through the first alarm. Or if your partner needs to wake before you.

      Sleep Timer. Drift off listening to your favourite station

      Drift into restful sleep with your favourite radio station playing in the background. You can set the Sleep Timer to play your selected station for up to 2 hours. After your preset time has elapsed, the radio turns off. No more waking in the middle of the night, wondering why the radio is still on!

      Digital tuning with up to 20 presets

      From nonstop music to the latest news, this digital radio is your ticket to better listening. The DAB+ tuner delivers crystal-clear reception, and you can set up to 20 presets for your favourite stations.

      Battery backup in event of power failure

      Battery backup ensures memory of time during power failure

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        1 W
        Sound system
        mono

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM antenna
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        DAB
        • Band III
        • Info display
        • Smart Scan
        RDS
        • Programme Type
        • Radio Text
        • Station Name
        Tuner bands
        FM
        No. of preset stations
        20 FM
        FM frequency range
        87.5 - 108  MHz

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        Quick install guide

      • Dimensions

        Packaging type
        D-box
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        160 x 63 x 66  mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        249 x 69 x 82 mm

      • Power

        Power type
        AC Input
        AC power input
        100-240 V, 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        < 1 W

      • Alarm

        24-hour alarm reset
        Yes
        Alarm source
        • Buzzer
        • FM radio
        • DAB radio
        No. of alarms
        2
        Sleep timer
        10/20/30/60/90 mins
        Snooze (repeat alarm)
        Yes, 9 mins

      • Clock

        Display
        LCD
        Time format
        • 12 H
        • 24 H
        Type
        Digital

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • User manual
      • Warranty certificate

