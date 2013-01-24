Home
Dual dock triple charging clock radio

AJ7260D/05
    Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad via Lightning or 30-pin connector, and get rich and clear sound. This chic dual dock alarm clock radio features an extra USB port that allows you to charge three devices at once and wakes you in time See all benefits

      with this iPod/iPhone/iPad docking station

      • DualDock for iPod/iPhone/iPad
      • USB port for charging
      • FM, dual alarm
      • 8 W
      8 W RMS total output power

      8 W RMS total output power

      This system has a 8W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      FM digital tuning with presets

      FM digital tuning with presets

      Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Auto clock synchronisation with iPod/iPhone/iPad when docked

      Auto clock synchronisation with iPod/iPhone/iPad when docked

      When connected and docked, this docking system will automatically synchronise the clock with your iPod/iPhone/iPad within a few seconds. With this convenient feature, you do not need to set the time manually.

      Weekday/weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

      Weekday/weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

      Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient feature saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device into the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

      Wake up to your iPod/iPhone/iPad music or radio tunes

      Wake up to the music that you love the most. Select your favourite radio station or soothing tunes from your iPod/iPhone/iPad and make a difference to your mornings. The clock starts to play your selection softly, with gradual increases in volume, until it reaches the volume level of your choice. Now you can control how you wake up and start your day right every single time.

      Time and alarm backup to wake up on time even with power cut

      When there is a power failure, this intelligent clock will still maintain its reliable time and your settings. The scheduled alarm remains active even when its display is off - all thanks to a pre-installed battery. When the power comes back on, there is no need to adjust the clock or reinstate settings. More amazingly, even if power supply is not restored, the battery provides enough energy for the buzzer to go off at the alarm time you have set - making sure you never wake up late.

      Technical Specifications

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone 5
        • iPhone 4S
        • iPhone 4
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 6
        • iPhone 6 Plus
        • iPhone 6S
        • iPhone 6S Plus
        • iPhone SE

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod touch 5th generation
        • iPod touch 4th generation
        • iPod touch 3rd generation
        • iPod touch 2nd generation
        • iPod nano 7th generation
        • iPod nano 6th generation
        • iPod nano 5th generation
        • iPod nano 4th generation
        • iPod nano 3rd generation

      • iPad compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPad with Retina display
        • iPad mini
        • iPad 2

      • Audio Playback

        Cradle playback mode
        • Charging iPhone
        • Charging iPod
        • Fast forward and reverse
        • Play and Pause
        • Next and Previous track

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        FM
        Frequency range
        87.5-108  MHz
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Station presets
        20
        Antenna
        FM Antenna

      • Clock

        Type
        Digital
        Time format
        • 12 H
        • 24 H

      • Alarm

        No. of alarms
        2
        Alarm source
        • Dock
        • FM radio
        • Buzzer
        24-hour alarm reset
        Yes
        Snooze (repeat alarm)
        Yes, 9 mins
        Sleep timer
        15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

      • Convenience

        Display Type
        LCD
        Backlight colour
        White
        Display Enhancements
        Brightness Control

      • Sound

        Sound Enhancement
        • Digital Sound Control
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Output power (RMS)
        8 W
        Volume control
        up/down

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        2
        Main Speaker
        Bass Reflex Speaker System

      • Connectivity

        Audio in (3.5 mm)
        Yes
        USB
        USB 2.0 x 1

      • USB Charging

        Yes
        Yes
        5 V, 2.1 A
        Yes

      • Power

        Power type
        AC input
        Mains power
        100-240 V, 50/60 Hz
        Backup battery
        AA (not included)
        Number of batteries
        2

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        263 x 163 x 135  mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        319 x 227 x 185 mm
        Weight
        1.13  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        2.1  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Yes
        World Wide Warranty leaflet
        Yes

