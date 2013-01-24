Home
Clock Radio

AJ3200/12
  Wake up to FM radio and a smartphone fully charged
      Wake up to FM radio and a smartphone fully charged

      Universal charging cradles and clutter-free cable management

      Universal charging cradles and clutter-free cable management

      No more cable chaos on your nightstand. This clock radio comes with three interchangeable cradles and for charging your iPhone, Android or other smartphones. Use Apple Lightning or 30-pin charging cable with the right cradle for your iPhone and/or the by-packed micro USB cradle for Android and others. Once the cable and cradle are hooked up, dock your smartphone and start charging right away. Even the wires are tucked away neatly out of sight.

      Wake up to sounds from your favourite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

      To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

      The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

      Start your day the right way by waking up gently to a gradually increasing alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a pre-set volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favourite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

      Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient, silent standby mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

      Technical Specifications

      • Clock

        Type
        Digital
        Display
        LED
        Time format
        24 H

      • Alarm

        No. of alarms
        2
        Alarm source
        • Buzzer
        • FM radio
        Snooze (repeat alarm)
        Yes, 9 mins
        24-hour alarm reset
        Yes
        Sleep timer
        15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        FM
        FM frequency range
        87.5 - 108  MHz
        No. of preset stations
        10 FM
        Antenna
        FM antenna

      • Sound

        Sound system
        mono
        Output power (RMS)
        500 mW
        Volume Control
        digital

      • Power

        Power type
        AC Input
        AC power input
        100-240 V, 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        < 1 W
        Battery type
        AA
        Number of batteries
        2

      • Dimensions

        Packaging type
        D-box
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        4.4 x 4 x 4.9 in (112 x 101 x 125)  mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        4.7 x 4.8 x 7.2 in (119 x 122 x 183 mm)
        Product weight
        0.41  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        0.56  kg

      • Accessories

        micro USB cable with cradle
        Yes
        Cradle for
        • Lightning (iPhone 5) connector
        • 30-pin (iPhone 4/4S) connector
        Quick start guide
        Yes
        Warranty
        Warranty leaflet

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • User manual
      • Warranty certificate

