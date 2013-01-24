Search terms
Connect up to 3 smartphones simultaneously
The Philips Bluetooth® adapter with MULTIPAIR turns your Hi-Fi/PC speaker system into a wireless sound system. Just connect the adapter to stream music wirelessly from up to three smartphones, tablets and Bluetooth-enabled devices. See all benefits
Pair up to 3 smart devices so you can stream music from whichever device you want, without the hassle of un-pairing and re-pairing. To play a song on a different device, just pick it and hit play. The song on the original device will stop and your new song will take over — perfect for sharing music with friends, parties or just playing different songs stored on different devices. Let friends and family pair at the same time, so you can swap between each other's music in a flash.
All music lovers have their favourite music service or online radio apps on their mobile devices. Now you can play them directly on your Hi-Fi system.
With advanced technology, sound streamed via Bluetooth® is brought to the next level. Standard Bluetooth® audio uses an SBC codec that is built for basic audio transmission, sometimes leaving listeners disappointed and dissatisfied. The Hi-Fi adapter, however, is armed with high-fidelity (aptX® and AAC) Bluetooth® wireless technology – giving you rich, powerful and crystal clear sound. Compatible with both the latest Android™ and Apple iOS smartphones, tablets and other devices, Philips now delivers the audio quality you have come to expect. Wireless music never sounded this good.
You can connect the Bluetooth® Hi-Fi adapter to almost any Hi-Fi or PC speaker system using standard analogue RCA or 3.5-mm jack.
Pair Bluetooth® devices easily with one-touch NFC (Near Field Communications) technology. Just tap the NFC-enabled smartphone or tablet on the NFC area of a speaker to turn the speaker on, start Bluetooth® pairing and begin streaming music.
The Bluetooth® Hi-Fi adapter features a compact and streamlined design, looking perfect on your favourite Hi-Fi.
Bluetooth® Hi-Fi Adapter works with Bluetooth®-enabled phones and tablets. Just turn on Bluetooth®, connect to the Hi-Fi adapter and play music from your smartphone/tablet on your Hi-Fi.
The Bluetooth® Hi-Fi adapter connects readily to your favourite Hi-Fi. Just plug it into the RCA or 3.5-mm jacks, and you are ready to play music from your smartphone or tablet on your Hi-Fi.
Connectivity
Accessories
Power
Dimensions