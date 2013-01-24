Swap music instantly between 3 devices with MULTIPAIR

Pair up to 3 smart devices so you can stream music from whichever device you want, without the hassle of un-pairing and re-pairing. To play a song on a different device, just pick it and hit play. The song on the original device will stop and your new song will take over — perfect for sharing music with friends, parties or just playing different songs stored on different devices. Let friends and family pair at the same time, so you can swap between each other's music in a flash.