Clock Radio

AE8000/10
  Enjoy thousands of Internet radio stations
      Enjoy thousands of Internet radio stations

      with DAB+ and FM

      • DAB+
      • FM digital tuner
      • Headphone jack
      The vast collection of free Internet radio stations ensures an endless supply of high-quality music to suit your mood.

      DAB+ (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is, on top of FM analogue transmission, a new way of broadcasting radio via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear and crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can find. With DAB+ digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no retuning on the move.

      DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is a new way of broadcasting radio, in addition to FM analogue transmission, via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear, crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can find. With DAB digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no retuning on the move.

      Digital tuning with 20 pre-set stations for extra convenience

      Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, then press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud with a good sound

      A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.

      Quick scan of DAB stations for extra convenience

      Quick scan of DAB stations for extra convenience

      Big display for easy viewing

      The large display enables easy readability of the content on the screen. Now you can read the time and alarm easily, even from a distance. It is ideal for the elderly or the visually restricted.

      Built-in clock function

      A built-in clock keeps time accurately. When the radio is off, the clock display comes on for added convenience.

      Stereo headphone jack for better personal music enjoyment

      Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favourite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        DAB
        • info display
        • menu
        • smart scan
        Station presets
        10
        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • FM stereo
        • DAB (Band III)
        • Internet Radio
        Tuner enhancement
        auto digital tuning
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes

      • Sound

        Volume control
        rotary (digital)
        Sound system
        mono
        Output power (RMS)
        5 W

      • Connectivity

        3.5 mm headphone jack
        Yes
        Aux in
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Backlight colour
        white
        Display type
        LCD display
        Display screen type
        Dot Matrix
        Alarms
        • DAB
        • FM
        • Internet Radio

      • Accessories

        Cables/Connection
        AC-DC adapter
        Others
        User Manual
        Quick start guide
        Yes
        Included accessories
        Remote Control with QWERTY

      • Dimensions

        Master carton quantity
        2
        Main unit height
        116  mm
        Main unit width
        220  mm
        Main unit depth
        143  mm
        Product weight
        1.19  kg
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        287 x 170 x 153 mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        1.5  kg

      • Power

        DC input voltage
        9  V
        Power supply
        220 - 240  V
        Mains power
        AC 5.5 V, 1.5 A

      • Display

        Resolution
        128 x 64 pixels

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC/DC adapter
      • User manual

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

