Other items in the box
- AC/DC adapter
- User manual
The vast collection of free Internet radio stations ensures an endless supply of high-quality music to suit your mood.
DAB+ (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is, on top of FM analogue transmission, a new way of broadcasting radio via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear and crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can find. With DAB+ digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no retuning on the move.
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, then press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.
The large display enables easy readability of the content on the screen. Now you can read the time and alarm easily, even from a distance. It is ideal for the elderly or the visually restricted.
A built-in clock keeps time accurately. When the radio is off, the clock display comes on for added convenience.
Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favourite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.
