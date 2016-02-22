  • Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers >

Portable Radio

AE5220B/12
    Tune in to Philips AE5220B portable radio with DAB+ reception for clear sound. Its classic desktop design as well as DAB+ and FM preset stations with quick scan DAB+ radio make this the ideal radio companion. See all benefits

      Great sound from DAB+ radio anywhere

      • DAB+
      • FM digital tuner
      • Battery/AC powered
      DAB for a clear and crackle-free radio experience

      DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is a new way of broadcasting radio, in addition to FM analogue transmission, via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear and crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can find. With DAB digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no retuning on the move.

      DAB and FM compatible for a complete radio experience

      DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is a new way of broadcasting radio, in addition to FM analogue transmission, via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear, crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can find. With DAB digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no retuning on the move.

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, then press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud with a good sound

      A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.

      Quick scan of DAB stations for extra convenience

      DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is a new way of broadcasting radio, in addition to FM analogue transmission, via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear and crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can find. With DAB digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no retuning on the move.

      Low battery indicator keeping you informed of power level

      The low battery indicator lights up when the power is low.

      Mains or battery operated for flexible placement

      Power your Philips radio set with batteries or a direct mains supply, and enjoy great convenience and flexibility. When a power socket is not available or when you don't want unsightly wires trailing, simply operate the set with batteries. When you need a continuous and stable power supply, connect the set directly to a wall socket. Now you can truly enjoy the freedom of listening wherever you like.

      6 W RMS total output power

      RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Technical Specifications

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        DAB
        • info display
        • smart scan
        • menu
        Tuner bands
        • DAB (Band III)
        • FM
        Station presets
        20
        Antenna
        FM antenna
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes

      • Sound

        Sound system
        mono
        Volume control
        rotary (analogue)
        Output power (RMS)
        2 * 2.5 W

      • Convenience

        Display type
        LCD display
        Backlight
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        C size (LR14)
        Number of batteries
        4
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V

      • Accessories

        AC Adapter
        Yes
        Quick start guide
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Main unit depth
        152  mm
        Main unit height
        155  mm
        Main unit width
        286  mm
        Product weight
        1.386  kg

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.