Portable Radio

AE5020/12
  • Great sound from DAB+ radio anywhere Great sound from DAB+ radio anywhere Great sound from DAB+ radio anywhere
    Portable Radio

    AE5020/12

    Great sound from DAB+ radio anywhere

    Tune in to the Philips AE5020 portable radio with DAB+ reception for clear sound. Its classic desktop design as well as DAB+ and FM pre-set stations with quick scan DAB+ radio make this the ideal radio companion. See all benefits

    Great sound from DAB+ radio anywhere

    Tune in to the Philips AE5020 portable radio with DAB+ reception for clear sound. Its classic desktop design as well as DAB+ and FM pre-set stations with quick scan DAB+ radio make this the ideal radio companion. See all benefits

      Great sound from DAB+ radio anywhere

      • DAB+
      • FM digital tuner
      • Battery/AC powered
      DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is a new way of broadcasting radio, in addition to FM analogue transmission, via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear and crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can find. With DAB digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no retuning on the move.

      Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, then press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.

      The low battery indicator lights up when the power is low.

      Power your Philips radio set with batteries or a direct mains supply, and enjoy great convenience and flexibility. When a power socket is not available or when you don't want unsightly wires trailing, simply operate the set with batteries. When you need a continuous and stable power supply, connect the set directly to a wall socket. Now you can truly enjoy the freedom of listening wherever you like.

      Technical Specifications

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        DAB
        • info display
        • smart scan
        • menu
        Tuner bands
        • DAB (Band III)
        • FM
        Station presets
        20
        Antenna
        FM antenna
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes

      • Sound

        Sound system
        mono
        Volume control
        rotary (analogue)
        Output power (RMS)
        3 W

      • Convenience

        Display type
        LCD display
        Backlight
        Yes

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 5.5 V, 1 A
        Battery type
        C size (LR14)
        Number of batteries
        4
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V

      • Accessories

        AC Adapter
        Yes
        Quick start guide
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Main unit depth
        147.8  mm
        Main unit height
        155  mm
        Main unit width
        211.2  mm
        Product weight
        0.97  kg

