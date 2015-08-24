Search terms

Portable Radio

AE5020B/12
  Great sound from DAB+ radio anywhere
    Portable Radio

    AE5020B/12

    Great sound from DAB+ radio anywhere

    Tune in to the Philips AE5020 portable radio with DAB+ reception for clear sound. Its classic desktop design as well as DAB+ and FM pre-set stations with quick scan DAB+ radio make this the ideal radio companion.

    Portable Radio

    Great sound from DAB+ radio anywhere

    Tune in to the Philips AE5020 portable radio with DAB+ reception for clear sound. Its classic desktop design as well as DAB+ and FM pre-set stations with quick scan DAB+ radio make this the ideal radio companion. See all benefits

      Great sound from DAB+ radio anywhere

      • DAB+
      • FM digital tuner
      • Battery/AC powered
      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, then press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Mains or battery operated for flexible placement

      Mains or battery operated for flexible placement

      Power your Philips radio set with batteries or a direct mains supply, and enjoy great convenience and flexibility. When a power socket is not available or when you don't want unsightly wires trailing, simply operate the set with batteries. When you need a continuous and stable power supply, connect the set directly to a wall socket. Now you can truly enjoy the freedom of listening wherever you like.

      DAB for a clear and crackle-free radio experience

      DAB for a clear and crackle-free radio experience

      DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is a new way of broadcasting radio, in addition to FM analogue transmission, via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear and crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can find. With DAB digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no retuning on the move.

      Quick scan of DAB stations for extra convenience

      Quick scan of DAB stations for extra convenience

      DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is a new way of broadcasting radio, in addition to FM analogue transmission, via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear and crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can find. With DAB digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no retuning on the move.

      Low battery indicator keeping you informed of power level

      Low battery indicator keeping you informed of power level

      The low battery indicator lights up when the power is low.

      Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud with a good sound

      Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud with a good sound

      A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.

      DAB and FM compatible for a complete radio experience

      DAB and FM compatible for a complete radio experience

      DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is a new way of broadcasting radio, in addition to FM analogue transmission, via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear, crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can find. With DAB digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no retuning on the move.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        3 W
        Volume control
        rotary (analogue)
        Sound system
        mono

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM antenna
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • DAB (Band III)
        Station presets
        20
        DAB
        • info display
        • menu
        • smart scan

      • Convenience

        Backlight
        Yes
        Display type
        LCD display

      • Power

        Battery type
        C size (LR14)
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Mains power
        AC 5.5 V, 1 A
        Number of batteries
        4

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Yes
        AC Adapter
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Main unit depth
        147.8  mm
        Main unit height
        155  mm
        Main unit width
        211.2  mm
        Product weight
        0.97  kg

