Search terms

Portable Radio

AE2600B/12
Find support for this product
  • Enjoy your favourite radio Enjoy your favourite radio Enjoy your favourite radio
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Portable Radio

    AE2600B/12

    Enjoy your favourite radio

    Enjoy your favourite FM/MW stations with just a touch on the Philips portable radio. Digital tuning and five one-touch presets make this radio easy to use. The large backlit LCD display provides easy viewing even in low light. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Portable Radio

    Enjoy your favourite radio

    Enjoy your favourite FM/MW stations with just a touch on the Philips portable radio. Digital tuning and five one-touch presets make this radio easy to use. The large backlit LCD display provides easy viewing even in low light. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Radio and alarm clock

      Enjoy your favourite radio

      with one-touch access to pre-set stations

      • FM/MW, Digital tuning
      • Clock display
      • Battery or AC operated
      Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

      Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

      Backlit LCD display ensures easy viewing and operation in low light conditions, and provides clear information at a glance.

      Low battery indicator keeping you informed of power level

      Low battery indicator keeping you informed of power level

      The low battery indicator lights up when the power is low.

      Mains or battery operated for flexible placement

      Mains or battery operated for flexible placement

      Power your Philips radio set with batteries or a direct mains supply, and enjoy great convenience and flexibility. When a power socket is not available or when you don't want unsightly wires trailing, simply operate the set with batteries. When you need a continuous and stable power supply, connect the set directly to a wall socket. Now you can truly enjoy the freedom of listening wherever you like.

      FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

      FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

      FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

      Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud with a good sound

      Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud with a good sound

      A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.

      Built-in clock function

      A built-in clock keeps time accurately. When the radio is off, the clock display comes on for added convenience.

      Stereo headphone jack for better personal music enjoyment

      Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favourite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.

      Direct preset keys for quick access to stored radio stations

      Direct preset keys for quick access to stored radio stations

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power
        1.2 W RMS
        Volume control
        rotary (digital)
        Sound system
        mono

      • Design and finishing

        Colour
        Black

      • Connectivity

        Audio/Video output
        Headphone (3.5 mm)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • MW
        Station presets
        5 FM, 5 MW
        Tuner enhancement
        auto digital tuning

      • Convenience

        Backlight colour
        white
        Display Digits
        5
        Display type
        LCD display

      • Power

        Battery type
        C size (LR14)
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        4
        Power supply
        220 - 240  V

      • Accessories

        Others
        User Manual

      • Dimensions

        Master carton quantity
        4
        Main unit depth
        79  mm
        Main unit height
        186  mm
        Main unit width
        139  mm
        Product weight
        0.6  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC/DC adapter
      • User manual

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Exclusive offers, just for you.

          Sign up to enjoy:

          Early access to promotions

          Exclusive member days and offers

          News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

          What does this mean?
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.