Portable Radio

AE1120/00
    -{discount-value}

    Perfect companion for outdoor activities

    The Philips AE1120/00 portable radio is built for the outdoors. Kinetically powered, it eliminates the need for batteries and features a built-in siren for attracting attention and USB charger to keep devices charged and connected. See all benefits

      Perfect companion for outdoor activities

      with this portable radio

      • FM/MW, Analog tuning
      • Micro USB port for charging
      • Torch
      • Self-powered/ Battery operated
      Kinetic power generation for effortless charging

      Kinetic power generation for effortless charging

      Harness your own power with the device's innovative, kinetically driven power source — an environmentally friendly alternative to battery-powered devices. Providing power for radio, flashlight or to charge up a phone or other device is an easy-to-use way to keep charged up.

      Integrated flashlight for illuminating nighttime activity

      Integrated flashlight for illuminating nighttime activity

      Don't be kept in the dark. With its built-in flashlight, the device keeps things going long after the sun has set. This device takes the risk out of poorly-lit nighttime activities and can be just the thing in the event of power cuts. Kinetic power generation keeps things automatically charged and eliminates worries about batteries going flat.

      Built-in siren to keep you safe

      Built-in siren to keep you safe

      Keeping safe often means being locatable. The device's built-in siren attracts attention, meaning that help is never far away. Kinetically powered to prevent unexpected battery problems, the siren is an addition designed to give you peace of mind and make your safety a top priority.

      Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud with a good sound

      Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud with a good sound

      A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.

      FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

      FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

      FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

      Built-in micro USB cable for recharging any USB-device

      It's difficult to unplug entirely - and now you don't have to. Finding a charger for a mobile phone or other device outdoors can be a hassle, which is why the device has a handy micro USB built in, meaning you'll always have enough power for music and movies, or just for your peace of mind. It's also great as a backup in case of power outages. Take advantage of the device's kinetically-charged power source to keep powered up and connected.

      Technical Specifications

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • MW
        Antenna
        Rod

      • Sound

        Volume control
        rotary (analogue)
        Output power
        300 mW RMS

      • Loudspeakers

        No. of built-in speakers
        1

      • Connectivity

        Micro USB
        for DC charging
        Micro USB cable
        for charging mobile phones

      • Convenience

        Kinetic power
        Yes
        Torch
        Yes
        Siren
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        3
        Battery type
        AAA
        DC input voltage
        5  V

      • Accessories

        Warranty
        Warranty Certificate
        Others
        • Quick start guide
        • User Manual

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        120 x 47 x 76 mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        130 x 59 x 84 mm
        Product weight
        0.26  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        0.32  kg

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

