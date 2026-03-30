Discontinued
AE1120/00
FM/MW, Analog tuning
Micro USB port for charging
Torch
Self-powered/ Battery operated
Harness your own power with the device's innovative, kinetically driven power source — an environmentally friendly alternative to battery-powered devices. Providing power for radio, flashlight or to charge up a phone or other device is an easy-to-use way to keep charged up.
Don't be kept in the dark. With its built-in flashlight, the device keeps things going long after the sun has set. This device takes the risk out of poorly-lit nighttime activities and can be just the thing in the event of power cuts. Kinetic power generation keeps things automatically charged and eliminates worries about batteries going flat.
Keeping safe often means being locatable. The device's built-in siren attracts attention, meaning that help is never far away. Kinetically powered to prevent unexpected battery problems, the siren is an addition designed to give you peace of mind and make your safety a top priority.