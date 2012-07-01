Built-in micro USB cable for recharging any USB-device

It's difficult to unplug entirely - and now you don't have to. Finding a charger for a mobile phone or other device outdoors can be a hassle, which is why the device has a handy micro USB built in, meaning you'll always have enough power for music and movies, or just for your peace of mind. It's also great as a backup in case of power outages. Take advantage of the device's kinetically-charged power source to keep powered up and connected.