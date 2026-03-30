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  • Perfect companion for outdoor activities
  • Perfect companion for outdoor activities
  • Perfect companion for outdoor activities
  • Perfect companion for outdoor activities
  • Perfect companion for outdoor activities
  • Perfect companion for outdoor activities
  • Perfect companion for outdoor activities
  • Perfect companion for outdoor activities
  • Perfect companion for outdoor activities
  • Perfect companion for outdoor activities
  • Perfect companion for outdoor activities
  • Perfect companion for outdoor activities

Discontinued

Portable Radio

AE1120/00

Perfect companion for outdoor activities
The Philips AE1120/00 portable radio is built for the outdoors. Kinetically powered, it eliminates the need for batteries and features a built-in siren for attracting attention and USB charger to keep devices charged and connected.
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with this portable radio

Perfect companion for outdoor activities

  • FM/MW, Analog tuning

  • Micro USB port for charging

  • Torch

  • Self-powered/ Battery operated

Kinetic power generation for effortless charging

Kinetic power generation for effortless charging

Harness your own power with the device's innovative, kinetically driven power source — an environmentally friendly alternative to battery-powered devices. Providing power for radio, flashlight or to charge up a phone or other device is an easy-to-use way to keep charged up.

Integrated flashlight for illuminating nighttime activity

Integrated flashlight for illuminating nighttime activity

Don't be kept in the dark. With its built-in flashlight, the device keeps things going long after the sun has set. This device takes the risk out of poorly-lit nighttime activities and can be just the thing in the event of power cuts. Kinetic power generation keeps things automatically charged and eliminates worries about batteries going flat.

Built-in siren to keep you safe

Built-in siren to keep you safe

Keeping safe often means being locatable. The device's built-in siren attracts attention, meaning that help is never far away. Kinetically powered to prevent unexpected battery problems, the siren is an addition designed to give you peace of mind and make your safety a top priority.

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