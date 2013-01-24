  • Due to an IT system upgrade between 29 June and 6 July, our standard delivery times will be extended. All orders placed between these dates will resume dispatching after 6 July.

Soda maker CO2 cylinder

ADD913/10
    Treat yourself with refreshing sparkling water anytime with Philips GoZero soda maker. All you need to do is 3 easy steps - fill, twist and press! Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Sparkle up your life!

      • Spare CO2 cylinder

      Reduces single-use plastic bottles

      One carbonating cylinder makes up to 60 litres of delicious sparkling water, replacing 120 single-use plastic bottles.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cylinder specification

        Capacity
        425 g

          • 425 g CO2 cylinder for up to 60 L of sparkling water depending on the level of carbonation

