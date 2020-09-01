Home
GoZero

Soda maker carbonating bottle

ADD912/10
    GoZero Soda maker carbonating bottle

    ADD912/10

    For a sparkling life!

    Indulge yourself with refreshing sparkling water whenever you want with the Philips GoZero soda maker. It only requires 3 simple steps: fill, twist and press! Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishes. See all benefits

    GoZero Soda maker carbonating bottle

    GoZero Soda maker carbonating bottle

      For a sparkling life!

      • BPA-free PET bottle

      3 easy steps to make fresh sparkling water at home

      3 easy steps to make fresh sparkling water at home: fill, twist and press!

      BPA-free material

      BPA-free material.

      Compatible with Philips ADD4901, ADD4902, ADD4904, ADD4905

      Compatible with Philips ADD4901, ADD4902, ADD4904 and ADD4905 soda maker.

      Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing

      Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing easily fits your kitchen or home styles.

      Reduces single-use plastic waste

      One CO2 cylinder makes up to 60 litres of delicious sparkling water, replacing 120 single-use plastic bottles.*

      Technical Specifications

      • Main features

        Quantity
        1
        Product dimensions
        82.7*82.7*290.2 mm

      • Bottle specifications

        Bottle connection
        Twist
        Bottle material
        • BPA-free PET
        • Stainless steel
        Bottle capacity
        1 l

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.