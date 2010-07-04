Search terms

1

Rechargeables

Battery

9VB1A17/10
  • Enjoy your device longer Enjoy your device longer Enjoy your device longer
    -{discount-value}

    Rechargeables Battery

    9VB1A17/10

    Enjoy your device longer

    Make sure that your devices are always ready with the 170 mAh 9 V battery. You can recharge it up to a thousand times and it will still be as powerful as the first time you use it. See all benefits

    Rechargeables Battery

    Enjoy your device longer

    Make sure that your devices are always ready with the 170 mAh 9 V battery. You can recharge it up to a thousand times and it will still be as powerful as the first time you use it. See all benefits

    Enjoy your device longer

    Make sure that your devices are always ready with the 170 mAh 9 V battery. You can recharge it up to a thousand times and it will still be as powerful as the first time you use it. See all benefits

    Rechargeables Battery

    Enjoy your device longer

    Make sure that your devices are always ready with the 170 mAh 9 V battery. You can recharge it up to a thousand times and it will still be as powerful as the first time you use it. See all benefits

    Enjoy your device longer

    • 9 V, 170 mAh
    • Nickel-Metal Hydride

    NiMH technology for recharging multiple times

    Nickel-Metal Hydride technology allows recharging multiple times and makes replacement of the batteries almost unnecessary.

    The battery for electronic toys and audio players

    The 170 mAh of energy keeps your electronic toys and audio players going longer.

    Enjoy the full capacity over and over again

    A Nickel-Metal Hydride battery can be re-energised fully up to 1000 times without draining it before charging. This allows you to make easier and better use of your rechargeable batteries.

    Saves money because it can be recharged 1000 times

    Saves money because it lasts as long as 1000 batteries.

    Ready to use

    The batteries can be used straight out of the pack.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Battery Capacity
      170 mAh
      Battery type
      9 V Nickel-Metal Hydride
      Battery voltage
      8.4  V

    • Green Specifications

      Chemical composition
      Nickel-Metal Hydride
      Heavy metals
      • Cd free
      • Hg free
      Packaging material
      • Carton
      • PET
      Packaging type
      Clam shell blister

    • Product dimensions

      Width
      2.65  cm
      Height
      4.85  cm
      Depth
      1.75  cm
      Weight
      0.031  kg

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      12  cm
      Width
      8.3  cm
      Depth
      1.9  cm
      Net weight
      0.0335  kg
      Gross weight
      0.041  kg
      Tare weight
      0.0075  kg
      EAN
      87 10895 96298 8
      Number of products included
      1
      Packaging type
      Card
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      28.5  cm
      Width
      26  cm
      Height
      21  cm
      Net weight
      3.216  kg
      Gross weight
      4.51  kg
      Tare weight
      1.294  kg
      EAN
      87 10895 96299 5
      Number of consumer packages
      96

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

        Discover

        MyPhilips

        Register for exclusive benefits

        Exclusive offers, just for you.

        Sign up to enjoy:

        Early access to promotions

        Exclusive member days and offers

        News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

        *

        I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

        What does this mean?
        © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

        Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.