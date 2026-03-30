Discontinued
9006XVGB1
Type of lamp: HB4
12 V, 51 W
10 G vibration resistant tested
Up to 130% more brightness
Number of bulbs: 1
Perfect illumination is especially important in the distance – usually between 75-100 metres in front of your vehicle. Philips X-tremeVision G-force boosts your visibility with up to 130% more brightness. This helps you recognise obstacles and any potential dangers earlier than with most other halogen headlight lamps.
With its optimised high-precision filament geometry, up to 13 bar high-pressure gas filling, high-precision coating and high-quality UV-Quartz glass, Philips X-tremeVision G-force headlights represent a milestone in automotive lighting. They are engineered for the ultimate performance and uncompromising visibility.
The bright white light of up to 3350 Kelvin is significantly whiter than standard headlamps. The Philips patented gradient coating technology produces a more powerful light, so you can enjoy one of the brightest lighting performances and a highly comfortable night driving experience.