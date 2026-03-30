ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Enjoy performance taken to new extremes
  • Enjoy performance taken to new extremes
  • Enjoy performance taken to new extremes
  • Enjoy performance taken to new extremes
  • Enjoy performance taken to new extremes
  • Enjoy performance taken to new extremes
  • Enjoy performance taken to new extremes
  • Enjoy performance taken to new extremes

Discontinued

X-tremeVision G-force10 G vibration resistance

9005XVGB1

Enjoy performance taken to new extremes
Philips X-tremeVision G-force HB3 car bulbs are among the brightest you can buy. They outshine most other car lamps with up to 130% more brightness and superior beam length. See further, react faster and drive safer.
See all benefits

Up to 130% brighter light

Enjoy performance taken to new extremes

  • Type of lamp: HB3

  • 12 V, 60 W

  • 10 G vibration resistant tested

  • Up to 130% more brightness

  • Number of bulbs: 1

See further and react faster with up to 130% more brightness

Perfect illumination is especially important in the distance – usually between 75-100 metres in front of your vehicle. Philips X-tremeVision G-force boosts your visibility with up to 130% more brightness. This helps you recognise obstacles and any potential dangers earlier than with most other halogen headlight lamps.

One of the brightest bulbs: ultimate light performance

With its optimised high-precision filament geometry, up to 13 bar high-pressure gas filling, high-precision coating and high-quality UV-Quartz glass, Philips X-tremeVision G-force headlights represent a milestone in automotive lighting. They are engineered for the ultimate performance and uncompromising visibility.

Significantly whiter light to improve comfort and safety

The bright white light of up to 3450 Kelvin is significantly whiter than standard headlamps. The Philips patented gradient coating technology produces a more powerful light, so you can enjoy one of the brightest lighting performances and a highly comfortable night driving experience.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.