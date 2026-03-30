85122XV2S1
Type of lamp: D2S
85 V, 35 W
Number of bulbs: 1
Xenon X-tremeVision gen2 headlights are engineered with Philips Xenon technology for ultimate performance. Producing a longer beam and up to 150% more vision¹, X-tremeVision gen2 headlights help you spot obstacles earlier, allowing you to react in time. And with improved peripheral vison, you'll have greater awareness of any dangers at the side of the road, such as pedestrians or upcoming junctions. Brightly illuminating every bump, curve and hazard in the road, these headlights will satisfy the most demanding drivers and the most demanding driving conditions.
Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience. Simply by improving the quality of light, you can help prevent accidents. The Xenon X-tremeVision gen2 improves visibility, so you're able to recognise obstacles and traffic signs earlier, improving your reaction times. The spectral composition of this light is adapted to the natural colour sensitivity of your eye. And with a 4800 K colour temperature, this headlight produces light that's gentle on your eyes, making the night-time driving experience safer and more comfortable.
It's not enough just to have powerful headlights; optical precision matters, too. The Xenon X-tremeVision gen2 bulbs have the most precise arc-bending technology aligned at 150-350 µm. This means they illuminate the road just where you need it, without dazzling oncoming drivers.