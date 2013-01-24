Xenon X-tremeVision plus: for superior visual performance

Xenon X-tremeVision plus lamps are engineered with Philips Xenon technology for ultimate performance. Producing a longer beam and up to 150% more vision, X-tremeVision plus lamps help you spot obstacles earlier, allowing you to react in time. And with improved peripheral vision, you'll have greater awareness of any dangers at the side of the road, such as pedestrians or upcoming junctions. Brightly illuminating every bump, curve and hazard in the road, these are headlamps to satisfy the most demanding drivers and the most demanding driving conditions.