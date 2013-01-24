Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Android TV

75PUS8303/12
  • Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Android TV Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Android TV Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Android TV
    -{discount-value}
    for more information, download <a href="https://www.download.p4c.philips.com/files/7/75pus8303_12/75pus8303_12_elr_.pdf" target="_blank">here</a>
    for more information, download here
  • Play Pause

    Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Android TV

    75PUS8303/12

    Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Android TV

    Feel every scene with the Philips 75-inch Ultra Slim LED TV. Immerse yourself in vibrant, lifelike colour, a sharp 4K picture-and Ambilight. Whether you're streaming movies or gaming, this smart TV is all about the magic of the big screen. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Android TV

    Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Android TV

    Feel every scene with the Philips 75-inch Ultra Slim LED TV. Immerse yourself in vibrant, lifelike colour, a sharp 4K picture-and Ambilight. Whether you're streaming movies or gaming, this smart TV is all about the magic of the big screen. See all benefits

    Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Android TV

    Feel every scene with the Philips 75-inch Ultra Slim LED TV. Immerse yourself in vibrant, lifelike colour, a sharp 4K picture-and Ambilight. Whether you're streaming movies or gaming, this smart TV is all about the magic of the big screen. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Android TV

    Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Android TV

    Feel every scene with the Philips 75-inch Ultra Slim LED TV. Immerse yourself in vibrant, lifelike colour, a sharp 4K picture-and Ambilight. Whether you're streaming movies or gaming, this smart TV is all about the magic of the big screen. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Smart TV

      Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Android TV

      with Ambilight 3-sided

      • 189 cm (75") Ambilight TV
      • 2800 Picture Performance Index
      • HDR premium WCG 90%
      • P5 Perfect Picture Engine
      Philips P5 Engine. Whatever the source, always perfection.

      Philips P5 Engine. Whatever the source, always perfection.

      The Philips P5 Perfect Picture Engine delivers an image as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colours are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. And motion is so smooth that you'll never lose sight of the ball, no matter how fast the play.

      HDR Premium. Enhanced colour, depth, and dimension

      HDR Premium. Enhanced colour, depth, and dimension

      High Dynamic Range Premium is a new video standard. It redefines in-home entertainment through advances in our application of contrast and colour. Enjoy a sensory experience that captures the original richness and liveliness, yet accurately reflects the director's intent. The end result? Highlights with excellent brightness, richer contrast and colour and vivid details like you've never seen before.

      Google Assistant built in. Content and more at your command

      Google Assistant built in. Content and more at your command

      Control your Philips Android TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices, like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa.

      Google Play store and Philips app gallery. More to love.

      Google Play store and Philips app gallery. More to love.

      Go beyond traditional TV programming with Google Play Store and Philips App Gallery. Experience endless movies, TV, music, apps and games online. More to love.

      Ambilight. Take the emotion beyond the screen.

      Ambilight. Take the emotion beyond the screen.

      With Philips Ambilight, movies and games feel more immersive. Music gets a light show. And your screen will feel bigger than it is. Intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast on-screen colours onto the walls and into the room, in real time. You get perfectly tuned ambient lighting. And one more reason to love your TV.

      Incredibly slim screen with slender stands

      Bring the world to the forefront and experience every detail through the bigger size of Philips TV. The incredibly slim screen with slender stands not only provides functionality but also creates a stunning viewing journey for you.

      Philips Triple Ring technology. More space for sound

      With enhanced Philips Triple Ring technology, we have even more powerful speaker movement in our subwoofers. More movement means more punch-so you will enjoy powerful sound even in our thin Philips TV design.

      DTS HD Premium Sound. Deep bass and crystal-clear dialogue

      DTS HD Premium Suite delivers high-end audio processing for better sound from your speakers. Preserving the purity of the original content, you'll enjoy immersive sound, deep bass and crystal clear dialogue without any fluctuations, clipping or distortion.

      Wide colour gamut. More colours. More vibrancy.

      Wide Colour Gamut increases the standard colour gamut from 72% to 90%–99%, resulting in more vivid and brilliant colours. The greenest green, the bluest blue and the reddest red, the expanded colour reproduction abilities of a 4K Ultra HD TV are closer than ever to what we see in a digital cinema.

      Micro Dimming Pro. Intelligent contrast for dynamic scenes.

      Micro Dimming Pro optimises the contrast on your TV based on the lighting conditions of your room. Combined with its special software that analyses the picture in 6400 different zones, you will enjoy incredible contrast and image quality for a truly lifelike visual experience - day or night.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Version
        3 sided
        Ambilight Features
        • Built-in Ambilight+hue
        • Ambilight Music
        • Game Mode
        • Wall colour adaptive
        • Lounge mode

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        75 inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        189  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        75  inch
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Picture enhancement
        • Ultra Resolution
        • Micro Dimming Pro
        • Wide Colour Gamut 90% DCI/P3
        • HDR Premium
        Pixel engine
        P5 Perfect Picture Engine

      • Android

        OS
        Android™ 8.0 (Oreo)
        Pre-installed apps
        • Google Play Movies*
        • Google Play Music*
        • Google Search
        • YouTube
        Memory size
        16 GB

      • Smart TV Features

        User Interaction
        SimplyShare
        Interactive TV
        HbbTV
        Programme
        • Pause TV
        • USB Recording*
        SmartTV apps*
        • Online Video Stores
        • Open Internet Browser
        • Social TV
        • TV on Demand
        • YouTube
        Ease of Installation
        • Auto detect Philips devices
        • Device connection wizard
        • Network installation wizard
        • Settings assistant wizard
        Ease of Use
        • One-stop Smart Menu button
        • On-screen User manual
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Basic - Fill Screen
        • Fit to Screen
        • Advance - Shift
        • Zoom, Stretch
        Philips TV Remote app*
        • Apps
        • Channels
        • Control
        • NowOnTV
        • TV Guide
        • Video On Demand
        Remote Control
        • with Keyboard
        • with Voice

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        25 W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Smart Sound
        • DTS-HD Premium Sound
        • DTS Studio Sound
        • DTS TruSurround
        Sound Features
        Triple ring technology
        Speaker configuration
        2 x 6.25 W mid-high speaker, 12.5 W woofer

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        Number of USBs
        2
        Number of components in (YPbPr)
        1
        Wireless connections
        • Dual Band
        • Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2 x 2 integrated
        Other connections
        • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Antenna IEC75
        • Satellite Connector
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Audio L/R in
        • Headphone out
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        HDCP 2.2
        Yes on all HDMI

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • HEVC (H.265)
        • VP9
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .SMI
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on HDMI 1/2
        • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
        • HDR supported, HDR10/HLG
        Computer inputs on HDMI 3/4
        up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
        Video inputs on HDMI 1/2
        • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
        • HDR supported, HDR10/HLG
        Video inputs on HDMI 3/4
        up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        HEVC support
        Yes
        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        TV Programme guide*
        8-day Electronic Programme Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Teletext
        1000-page Hypertext

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        <0.3 W
        Off mode power consumption
        N/A  W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Light sensor
        Ambient temperature
        5°C to 35°C
        EU Energy Label power
        120  W
        Annual energy consumption
        176  kW·h
        Mercury content
        0  mg
        Presence of lead
        Yes*
        Energy Label Class
        A+

      • Dimensions

        Box width
        2034  mm
        Box height
        1116  mm
        Box depth
        242  mm
        Set Width
        1678.8  mm
        Set Height
        964.3  mm
        Set Depth
        75.4  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1678.8  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        985.5  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        314.6  mm
        TV stand width distance
        750.0  mm
        VESA wall mount compatible
        600 x 400 mm
        Product weight
        44.5  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        45.1  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        58.8  kg

      • Colour & Finish

        TV Front
        Metallic Silver

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AA Batteries
        • Power cord
        • Mini-jack to L/R cable
        • Mini-jack to YPbPr cable
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Tabletop stand

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AA Batteries
      • Power cord
      • Mini-jack to L/R cable
      • Mini-jack to YPbPr cable
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Tabletop stand

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
          • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
          • Energy consumption in kWh per year based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • Smart TV app availability varies per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.
          • Please note that your Amazon Apps may not always be available in your country. (Currently Amazon apps works only in the UK, Germany and Austria)
          • (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
          • Its functionality is subject to ChromeCast built-in apps and smart devices. For more details, please visit ChromeCast built-in product pages.
          • Google Assistant built in will come as a software update for 2018 Android TVs.
          • Cloud Gaming offering depends on game providers.

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.