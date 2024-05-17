Search terms

    The Xtra 4K QD MiniLED Ambilight TV

    75PML9049/12

    More colour. More detail. More thrills.

    Play with everything you've got. Watch from the edge of your seat. The Xtra gives you jaw-dropping detail and colour, great sound — and immersive Ambilight. From films to sports and games, nights in have never been bigger.

    Available in:

    The Xtra 4K QD MiniLED Ambilight TV

    More colour. More detail. More thrills.

    The Xtra 4K QD MiniLED Ambilight TV

    • 189 cm (75") Ambilight TV
    • P5 Perfect Picture Engine
    • TITAN OS smart platform
    • Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos
    Immerse yourself in what you love. Ambilight TV.

    Immerse yourself in what you love. Ambilight TV.

    Ambilight TVs are the only TVs with integrated LED lights on the back that react to what you watch, immersing you in a halo of colourful light. It changes everything: your TV seems bigger and you'll be drawn deeper into your favourite sports, films, music and games.

    Whatever the source, always perfection. Philips P5 engine.

    Whatever the source, always perfection. Philips P5 engine.

    The Philips P5 engine delivers a picture as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colours are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. Motion is perfectly smooth.

    Quantum Dot technology for incredible colour and contrast.

    Quantum Dot technology for incredible colour and contrast.

    Bolder colours. Crisper whites. Deeper blacks. The Xtra's Quantum Dot Mini-LED technology gives you bright, detailed picture with pin-sharp contrast. You'll see more colours than ever before, and this Ambilight TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, so you get more detail in dark and bright areas too.

    Find it easily. TITAN OS.

    Find it easily. TITAN OS.

    It's quick and easy to find what you love with our TITAN OS smart TV platform. Enjoying a series? You can continue watching straight from the home screen. If you're looking for something new, you can browse categories like action or drama and see suggestions from the top streaming services, all in one place.

    Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

    Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

    With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows and games look and sound incredible. See the picture the director wanted you to see. No more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.

    Epic gaming. 120 Hz, ultra-low lag, VRR, FreeSync.

    Epic gaming. 120 Hz, ultra-low lag, VRR, FreeSync.

    Play without limits and immerse in the QD MiniLED's incredible realism! HDMI 2.1, a blazing-fast 120 Hz native refresh rate, and ultra-low input lag bring fluid, responsive gameplay, super-smooth natural motion and great-looking graphics. Ambilight's gaming mode brings even bigger thrills and, if you're gaming on a PC, you can enjoy 144 Hz VRR via HDMI.

    Remote made from recycled plastic. Responsible packaging

    Remote made from recycled plastic. Responsible packaging

    The Xtra's metal stand looks sleek, and you can use Ambilight as instant mood lighting when the screen is off. The TV remote is made from recycled plastic, our packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and the inserts are printed on recycled paper.

    Easily connect to smart home networks and voice assistants

    Easily connect to smart home networks and voice assistants

    Seamless compatibility with Matter and Control4 means you can easily integrate this 4K Ambilight TV into your existing smart home network. You can also use the TV remote to control your satellite or cable box or wake the TV's built-in Alexa, and the TV is compatible with Google smart speakers too.

    Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi.

    Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi.

    Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi lets you connect to compatible soundbars and wireless speakers around your home in seconds. Listen to films in the kitchen. Play music anywhere. You can even create a home-cinema surround-sound system using your Ambilight TV as a central speaker.

    Supports all major HDR formats

    Supports all major HDR formats

    Compatible with Matter and Control4

    Compatible with Matter and Control4.

    Technical Specifications

    • Ambilight

      Ambilight Features
      • Wall colour adaptive
      • Lounge light mode
      • Ambilight Music
      • AmbiSleep
      • Sunrise Alarm
      • Works with Philips Wireless Home Speakers
      • Ambilight FTI Animation
      Ambilight Version
      3 sided

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      75  inch
      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      189  cm
      Display
      4K UHD MiniLED
      Panel resolution
      3840 x 2160
      Native refresh rate
      144  Hz
      Picture engine
      P5 Perfect Picture Engine

    • Display input resolution

      Resolution-Refresh rate
      • 576 p - 50 Hz
      • 640 x 480 - 60 Hz
      • 720 p - 50 Hz, 60 Hz
      • 1920 x 1080p -24/25/30/50/ 60/100/120/144Hz
      • 2560 x 1440 - 60/120/144Hz
      • 3840x2160p - 24/25/30/50/60/100/120/144Hz

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Digital TV
      DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
      TV Programme guide*
      8-day Electronic Programme Guide
      Teletext
      1000 page Hypertext

    • Smart TV

      OS
      TITAN OS
      Memory size (Flash)*
      8 GB
      Smart TV app*
      • Netflix
      • HBO
      • YouTube
      • Amazon Prime Video
      • TITAN channel
      • NFT*
      • STB Controller App

    • Smart TV Features

      User Interaction
      Screen mirroring
      Interactive TV
      HbbTV
      Voice assistant*
      • Amazon Alexa built-in
      • RC with Mic.
      Smart Home experience
      • Works with Amazon Alexa
      • Works with Google assistant
      • MATTER
      • Control4

    • Multimedia Applications

      Video Playback Formats
      AVI, MKV, HEVC, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC, MPEG1, MPEG2, MPEG4, VP9, HEVC (H.265), AV1
      Music Playback Formats
      MP3, WAV, AAC, FLAC
      Subtitles Formats Support
      SRT, SMI, SSA, SUB, ASS, TXT
      Picture Playback Formats
      JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, HEIF

    • Sound

      Output power (RMS)
      40 W
      Speaker configuration
      4 x 10 W full-range speakers
      Codec
      • Dolby Digital MS12 V2.6.2
      • Dolby Atmos®
      • DTS:X
      Sound Enhancement
      • Dolby Bass Enhancement
      • Clear Dialogue
      • A.I. Sound
      • A.I. EQ
      • Dolby Volume Leveller
      • Night mode
      • Sound Personalisation

    • Connectivity

      Number of HDMI connections
      4
      HDMI features
      • 4K
      • Audio Return Channel
      EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
      • Remote control pass-through
      • System audio control
      • System standby
      • One touch play
      Number of USBs
      2
      Wireless connection
      • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2 x 2, Dual band
      • Bluetooth 5.2
      HDCP 2.3
      Yes on all HDMI
      HDMI ARC
      Yes on HDMI2
      HDMI 2.1 features
      • eARC on HDMI 2
      • eARC/VRR/ALLM supported
      EasyLink 2.0
      • External setting via TV UI
      • HDMI-CEC for Philips TV/SB

    • Supported HDMI video features

      HDMI 1/2
      • HDMI 2.1 full bandwidth 48 Gbps
      • up to 4K 120 Hz
      Gaming
      • ALLM
      • HDMI VRR
      • AMD FreeSync Premium
      HDMI 3/4
      HDMI 2.0
      HDR
      • Dolby Vision
      • HDR10
      • HDR10+ Compatible
      • HLG

    • EU Energy card

      EPREL registration numbers
      1898738
      Energy class for SDR
      F
      On mode power demand for SDR
      129 kWh/1000 h
      Energy class for HDR
      G
      On mode power demand for HDR
      294 kWh/1000 h
      Off mode power consumption
      n.a
      Networked standby mode
      2.0 W
      Panel technology used
      LED LCD

    • Power

      Mains power
      LED LCD
      Standby power consumption
      less than 0.5 W
      Power Saving Features
      • Auto switch-off timer
      • Picture mute (for radio)
      • Eco mode
      • Light sensor

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Tabletop stand
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure

    • Design

      Colours of TV
      Anthracite grey bezel
      Stand design
      Anthracite grey arch stands

    • Dimensions

      Wall-mount compatible
      300 x 300 mm
      TV without stand (W x H x D)
      1670 x 970 x 85 mm
      TV with stand (W x H x D)
      1670 x 1031 x 368 mm
      Package carton (W x H x D)
      1879 x 1106 x 190 mm
      Weight of TV without stand
      31.0 kg
      Weight of TV with stand
      32.0 kg
      Weight incl. packaging
      40.0 kg

    • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
    • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up-to-date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
    • Smart TV app availability varies by TV model and country. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
    • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary by TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
    • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
    • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
    • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
    • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
    • Over-the-top media services button on the remote control will be different in each country. Please refer to the actual product in the box.
    • Google Assistant is available in different languages and countries specific to product types.
    • Availability and functionality of voice-control services varies according to country and language.
    • HBO Max app service will be available by August 2024.
    • Matter/Control4: this feature will become available in 2024 via a software update.
