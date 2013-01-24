Home
Performance Series

4K UHD LED Android TV

70PUS8505/12
3 Awards
    -{discount-value}
    for more information, download <a href="https://www.download.p4c.philips.com/files/7/70pus8505_12/70pus8505_12_elr_.pdf" target="_blank">here</a>
    for more information, download here
  • Play Pause

    3 Awards

    Performance Series: the one to watch

    This is the one you are looking for. Superb picture quality. Elegant design. Great sound. AI voice control. Ambilight for an immersive experience like no other. Everything you need to enjoy movie night, sports or a weekend gaming marathon See all benefits

    Performance Series 4K UHD LED Android TV

    Performance Series: the one to watch

    This is the one you are looking for. Superb picture quality. Elegant design. Great sound. AI voice control. Ambilight for an immersive experience like no other. Everything you need to enjoy movie night, sports or a weekend gaming marathon See all benefits

      Performance Series: the one to watch

      4K UHD LED Android TV

      • 178 cm (70") Ambilight TV
      • Major HDR formats supported
      • P5 Perfect Picture Engine
      • Android TV/AI voice control
      Philips P5 Engine. Whatever the source, always perfection.

      Philips P5 Engine. Whatever the source, always perfection.

      The Philips P5 engine delivers a picture as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colours are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. Motion is perfectly smooth.

      The magic of Ambilight. Only from Philips.

      The magic of Ambilight. Only from Philips.

      With Philips Ambilight, every moment feels closer. Intelligent LEDs around the edge of the TV respond to the on-screen action and emit an immersive glow that's simply captivating. Experience it once and wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.

      Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

      Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

      Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look—and sound—gloriously real. Whether it's the latest streaming series or a Blu-Ray disc set, you'll enjoy contrast, brightness and colour that reflect the director's original intentions. And hear spacious sound with clarity, detail and depth.

      Android TV. Simply smart.

      Android TV. Simply smart.

      Make your Philips Android TV your own. If it's all about Amazon and YouTube this week and Rakuten TV and Netflix next week - no problem. A clear, intuitive interface lets you put the content you love front and centre. Easily pick up where you left off in the latest series, or check out the new movie releases.

      Philips 4K UHD TV. Vibrant HDR picture.

      Philips 4K UHD TV. Vibrant HDR picture.

      Your Philips 4K UHD TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, including HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Whether it's a must-watch series or the latest video game, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colours will be truer.

      Voice control. Google Assistant built-in. Works with Alexa.

      Voice control. Google Assistant built-in. Works with Alexa.

      Control your Philips Android TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices, like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa. The days of searching for the TV remote are over. Now you can use your voice to control your Philips smart TV via Alexa-enabled devices, like Amazon Echo. Turn your TV on, change the channel, switch to your gaming console and more with Alexa.

      DTS Play-Fi. Multi-room audio.

      DTS Play-Fi. Multi-room audio.

      With DTS Play-Fi on your Philips TV you can connect to compatible speakers in any room. Got wireless speakers in the kitchen? Listen to the film while you make a snack, or keep up with the sports commentary while you get everyone a drink.

      HDR10+ supported. See more of what the director intended.

      HDR10+ supported. See more of what the director intended.

      Your Philips TV is primed to get the most out of the HDR10+ video format. Contrast, colour and brightness levels are adjusted from frame to frame. Whether it's a must-watch series or the new blockbuster, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colours will be truer.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Version
        3 sided
        Ambilight Features
        • Built-in Ambilight+hue
        • Ambilight Music
        • Game Mode
        • Wall colour adaptive
        • Lounge mode
        • AmbiWakeup
        • AmbiSleep

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        70  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        178  cm
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Pixel engine
        P5 Perfect Picture Engine
        Picture enhancement
        • Ultra Resolution
        • Dolby Vision
        • HDR10+
        • 2100 PPI

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on all HDMI
        • HDR supported, HDR10/HLG
        • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
        Video inputs on all HDMI
        • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
        • HDR supported
        • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
        • HDR10+/Dolby Vision

      • Android TV

        OS
        Android TV™ 9 (Pie)
        Pre-installed apps
        • Google Play Movies*
        • Google Play Music*
        • Google Search
        • YouTube
        • Netflix
        • Amazon instant video
        • BBC iPlayer
        Memory size (Flash)
        16 GB*

      • Smart TV Features

        User Interaction
        SimplyShare
        Interactive TV
        HbbTV
        Programme
        • Pause TV
        • USB recording*
        Ease of Installation
        • Auto detect Philips devices
        • Device connection wizard
        • Network installation wizard
        • Settings assistant wizard
        Ease of Use
        • One-stop smart menu button
        • On-screen user manual
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Basic - Fill Screen
        • Fit to screen
        • Advance - Shift
        • Zoom, stretch
        • Wide screen
        Remote Control
        with Voice
        Voice assistant*
        • Google Assistant built in
        • RC with Mic.
        • Works with Alexa

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        HEVC support
        Yes
        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        TV Programme guide*
        8-day Electronic Programme Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connections
        • Bluetooth 4.2
        • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2 x 2, Dual band
        Other connections
        • Satellite Connector
        • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Headphone out
        • Service connector
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • VP9
        • HEVC (H.265)
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .SMI
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • 360 photo
        • HEIF

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        <0.3 W
        Ambient temperature
        5°C to 35°C
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Light sensor
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Eco mode
        Mercury content
        0  mg
        Presence of lead
        Yes*
        Off mode power consumption
        N/A

      • EU Energy card

        EPREL registration numbers
        357483
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        70
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        178
        Energy class for SDR
        G
        On mode power demand for SDR
        137  W
        Energy class for HDR
        G
        On mode power demand for HDR
        267  W
        Networked standby mode
        <2.0  W
        Off mode power consumption
        n.a.
        Panel technology used
        LED LCD

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        20 W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Auto Volume Leveller
        • Dolby Atmos®
        • 5 Band Equalizer
        • A.I. Sound
        • Bass Enhancement
        • Clear Dialogue
        • Night mode
        Speaker configuration
        2 x 10 W full-range speaker

      • Dimensions

        Box width
        1757.0  mm
        Box height
        1025.0  mm
        Box depth
        181.0  mm
        Set Width
        1581.0  mm
        Set Height
        894.0  mm
        Set Depth
        86.1  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1581.0  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        912.4  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        312.2  mm
        Stand width
        810 / 1401  mm
        Adjustable stand height (Max.)
        81.4  mm
        Adjustable stand height (Min.)
        18.4  mm
        Stand depth
        312.2  mm
        Product weight
        27.6  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        28.2  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        32.7  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        400 x 200 mm

      • Design

        Colours of TV
        Light-silver metal bezel
        Stand design
        Light silver sticks

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Power cord
        • Tabletop stand
        Included batteries
        2 x AAA Batteries

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Power cord
      • Tabletop stand
      • Included batteries: 2 x AAA Batteries

      Suggested products

          Awards

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
          • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
          • *Memory size (Flash): 16 GB (the actual available disk space may differ depending on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system etc.)
          • Energy consumption in kWh per year based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • Smart TV app availability varies per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.
          • Please note that your Amazon Apps may not always be available in your country. (Currently Amazon apps works only in the UK, Germany and Austria)
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.

