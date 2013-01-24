Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

LED

4K UHD Android TV - Bowers & Wilkins Sound

65PUS9435/12
  • Elegant looks. Cinematic sound. Elegant looks. Cinematic sound. Elegant looks. Cinematic sound.
    -{discount-value}
    for more information, download <a href="https://www.download.p4c.philips.com/files/6/65pus9435_12/65pus9435_12_elr_.pdf" target="_blank">here</a>
    for more information, download here
  • Play Pause

    LED 4K UHD Android TV - Bowers & Wilkins Sound

    65PUS9435/12

    Elegant looks. Cinematic sound.

    See every detail. Hear every nuance. This Philips LED TV with built-in up-firing Bowers & Wilkins speakers envelops you in a lifelike picture and immersive audio. Ambilight adds colour to the music, HDR streaming series and films you love. See all benefits

    LED 4K UHD Android TV - Bowers & Wilkins Sound

    Elegant looks. Cinematic sound.

    See every detail. Hear every nuance. This Philips LED TV with built-in up-firing Bowers & Wilkins speakers envelops you in a lifelike picture and immersive audio. Ambilight adds colour to the music, HDR streaming series and films you love. See all benefits

    Elegant looks. Cinematic sound.

    See every detail. Hear every nuance. This Philips LED TV with built-in up-firing Bowers & Wilkins speakers envelops you in a lifelike picture and immersive audio. Ambilight adds colour to the music, HDR streaming series and films you love. See all benefits

    LED 4K UHD Android TV - Bowers & Wilkins Sound

    Elegant looks. Cinematic sound.

    See every detail. Hear every nuance. This Philips LED TV with built-in up-firing Bowers & Wilkins speakers envelops you in a lifelike picture and immersive audio. Ambilight adds colour to the music, HDR streaming series and films you love. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Ambilight

      Elegant looks. Cinematic sound.

      4K UHD LED Android TV with Ambilight

      • P5 Perfect Picture Engine
      • Sound by Bowers & Wilkins
      • Ambilight 3 sided
      • 164 cm (65") Android TV
      Philips P5 Engine. Whatever the source, always perfection.

      Philips P5 Engine. Whatever the source, always perfection.

      The Philips P5 engine delivers a picture as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colours are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. Motion is perfectly smooth.

      Immersive sound. Bowers & Wilkins meets Dolby Atmos.

      Immersive sound. Bowers & Wilkins meets Dolby Atmos.

      An exclusive speaker design by legendary audio engineers Bowers & Wilkins delivers thrillingly lifelike performance. Up-firing speakers let you get the most out of Dolby Atmos. A central tweeter keeps the dialogue pristine no matter how intense the drama gets.

      Ambilight. Take the emotion beyond the screen.

      Ambilight. Take the emotion beyond the screen.

      With Philips Ambilight, movies and games feel more immersive. Music gets a light show. And your screen will feel bigger than it is. Intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast on-screen colours onto the walls and into the room, in real time. You get perfectly tuned ambient lighting. And one more reason to love your TV.

      Bright 4K LED TV. Vibrant HDR picture. Smooth motion.

      Bright 4K LED TV. Vibrant HDR picture. Smooth motion.

      Bright 4K LED TV. Vibrant HDR picture. Smooth motion. A Philips 4K UHD TV brings content to life with rich colours and crisp contrast. Images have more depth and motion is smooth. Movies, shows, games and more look great no matter the source.

      Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

      Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

      Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look—and sound—gloriously real. Whether it's the latest streaming series or a Blu-Ray disc set, you'll enjoy contrast, brightness and colour that reflect the director's original intentions. And hear spacious sound with clarity, detail and depth.

      Android TV. Simply smart.

      Android TV. Simply smart.

      Your Philips Android TV gives you the content you want—when you want it. You can customise the home screen to display your favourite apps, making it simple to start streaming the movies and shows you love. Or pick up where you left off.

      Voice control. Google Assistant built-in. Works with Alexa.

      Voice control. Google Assistant built-in. Works with Alexa.

      Control your Philips Android TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices, like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa. The days of searching for the TV remote are over. Now you can use your voice to control your Philips smart TV via Alexa-enabled devices, like Amazon Echo. Turn your TV on, change the channel, switch to your gaming console and more with Alexa.

      DTS Play-Fi. Multi-room audio.

      DTS Play-Fi. Multi-room audio.

      With DTS Play-Fi on your Philips TV you can connect to compatible speakers in any room. Got wireless speakers in the kitchen? Listen to the film while you make a snack, or keep up with the sports commentary while you get everyone a drink.

      Major HDR formats. See more of what the director intended.

      Major HDR formats. See more of what the director intended.

      Your Philips TV is primed to get the most out of the HDR10+ video format. Contrast, colour and brightness levels are adjusted from frame to frame. Whether it's a must-watch series or the new blockbuster, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colours will be truer. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

      Kvadrat speaker cloth. Muirhead leather-backed remote.

      Premium materials make all the difference to your Philips TV. Kvadrat's acoustically transparent wool-blend speaker fabric allows the sound to flow freely into the room. Responsibly sourced Muirhead leather and backlit keys add a sophisticated finish to the remote control.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Version
        3 sided
        Ambilight Features
        • Built-in Ambilight+hue
        • Ambilight Music
        • Game Mode
        • Wall colour adaptive
        • Lounge mode
        • AmbiWakeup
        • AmbiSleep

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        65  inch
        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        164  cm
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Pixel engine
        P5 Perfect Picture Engine
        Picture enhancement
        • Ultra Resolution
        • Wide Colour Gamut 90% DCI/P3
        • Dolby Vision
        • HDR10+
        • 2400 PPI

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on all HDMI
        • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
        • HDR supported, HDR10/HLG
        • HDR supported, HDR10+/HLG
        Video inputs on all HDMI
        • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
        • HDR supported
        • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
        • HDR10+/Dolby Vision

      • Android TV

        OS
        Android TV™ 9 (Pie)
        Pre-installed apps
        • Google Play Movies*
        • Google Play Music*
        • Google Search
        • YouTube
        • Amazon instant video
        • BBC iPlayer
        • Netflix
        Memory size (Flash)
        16 GB*

      • Smart TV Features

        Interactive TV
        HbbTV
        Programme
        • Pause TV
        • USB recording*
        Ease of Installation
        • Auto detect Philips devices
        • Device connection wizard
        • Network installation wizard
        • Settings assistant wizard
        Ease of Use
        • One-stop smart menu button
        • On-screen user manual
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Basic - Fill Screen
        • Fit to screen
        • Advance - Shift
        • Zoom, stretch
        • Wide screen
        Remote Control
        • with Voice
        • with Key light
        • with Muirhead leather
        User Interaction
        SimplyShare
        Voice assistant*
        • Google Assistant built in
        • RC with Mic.
        • Works with Alexa

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        HEVC support
        Yes
        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        TV Programme guide*
        8-day Electronic Programme Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connections
        • Bluetooth 4.2
        • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2 x 2, Dual band
        Other connections
        • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Satellite Connector
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Headphone out
        • Service connector
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • HEVC (H.265)
        • VP9
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .SMI
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • 360 photo
        • HEIF

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5°C to 35°C
        Standby power consumption
        <0.3 W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Light sensor
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Eco mode
        Presence of lead
        Yes*
        Off mode power consumption
        N/A

      • EU Energy card

        EPREL registration numbers
        422465
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        65
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        164
        Energy class for SDR
        G
        On mode power demand for SDR
        122  W
        Energy class for HDR
        G
        On mode power demand for HDR
        152  W
        Networked standby mode
        <2.0  W
        Off mode power consumption
        n.a.
        Panel technology used
        LED LCD

      • Sound

        Sound Enhancement
        • 5 Band Equalizer
        • A.I. Sound
        • Clear Dialogue
        • Dolby Bass Enhancement
        • Dolby Volume Leveller
        • Night mode
        • Dolby Atmos®
        Speaker configuration
        2 x 6 W mid speaker, 2 x 9 W high speaker, 20 W woofer
        Audio
        • Sound by Bowers & Wilkins
        • 2.1.2 Channel
        • Output power: 50 Watt (RMS)
        Codec
        • AC-4
        • Dolby Atmos®
        • Dolby Digital MS12 V2.3
        • DTS-HD(M6)

      • Dimensions

        Box depth
        174.0  mm
        Box height
        1088.0  mm
        Box width
        1660.0  mm
        Product weight
        27.9  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        32.3  kg
        Set Depth
        52.3  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        281.8  mm
        Set Height
        829.7  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        895.2  mm
        Set Width
        1448.4  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1448.7  mm
        Stand depth
        281.8  mm
        Stand height
        81.7  mm
        Stand width
        880.0  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        32.9  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        300 x 300 mm

      • Design

        Colours of TV
        Mid silver metal bezel
        Stand design
        Dark chrome sound solution

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide (x 1)
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Stand with sound solution

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
          • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
          • Energy consumption in kWh per year based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • Smart TV app availability varies per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.
          • Please note that your Amazon Apps may not always be available in your country. (Currently Amazon apps works only in the UK, Germany and Austria)
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
          • Cloud Gaming offering depends on game providers.
          • *Memory size (Flash): 16 GB (the actual available disk space may differ depending on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system etc.)
          • HDMI connection is required for soundbar, speaker and other audio device.

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.