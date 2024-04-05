Search terms

4K Ambilight TV

65PUS8919/12
    The one 4K Ambilight TV

    65PUS8919/12

    4K Ambilight TV

    Turn up the joy with The One! This 4K Ambilight TV gives you everything you want: epic picture quality, a responsive home screen packed with the streaming services you love, and incredible gaming. Get ready for your best nights in ever. See all benefits

    Turn up the joy with The One! This 4K Ambilight TV gives you everything you want: epic picture quality, a responsive home screen packed with the streaming services you love, and incredible gaming. Get ready for your best nights in ever.

    4K Ambilight TV

    Turn up the joy with The One! This 4K Ambilight TV gives you everything you want: epic picture quality, a responsive home screen packed with the streaming services you love, and incredible gaming. Get ready for your best nights in ever. See all benefits

    Turn up the joy with The One! This 4K Ambilight TV gives you everything you want: epic picture quality, a responsive home screen packed with the streaming services you love, and incredible gaming. Get ready for your best nights in ever. See all benefits

      4K Ambilight TV

      The One that has it all

      • 164 cm (65") Ambilight TV
      • P5 Perfect Picture Engine
      • Titan OS smart platform
      • Dolby Vision and Atmos
      The One with immersive Ambilight.

      Ambilight TVs are the only TVs with integrated LED lights on the back that react to what you watch, immersing you in a halo of colourful light. It changes everything: your TV seems bigger, and you'll be drawn deeper into your favourite sports, films, music and games.

      The One with looks to thrill. Philips P5 picture engine.

      The Philips P5 engine delivers a picture as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colours are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. Motion is perfectly smooth.

      The One with TITAN OS.

      It's quick and easy to find what you love with our TITAN OS smart TV platform. Enjoying a series? You can continue watching straight from the home screen. If you're looking for something new, you can browse categories like action or drama and see suggestions from the top streaming services, all in one place.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows and games look and sound incredible. See the picture the director wanted you to see. No more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.

      Game on! 120 Hz, ultra-low input lag, VRR, FreeSync.

      Your Ambilight TV with HDMI 2.1 lets you make the most of your next-gen gaming gear with super-responsive gameplay and smooth graphics. Make those jumps and U-turns or drift perfectly through a corner! VRR and FreeSync are both supported. Ambilight's gaming mode makes the thrills feel bigger.

      Remote made from recycled plastic. Responsible packaging.

      The central swivel stand means you can place The One anywhere and still get the best view, plus you can use Ambilight for instant mood lighting when the screen is off. The TV remote is made from recycled plastic, our packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and the inserts are printed on recycled paper.

      Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi.

      You get great, clear TV sound straight out of the box. If you want more, Philips Wireless Home System with DTS Play-Fi lets you connect to compatible soundbars and wireless speakers around your home in seconds. You can even create a home-cinema surround-sound system using your TV as a central speaker.

      Alexa built-in and also works with Google Assistant*

      You get a choice of voice assistants! Push the Alexa button on your remote and you can use your voice to find films and shows, get recommendations, control compatible smart home devices and more. Or, ask Google to control the TV via Google Assistant-enabled devices.

      No matter what you watch, you'll enjoy a bright, ultra-sharp picture with vivid colours. Plus, this 4K (UHD) Ambilight TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, so you'll see more detail, even in dark and bright areas, when you're streaming HDR content.

      Great TV sound. And easy to add soundbars or speakers.

      Easily connect to smart home networks and voice assistants.

      Seamless compatibility with Matter and Control4 means you can easily integrate The One into your existing smart home network. To control the TV with your voice, you can also push the Alexa button on your remote to ask Alexa. Or, ask Google via Google Assistant-enabled devices.

      Compatible with Matter and Control4.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Features
        • Wall colour adaptive
        • Lounge light mode
        • Ambilight Music
        • AmbiSleep
        • Sunrise Alarm
        • Works with Philips Wireless Home Speakers
        • Ambilight FTI Animation
        Ambilight Version
        3 sided

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        65  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        164  cm
        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Picture engine
        P5 Perfect Picture Engine

      • Display input resolution

        Resolution-Refresh rate
        • 576 p - 50 Hz
        • 640 x 480 - 60 Hz
        • 720 p - 50 Hz, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080p -24/25/30/50/ 60/100/120/144Hz
        • 2560 x 1440 - 60/120/144Hz
        • 3840x2160p - 24/25/30/50/60/100/120/144Hz

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
        TV Programme guide*
        8-day Electronic Programme Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext
        HEVC support
        Yes

      • Smart TV

        SmartTV apps*
        • Netflix
        • HBO
        • YouTube
        • Amazon Prime Video
        • TITAN channel
        • NFT app*
        • STB Controller App
        OS
        TITAN OS
        Memory size (Flash)*
        8 GB

      • Smart TV Features

        User Interaction
        Screen mirroring
        Interactive TV
        HbbTV
        Voice assistant*
        Amazon Alexa Built-in
        Smart Home experience
        • Works with Amazon Alexa
        • Works with Google assistant
        • Control4

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        AVI, MKV, HEVC, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC, MPEG1, MPEG2, MPEG4, VP9, HEVC (H.265), AV1
        Music Playback Formats
        MP3, WAV, AAC, FLAC
        Subtitles Formats Support
        SRT, SMI, SSA, SUB, ASS, TXT
        Picture Playback Formats
        JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, HEIF

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        40 W
        Speaker configuration
        4 x 10 W full-range speakers
        Codec
        • Dolby Digital
        • Dolby Atmos®
        • DTS:X
        Sound Enhancement
        • Dolby Bass Enhancement
        • Clear Dialogue
        • A.I. Sound
        • A.I. EQ
        • Dolby Volume Leveller
        • Night Mode
        • Sound Personalisation

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connection
        • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2 x 2, Dual band
        • Bluetooth 5.2
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI
        HDMI ARC
        Yes on HDMI2
        HDMI 2.1 features
        • eARC on HDMI 2
        • eARC/VRR/ALLM supported
        EasyLink 2.0
        • HDMI-CEC for Philips TV/SB
        • External setting via TV UI

      • Supported HDMI video features

        Gaming
        • ALLM
        • HDMI VRR
        • AMD FreeSync Premium
        HDR
        • HLG
        • HDR10
        • HDR10+ Compatible

      • EU Energy card

        Energy class for SDR
        E
        Energy class for HDR
        G
        Off mode power consumption
        n.a
        Networked standby mode
        less than 0.3  W
        Panel technology used
        LED LCD

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        less than 0.3 W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Eco mode
        • Light sensor

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Tabletop stand
        • Power cord
        • Quick Use Guide
        • Legal and safety brochure

      • Design

        Colours of TV
        Anthracite grey bezel
        Stand design
        Anthracite grey stand

      • Dimensions

        Distance between 2 stands
        526  mm
        Wall-mount compatible
        300 x 300 mm
        TV without stand (W x H x D)
        1451 x 844 x 84 mm
        TV with stand (W x H x D)
        1451 x 905 x 313 mm

          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up-to-date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • Smart TV app availability varies by TV model and country. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary by TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
          • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
          • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Over-the-top media services button on the remote control will be different in each country. Please refer to the actual product in the box.
          • Google Assistant is available in different languages and countries specific to product types.
          • Availability and functionality of voice control services varies according to country and language. For the latest information, please contact our customer care.
