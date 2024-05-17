Search terms

LED

4K Ambilight TV

65PUS8609/12
  • 4K Ambilight TV 4K Ambilight TV 4K Ambilight TV
    -{discount-value}
    Energy Label Europe F here
    for more information, download here (PDF 203.0KB)

    LED 4K Ambilight TV

    65PUS8609/12

    4K Ambilight TV

    Get more from your entertainment with this bright and brilliant 4K Ambilight TV! An ultra-sharp and vibrant picture, immersive Ambilight and realistic Dolby Atmos sound will draw you deeper into the content you love—and gaming's blazing. See all benefits

    LED 4K Ambilight TV

    4K Ambilight TV

    Get more from your entertainment with this bright and brilliant 4K Ambilight TV! An ultra-sharp and vibrant picture, immersive Ambilight and realistic Dolby Atmos sound will draw you deeper into the content you love—and gaming's blazing. See all benefits

    4K Ambilight TV

    Get more from your entertainment with this bright and brilliant 4K Ambilight TV! An ultra-sharp and vibrant picture, immersive Ambilight and realistic Dolby Atmos sound will draw you deeper into the content you love—and gaming's blazing. See all benefits

    LED 4K Ambilight TV

    4K Ambilight TV

    Get more from your entertainment with this bright and brilliant 4K Ambilight TV! An ultra-sharp and vibrant picture, immersive Ambilight and realistic Dolby Atmos sound will draw you deeper into the content you love—and gaming's blazing. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Ambilight

      4K Ambilight TV

      Bright picture. Fast gaming.

      • 164 cm (65") Ambilight TV
      • Pixel Precise Ultra HD
      • Titan OS smart platform
      • Dolby Atmos sound
      Immerse yourself in what you love. Ambilight TV.

      Immerse yourself in what you love. Ambilight TV.

      Ambilight TVs are the only TVs with integrated LED lights on the back that react to what you watch, immersing you in a halo of colourful light. This changes everything: your TV seems bigger, and you'll be drawn deeper into your favourite sports, films, music and games.

      Vibrant viewing with a bright, ultra-sharp picture.

      Vibrant viewing with a bright, ultra-sharp picture.

      Love everything you watch on this bright 4K (UHD) LED Ambilight TV. The Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine optimises picture quality to deliver ultra-sharp images, rich colours and smooth motion. You get the best possible viewing experience every time.

      Find it easily. TITAN OS.

      Find it easily. TITAN OS.

      Finding what you love is quick and easy with our TITAN OS smart TV platform. Enjoying a series? You can continue watching straight from the home screen. If you're looking for something new, you can browse categories like action or drama and see suggestions from the top streaming services—all in one place.

      Dolby Atmos for cinematic sound.

      Dolby Atmos for cinematic sound.

      Dolby Atmos pulls you in deeper by placing sound effects in the space around and above you. Whether it's spaceships flying overhead or quiet footsteps sneaking up from behind, you'll feel like you're right in the middle of the action.

      Alexa built-in and also works with Google Assistant*

      Alexa built-in and also works with Google Assistant*

      You get a choice of voice assistants! Push the Alexa button on your remote and you can use your voice to find films and shows, get recommendations, control compatible smart home devices and more. Or, ask Google to control the TV via Google Assistant-enabled devices.

      Great for gaming. VRR and low input lag on any console.

      Can't wait to play? Your 60 Hz Ambilight TV with HDMI 2.1 supports fast gameplay, and its Ultra Motion Clarity mode gives a sharper, smoother picture. When you turn on your console, a low-input-lag setting is automatically activated, and Ambilight's gaming mode makes the thrills feel even bigger.

      Remote made from recycled plastic. Responsible packaging.

      With its slim stand and virtually bezel-free screen, this Ambilight TV looks great — and you can use Ambilight for instant mood lighting when not watching anything. The TV remote is made from recycled plastic, our packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and the inserts are printed on recycled paper.

      60 Hz native refresh rate. 120 Hz Ultra Motion Clarity.

      60 Hz native refresh rate. 120 Hz Ultra Motion Clarity.

      Voice control with Alexa built-in.

      Push the Alexa button on your remote to use your voice to find films and shows, get recommendations, control compatible smart home devices and more.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Features
        • Wall colour adaptive
        • Lounge light mode
        • Ambilight Music
        • AmbiSleep
        • Sunrise Alarm
        • Ambilight FTI Animation
        Ambilight Version
        3 sided

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        65  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        164  cm
        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Picture engine
        Pixel Precise Ultra HD

      • Display input resolution

        Resolution-Refresh rate
        • 576 p - 50 Hz
        • 640 x 480 - 60 Hz
        • 720 p - 50 Hz, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080 p - 24 Hz, 25 Hz, 30 Hz, 50 Hz
        • ,60Hz,100Hz,120Hz(only in DLG/HSR mode)
        • 2560x1440-60Hz,100Hz,120Hz(only in DLG/HSR mode)
        • 3840x2160p - 24/25/30/50/60Hz

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
        TV Programme guide*
        8-day Electronic Programme Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext
        HEVC support
        Yes

      • Smart TV

        SmartTV apps*
        • Netflix
        • HBO
        • YouTube
        • Amazon Prime Video
        • TITAN channel
        • NFT app*
        • STB Controller App
        OS
        TITAN OS
        Memory size (Flash)*
        8 GB

      • Smart TV Features

        User Interaction
        Screen mirroring
        Interactive TV
        HbbTV
        Voice assistant*
        Amazon Alexa Built-in
        Smart Home experience
        • Works with Amazon Alexa
        • Works with Google assistant
        • Control4

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        AVI, MKV, HEVC, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC, MPEG1, MPEG2, MPEG4, VP9, HEVC (H.265), AV1
        Music Playback Formats
        MP3, WAV, AAC, FLAC
        Subtitles Formats Support
        SRT, SMI, SSA, SUB, ASS, TXT
        Picture Playback Formats
        JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, HEIF

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        20 W
        Speaker configuration
        2 x 10 W full-range speakers
        Codec
        • Dolby Digital
        • Dolby Atmos®
        • DTS:X
        Sound Enhancement
        • Dolby Bass Enhancement
        • Clear Dialogue
        • A.I. Sound
        • A.I. EQ
        • Dolby Volume Leveller
        • Night Mode
        • Sound Personalisation

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        3
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connection
        • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2 x 2, Dual band
        • Bluetooth 5.2
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI
        HDMI ARC
        Yes on HDMI1
        HDMI 2.1 features
        • eARC on HDMI 1
        • eARC/VRR/ALLM supported
        EasyLink 2.0
        • HDMI-CEC for Philips TV/SB
        • External setting via TV UI

      • Supported HDMI video features

        Gaming
        • ALLM
        • HDMI VRR
        HDR
        • HLG
        • HDR10
        • HDR10+ Compatible

      • EU Energy card

        EPREL registration numbers
        1927832
        Energy class for SDR
        F
        On mode power demand for SDR
        101  kWh/1000h
        Energy class for HDR
        G
        On mode power demand for HDR
        197  kWh/1000h
        Off mode power consumption
        n.a
        Networked standby mode
        2.0  W
        Panel technology used
        LED LCD

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        less than 0.5 W

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Tabletop stand
        • Power cord
        • Quick Use Guide
        • Legal and safety brochure

      • Design

        Colours of TV
        Satin chrome bezel
        Stand design
        Satin chrome stand

      • Dimensions

        Distance between 2 stands
        271  mm
        Wall mount dimensions
        200 x 300 mm
        TV without stand (W x H x D)
        1231 x 722 x 82 mm
        TV with stand (W x H x D)
        1231 x 779 x 271 mm
        Package carton (W x H x D)
        1360 x 840 x 160 mm
        Weight of TV without stand
        14.2 kg
        Weight of TV with stand
        14.7 kg
        Weight incl. packaging
        17.4 kg

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up-to-date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • Smart TV app availability varies by TV model and country. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary by TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp
          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
          • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
          • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Over-the-top media services button on the remote control will be different in each country. Please refer to the actual product in the box.
          • Google Assistant is available in different languages and countries specific to product types.
          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Exclusive offers, just for you.

          Sign up to enjoy:

          Early access to promotions

          Exclusive member days and offers

          News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

          What does this mean?
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.