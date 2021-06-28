Search terms

LED

4K UHD LED Smart TV

65PUS7506/12
    If it's a film today, your favourite shows tomorrow and sports on the weekend, this Philips 4K TV will always give you a perfect picture. HDR shows look brilliant and gaming is smooth and responsive. Plus you get premium Dolby Atmos sound. See all benefits

    If it's a film today, your favourite shows tomorrow and sports on the weekend, this Philips 4K TV will always give you a perfect picture. HDR shows look brilliant and gaming is smooth and responsive. Plus you get premium Dolby Atmos sound. See all benefits

      Smart looks. Perfect picture. Smooth motion.

      4K HDR Smart LED TV

      • 164 cm (65")
      • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
      • Smart TV
      Vibrant HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.

      Vibrant HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.

      Your Philips 4K UHD TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision. Whether it's a must-watch series or the latest video game, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colours will be truer.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

      Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means that the HDR content that you watch will look—and sound—glorious. You'll enjoy a picture that reflects the director's original intentions and experience spacious sound with real clarity and depth.

      The smart way to enjoy your TV. SAPHI

      The smart way to enjoy your TV. SAPHI

      The fast, intuitive SAPHI operating system makes your Philips smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Operate your TV with ease, and quickly navigate to popular Philips smart TV apps.

      Great for gaming. Low latency on any console.

      Great for gaming. Low latency on any console.

      Your Philips TV boasts the latest HDMI connectivity, and it automatically switches to a low-latency setting when you start playing a game on your console.

      One-button access to a clear icon-based menu.

      One-button access to a clear icon-based menu.

      SAPHI is a fast, intuitive operating system that makes your Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Operate your TV with ease and quickly navigate to popular Philips Smart TV apps including YouTube, Netflix and more.

      Philips TV Collection. Netflix, Prime Video and more.

      Philips TV Collection. Netflix, Prime Video and more.

      Slim, attractive design

      Looking for a TV that fits with your room? This 4K smart TV is dressed for the occasion! The virtually bezel-free screen goes with just about any interior scheme. While the slim feet make it seem as if the screen is floating above your TV unit or table.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        65  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        164  cm
        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Picture enhancement
        • Ultra Resolution
        • Dolby Vision
        • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
        • HDR10+ compatible
        • Micro Dimming
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        65 inch

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on all HDMI
        • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
        • HDR supported, HDR10/HLG
        Video inputs on all HDMI
        • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
        • HDR supported
        • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
        • HDR10+/Dolby Vision

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        TV Programme guide*
        8-day Electronic Programme Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext
        HEVC support
        Yes

      • Smart TV Features

        User Interaction
        • SimplyShare
        • Screen mirroring
        SmartTV apps*
        • Online video stores
        • Open Internet browser
        • TV on demand
        • YouTube
        • Netflix TV
        Ease of Installation
        • Auto detect Philips devices
        • Network installation wizard
        • Settings assistant wizard
        Ease of Use
        • One-stop smart menu button
        • On-screen user manual
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Advance - Shift
        • Basic - Fill Screen
        • Fit to screen
        • Zoom, stretch
        • Wide screen
        Voice assistant*
        Works with Google Assistant

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • HEVC (H.265)
        • VP9
        • AV1
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SMI
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .ASS
        • .SSA
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • 360 photo
        • HEIF

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Dual Core

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        20 W
        Speaker configuration
        2 x 10 W full-range speaker
        Sound Enhancement
        • A.I. Sound
        • Clear Dialogue
        • Dolby Atmos®
        • Night mode
        • Auto Volume Leveller
        • Dolby Bass Enhancement
        • A.I. EQ

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        3
        HDMI features
        • Audio Return Channel
        • 4K
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connection
        Wi-Fi 802.11n, 2 x 2, Single band
        Other connections
        • Satellite Connector
        • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Headphone out
        • Service connector
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI
        HDMI ARC
        Yes on HDMI1
        HDMI eARC
        Yes on HDMI1
        HDMI VRR
        Yes on HDMI1 and HDMI2

      • EU Energy card

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        65
        EPREL registration numbers
        601741
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        164
        Energy class for SDR
        F
        On mode power demand for SDR
        95  kWh/1000h
        Energy class for HDR
        G
        On mode power demand for HDR
        140  kWh/1000h
        Off mode power consumption
        n.a.
        Networked standby mode
        <2.0  W
        Panel technology used
        LED LCD

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5°C to 35°C
        Standby power consumption
        <0.3 W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Eco mode
        • Light sensor

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Tabletop stand

      • Design

        Colours of TV
        Matt black bezel
        Stand design
        Matt black blade sticks

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1447.5  mm
        Set Height
        837.3  mm
        Set Depth
        88.0  mm
        Product weight
        20.5  kg
        Set width (with stand)
        1447.5  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        867.3  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        305.6  mm
        Product weight (+stand)
        20.7  kg
        Box width
        1600.0  mm
        Box height
        995.0  mm
        Box depth
        170.0  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        27.5  kg
        Stand width
        805.5  mm
        Stand height
        30.0  mm
        Stand depth
        289.3  mm
        Wall-mount compatible
        200 x 200 mm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Tabletop stand

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • Smart TV app availability varies per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
          • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
          • Rakuten TV is available in selected languages and countries.
