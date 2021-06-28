Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- Legal and safety brochure
- Tabletop stand
Smart looks. Perfect picture. Smooth motion.
If it's a film today, your favourite shows tomorrow and sports on the weekend, this Philips 4K TV will always give you a perfect picture. HDR shows look brilliant and gaming is smooth and responsive. Plus you get premium Dolby Atmos sound. See all benefits
Your Philips 4K UHD TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision. Whether it's a must-watch series or the latest video game, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colours will be truer.
Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means that the HDR content that you watch will look—and sound—glorious. You'll enjoy a picture that reflects the director's original intentions and experience spacious sound with real clarity and depth.
The fast, intuitive SAPHI operating system makes your Philips smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Operate your TV with ease, and quickly navigate to popular Philips smart TV apps.
Your Philips TV boasts the latest HDMI connectivity, and it automatically switches to a low-latency setting when you start playing a game on your console.
SAPHI is a fast, intuitive operating system that makes your Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Operate your TV with ease and quickly navigate to popular Philips Smart TV apps including YouTube, Netflix and more.
Looking for a TV that fits with your room? This 4K smart TV is dressed for the occasion! The virtually bezel-free screen goes with just about any interior scheme. While the slim feet make it seem as if the screen is floating above your TV unit or table.
