65PUS7008/12
164 cm (65") TV
Supports major HDR formats
Philips Smart TV
No matter what you watch, this 4K LED TV gives you a bright, ultra-sharp picture with vivid colours. Plus, the TV is compatible with all major HDR formats so you'll see more detail, even in dark and bright areas, when you're streaming HDR content.
You'll find everything fast with our new smart TV. Enjoying a series? You can continue watching straight from the home screen. If you're looking for something new, you can browse categories like action or drama and see suggestions from the top streaming services — all in one place.
Looking for a TV that fits with your room? The virtually bezel-free screen of this 4K smart TV goes with just about any interior, and the slim, matt-black feet make it seem as if the screen is floating. Our packaging and inserts use recycled cardboard and paper.
