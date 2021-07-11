Search terms

65PML9506/12
    Big on feeling. Big on detail.

      Big on feeling. Big on detail.

      4K UHD MiniLED Android TV

      • P5 AI perfect picture engine
      • Dolby Atmos sound
      • 4 sided Ambilight TV
      • 164 cm (65") Android TV
      All-round immersion. 4 sided Ambilight.

      All-round immersion. 4 sided Ambilight.

      With Philips 4 sided Ambilight, every moment feels closer. Intelligent LEDs around the edge of the TV respond to the on-screen action and emit an immersive glow that's simply captivating. Experience it once and wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.

      Great for gaming. Ultra-low latency on any console

      Great for gaming. Ultra-low latency on any console

      Your Philips TV boasts the latest HDMI 2.1 connectivity and automatically switches to an ultra-low-latency setting when you start playing a game on your console. VRR and Freesync are supported for smooth fast-action gameplay. Ambilight's gaming mode brings the thrill right into the room.

      Big-screen brilliance. Mini LED TV.

      Big-screen brilliance. Mini LED TV.

      Your Philips Mini LED TV supports all major HDR formats and gives you a truly impressive big-screen picture with deep blacks and lifelike colours. Over a thousand intelligent backlight zones are independently dimmed or brightened to enable pin-sharp contrast and real depth.

      Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 engine with AI.

      Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 engine with AI.

      Philips P5 processor with AI delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich colour and smooth motion.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

      Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means that the HDR content that you watch will look—and sound—glorious. You'll enjoy a picture that reflects the director's original intentions and experience spacious sound with real clarity and depth.

      Premium-quality materials. From stand to remote.

      Premium-quality materials. From stand to remote.

      This TV boasts premium materials wherever you look. The polished metal edges of the feet contrast beautifully with the brushed metal bezel. While the soft, textured leather-backed remote is as easy to hold as it is to look at.

      Simply smart. Android TV.

      Simply smart. Android TV.

      Your Philips Android TV gives you the content you want—when you want it. You can customise the home screen to display your favourite apps, making it simple to start streaming the movies and shows you love. Or pick up where you left off.

      Multi-room audio. DTS Play-Fi

      Multi-room audio. DTS Play-Fi

      With DTS Play-Fi on your Philips TV you can connect to compatible speakers in any room. Got wireless speakers in the kitchen? Listen to the film while you make a snack or keep up with the sports commentary while you get everyone drinks.

      Voice control. The Google Assistant. Works with Alexa.

      Voice control. The Google Assistant. Works with Alexa.

      Push a button on the remote to talk to the Google Assistant. Control the TV or Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices with your voice. Or ask Alexa to control the TV via Alexa-enabled devices.

      Metal stand height adjusts to accommodate a soundbar.

      Metal stand height adjusts to accommodate a soundbar.

      You can adjust the height of this TV stand for soundbars. Fit the stand risers to raise the stand to the upper position and your soundbar won't block the bottom of the screen. No soundbar? No need to attach the risers.

      Vibrant HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.

      Vibrant HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.

      Your Philips 4K UHD TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision. Whether it's a must-watch series or the latest video game, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colours will be truer.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Version
        4 sided
        Ambilight Features
        • Built-in Ambilight+hue
        • Ambilight Music
        • Game Mode
        • Wall colour adaptive
        • Lounge mode
        • AmbiWakeup
        • AmbiSleep
        • Philips Wireless Home Speakers
          Compatible with Philips Wireless Home Speakers

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        65  inch
        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        164  cm
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Pixel engine
        P5 AI Perfect Picture Engine
        Picture enhancement
        • Ultra Resolution
        • Dolby Vision
        • HDR10+
        • CalMAN Ready
        • ISF Colour Management
        • Perfect Natural Motion
        • Wide Colour Gamut 95% DCI/P3
        • Micro Dimming Premium

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on HDMI 1/2
        • HDMI 2.1 supported
        • HDR supported, HDR10+/HLG
        Computer inputs on HDMI 3/4
        HDMI 2.0 supported
        Video inputs on HDMI 1/2
        • HDMI 2.1 supported
        • HDR supported, HDR10+/HLG
        Video inputs on HDMI 3/4
        HDMI 2.0 supported

      • Android TV

        OS
        Android TV™ 10 (Q)
        Pre-installed apps
        • Google Play Movies*
        • Google Play Music*
        • Google Search
        • YouTube
        • Amazon instant video
        • BBC iPlayer
        • Netflix
        • Amazon Prime Video
        • Disney+
        • Fitness App
        • Spotify
        Memory size (Flash)
        16 GB*

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        HEVC support
        Yes
        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        TV Programme guide*
        8-day Electronic Programme Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        Number of USBs
        3
        Wireless connection
        • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2 x 2, Dual band
        • Bluetooth 5.0
        Other connections
        • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Satellite Connector
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Headphone out
        • Service connector
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI
        HDMI ARC
        Yes for all ports
        HDMI eARC
        Yes on HDMI2
        HDMI VRR
        • FreeSync Premium
        • Yes on all HDMI ports

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • HEVC (H.265)
        • VP9
        • AV1
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .SMI
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • 360 photo
        • HEIF

      • EU Energy card

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        65
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        164
        Energy class for SDR
        F
        Energy class for HDR
        G
        Networked standby mode
        <2.0  W
        Off mode power consumption
        n.a.
        Panel technology used
        LED LCD
        EPREL registration numbers
        597528
        On mode power demand for HDR
        149  kWh/1000h
        On mode power demand for SDR
        93  kWh/1000h

      • Sound

        Audio
        • Output power: 50 Watt (RMS)
        • 2.1 Channel
        Codec
        • DTS-HD(M6)
        • Dolby Atmos®
        • Dolby Digital MS12 V2.5
        Sound Enhancement
        • A.I. Sound
        • Clear Dialogue
        • Dolby Bass Enhancement
        • Dolby Volume Leveller
        • Night mode
        • Dolby Atmos®
        • A.I. EQ
        • DTS Play-Fi
        • Mimi Sound Personalisation
        Speaker configuration
        10 W x 2 mid-high speaker, 30 W sub-woofer

      • Dimensions

        Box depth
        170.0  mm
        Box height
        995.0  mm
        Box width
        1600.0  mm
        Product weight
        28.0  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        28.6  kg
        Set Depth
        76.4  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        279.6  mm
        Set Height
        830.5  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        858.9/898.9  mm
        Set Width
        1449.0  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1449.0  mm
        Stand depth
        279.6  mm
        Stand height
        30.0/70.0  mm
        Stand width
        806.6/1225.8  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        38.2  kg
        Wall-mount compatible
        400 x 200 mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • Tabletop stand
        Included batteries
        2 x AAA Batteries

      • Design

        Colours of TV
        Mid silver metal bezel
        Stand design
        Metal wedge sticks

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5°C to 35°C
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Light sensor
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Eco mode
        Standby power consumption
        <0.3 W

      • Smart TV Features

        Interactive TV
        HbbTV
        Programme
        • Pause TV
        • USB recording*
        Ease of Installation
        • Auto detect Philips devices
        • Device connection wizard
        • Network installation wizard
        • Settings assistant wizard
        Ease of Use
        • One-stop smart menu button
        • On-screen user manual
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade
        • FW download in background
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Basic - Fill Screen
        • Fit to screen
        • Advance - Shift
        • Zoom, stretch
        • Wide screen
        Remote Control
        • with Voice
        • with Key light
        • with Muirhead leather
        User Interaction
        SimplyShare
        Voice assistant*
        • Google Assistant built in
        • RC with Mic.
        • Works with Alexa

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Remote Control
      • Tabletop stand
      • Included batteries: 2 x AAA Batteries

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
          • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
          • Memory size (Flash): 16 G, the actual available disc space may differ (dependant on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system, etc.)
          • Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
          • Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Rakuten TV is available in selected languages and countries.
