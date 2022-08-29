Search terms

    Dive into a picture so lifelike that every show, film and game feels real. Be thrilled by rich Bowers & Wilkins sound-and relax, surrounded by the immersive colours of Ambilight. With this OLED+ TV, you really can have it all. See all benefits

      • Sound by Bowers & Wilkins
      • 3 sided Ambilight TV
      • P5 AI Perfect Picture Engine
      • 164 cm (65") Android TV
      More immersive than ever. 3 sided Ambilight.

      More immersive than ever. 3 sided Ambilight.

      Our next-generation Ambilight makes the experience of watching an OLED+ TV even more magical. The Ambilight halo around the TV is more detailed and better defined than ever, changing colour in perfect sync with the colours on screen. It's so immersive, you'll wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.

      Legendary Bowers & Wilkins sound.

      Legendary Bowers & Wilkins sound.

      Immerse in films, shows and music. A beautifully slim audio solution from Bowers & Wilkins boasts front-firing drivers for rich, room-filling sound. Dialogue is incredibly clear thanks to a dedicated centre channel, and a rear-firing subwoofer adds real depth to effects and music.

      A beautiful viewing experience in any light.

      A beautiful viewing experience in any light.

      Blacks are stunning, and a beautifully bright picture means you'll see every detail in shadow or light in pixel-perfect HDR. If you're watching in a brightly lit room, your TV automatically adjusts, so you always get the best experience.

      Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 engine with AI.

      Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 engine with AI.

      Philips P5 processor with AI delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich colour and smooth motion.

      Bring IMAX home. IMAX Enhanced certified.

      Bring IMAX home. IMAX Enhanced certified.

      Welcome to Hollywood! Your Philips OLED+ TV lets you experience the full impact of films originally made to play in IMAX cinemas. Immerse in a far greater sense of scale. See more in every scene. Combined with Ambilight, you're in for a movie night to remember.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows and games look and sound incredible. See the picture that the director wanted you to see — no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.

      Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi.

      Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi.

      Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi lets you connect to compatible wireless speakers around your home in seconds. Listen to a film in the kitchen while you fix a snack. Play music anywhere. Keep up with the match commentary if you have to leave the room.

      Epic gaming. Ultra-low latency 120 Hz. G-sync, VRR, Freesync

      Epic gaming. Ultra-low latency 120 Hz. G-sync, VRR, Freesync

      Play without limits. Your HDMI 2.1-enabled OLED+ TV lets you make the most of your next-gen gear with super-responsive gameplay and incredibly smooth graphics. Make that jump and U-turn or drift perfectly through a corner, while Ambilight's gaming mode makes every thrill bigger.

      Android TV. The Google Assistant. Works with Alexa.

      Android TV. The Google Assistant. Works with Alexa.

      Easily finding the content you want is only the start of what you can do with your OLED+ TV. Push a button on the remote to talk to the Google Assistant directly, or control the TV via Google Assistant-compatible devices. You can ask Alexa to control the TV via Alexa-enabled devices.

      Vibrant HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.

      Vibrant HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.

      Your Philips 4K UHD TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision. Whether it's a must-watch series or the latest video game, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colours will be truer.

      Premium design. Packed for the future.

      The virtually bezel-free screen and unique ultra-flat swivel stand make a real statement. The remote is trimmed with soft, sustainably sourced Muirhead leather, and the buttons light up the moment you pick it up. Our packaging and inserts use recycled cardboard and paper.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Version
        next generation 3 sided
        Ambilight Features
        • Built-in Ambilight+hue
        • Ambilight Music
        • Game Mode
        • Wall colour adaptive
        • Lounge mode
        • AmbiSleep
        • AmbiWakeup
        • Ambilight Aurora
        • Ambilight Boot-Up Animation
        • Philips Wireless Home Speakers

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD OLED
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        164
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Native refresh rate
        120
        Pixel engine
        P5 AI Perfect Picture Engine
        Picture enhancement
        • Wide Colour Gamut 99% DCI/P3
        • Dolby Vision
        • Perfect Natural Motion
        • A.I. PQ mode
        • CalMAN Ready
        • Micro Dimming Perfect
        • Film-maker mode
        • HDR10+ Adaptive
        • IMAX enhanced mode

      • Display input resolution

        Resolution-Refresh rate
        • 576 p - 50 Hz
        • 640 x 480 - 60 Hz
        • 720 p - 50 Hz, 60 Hz
        • 2560 x 1440 - 60 Hz, 120 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080 p - 24 Hz, 25 Hz, 30 Hz, 50 Hz
        • 3840 x 2160 p - 24 Hz, 25 Hz, 30 Hz, 50 Hz
        • ,60 Hz, 100 Hz,120 Hz.

      • Android TV

        OS
        Android TV™ 11 (R)
        Memory size (Flash)
        16 GB*
        Pre-installed apps
        • Google Play Movies*
        • Google Search
        • YouTube
        • BBC iPlayer
        • Netflix
        • Amazon Prime Video
        • Disney+
        • Fitness App
        • Spotify
        • Apple TV
        • YouTube Music
        Gaming cloud
        • Geforce Now
        • Stadia

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Smart TV Features

        Interactive TV
        HbbTV
        Programme
        • Pause TV
        • USB recording*
        Voice assistant*
        • Google Assistant built in
        • RC with Mic.
        • Works with Alexa

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
        TV Programme guide*
        8-day Electronic Programme Guide
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        HEVC support
        Yes

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        <0.3 W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Light sensor
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Eco mode

      • Sound

        Audio
        • Sound by Bowers & Wilkins
        • 3.1 Channel
        • Output power: 80 Watts (RMS)
        Codec
        • AC-4
        • Dolby Atmos®
        • DTS-HD(M6)
        • Dolby Digital MS12 V2.5
        Speaker configuration
        8.5 W x 6, woofer 30 W
        Sound Enhancement
        • A.I. Sound
        • Clear Dialogue
        • Dolby Atmos®
        • Dolby Bass Enhancement
        • Dolby Volume Leveller
        • Night mode
        • A.I. EQ
        • Room Calibration

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        Number of USBs
        3
        Wireless connection
        • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2 x 2, Dual band
        • Bluetooth 5.0
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        HDMI ARC
        Yes for all ports
        HDMI 2.1 features
        • eARC on HDMI 2
        • eARC/VRR/ALLM supported
        • Max 48 Gbps data rate
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI
        Other connections
        • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Headphone out
        • Satellite Connector
        • Service connector
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play

      • Supported HDMI video features

        Gaming
        • HDMI VRR
        • ALLM
        • HGiG
        • AMD FreeSync Premium
        • Dolby Vision Game
        • Nvidia G-Sync compatible
        HDMI 1/2
        • HDMI 2.1 full bandwidth 48 Gbps
        • up to 4K 120 Hz
        HDMI 3/4
        HDMI 2.0
        HDR
        • Dolby Vision
        • HDR10
        • HDR10+
        • HDR10+ Adaptive
        • HLG
        • UHDA

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • VP9
        • HEVC (H.265)
        • AV1
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .SMI
        • .ASS
        • .SSA
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        • FLAC
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • 360 photo
        • HEIF

      • Design

        Colours of TV
        Metal bezel frame
        Stand design
        • Satin chrome plate
        • Swivel +/- 15 degree
        Remote control
        with Muirhead leather

      • Dimensions

        Box width
        1660.0
        Box height
        1035.0
        Box depth
        170.0
        Set Width
        1444.3
        Set Height
        869.2
        Set Depth
        69.1
        Set width (with stand)
        1444.3
        Set height (with stand)
        890.4
        Set depth (with stand)
        290.0
        Product weight
        25.7
        Product weight (+stand)
        29.0
        Weight incl. Packaging
        35.4
        Stand depth
        290.0
        Stand height
        22.0
        Stand width
        550.0
        Wall-mount compatible
        300 x 300 mm
        Set depth (wall-mounted)
        152.2
        Set height (wall-mounted)
        869.2
        Set width (wall-mounted)
        1444.3

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • Tabletop stand

      • EU Energy card

        Energy class for SDR
        G
        Energy class for HDR
        F
        Networked standby mode
        <2.0
        Off mode power consumption
        n.a.
        Panel technology used
        OLED
        EPREL registration numbers
        1241377
        On mode power demand for HDR
        94
        On mode power demand for SDR
        112

      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Remote Control
      • Tabletop stand

