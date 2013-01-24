Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- 2 x AA Batteries
- Power cord
- Mini-jack to L/R cable
- Mini-jack to YPbPr cable
- Quick start guide
- Legal and safety brochure
- Tabletop stand
Search terms
Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Android TV
Dive into your favourite content with the Philips 8300 TV. Experience vibrant, lifelike colour and a sharp 4K UHD picture, even when you're facing the TV at an angle. Make movie and game nights feel more immersive with Ambilight. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The Philips P5 Perfect Picture Engine delivers an image as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colours are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. And motion is so smooth that you'll never lose sight of the ball, no matter how fast the play.
High Dynamic Range Premium is a new video standard. It redefines in-home entertainment through advances in our application of contrast and colour. Enjoy a sensory experience that captures the original richness and liveliness, yet accurately reflects the director's intent. The end result? Highlights with excellent brightness, richer contrast and colour and vivid details like you've never seen before.
Control your Philips Android TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices, like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa.
Go beyond traditional TV programming with Google Play Store and Philips App Gallery. Experience endless movies, TV, music, apps and games online. More to love.
With Philips Ambilight, movies and games feel more immersive. Music gets a light show. And your screen will feel bigger than it is. Intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast on-screen colours onto the walls and into the room, in real time. You get perfectly tuned ambient lighting. And one more reason to love your TV.
From movie night to the big match or gaming, IPS Nano Color technology delivers vibrant colour and a wide viewing angle. Uniform, nanometre-sized particles absorb any excess light created by the screen. Reds stay red, green grass looks green, and blue is always blue. Even if you're facing the TV at an angle of up to 60 degrees.
With enhanced Philips Triple Ring technology, we have even more powerful speaker movement in our subwoofers. More movement means more punch-so you will enjoy powerful sound even in our thin Philips TV design.
DTS HD Premium Suite delivers high-end audio processing for better sound from your speakers. Preserving the purity of the original content, you'll enjoy immersive sound, deep bass and crystal clear dialogue without any fluctuations, clipping or distortion.
Wide Colour Gamut increases the standard colour gamut from 72% to 90%–99%, resulting in more vivid and brilliant colours. The greenest green, the bluest blue and the reddest red, the expanded colour reproduction abilities of a 4K Ultra HD TV are closer than ever to what we see in a digital cinema.
