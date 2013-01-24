Home
Single Kit

Spare kit essentials

55010SKKM
  All the lamps you need in one kit
    All the lamps you need in one kit

    At Philips Automotive, it is our main goal to care about safety on the road. As it is recommended to always have replacement parts in the car, we offer spare kits with all necessary replacement lamps to face any failure that could occur. See all benefits

    All the lamps you need in one kit

    At Philips Automotive, it is our main goal to care about safety on the road. As it is recommended to always have replacement parts in the car, we offer spare kits with all necessary replacement lamps to face any failure that could occur. See all benefits

      All the lamps you need in one kit

      Replacement kit with H1/H7 lamps

      • H1/H7

      An optimised format for easy storage in the car

      Designed with drivers in mind, the Single Kit was optimised to fit in your boot or glovebox while taking up a minimal amount of space.

      Robust box construction to prevent damage or breakage

      Spare kit boxes are made of resistant materials and designed to withstand mechanical damage preventing lamps from breaking.

      Spare kit is fitted with Philips quality homologated lamps

      The Philips spare kits are fitted with best-in-class products. Made from high-quality materials and tested to the highest specifications to maximise the safety and driving comfort of our users. Our entire lamp production is meticulously tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements.

      Range covering 90% of car park

      Offering a large variety of spare bulbs, Philips Spare Kits fit on average 90% of the car park. They are the perfect choice for drivers concerned about their safety.

      Technical Specifications

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V

      • Ordering information

        Ordering code
        30999030

      • Outer pack information

        Gross weight per piece
        2.2  kg
        Height
        10.7  cm
        Length
        27.9  cm
        Width
        19.1  cm

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        KM
        EAN1
        8711500309990
        EAN3
        8711500310163

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        220  g
        Height
        11.5  cm
        Length
        5.5  cm
        Net weight per piece
        100  g
        Width
        9  cm

      • Product description

        Application
        • Front fog light
        • Front indicator
        • High beam
        • Interior
        • Number plate
        • Low beam
        • Rear fog light
        • Rear indicator
        • Rear position/parking light
        • Reversing light
        • Side indicator
        • Stop light
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Technology
        Halogen
        Type
        • H1
        • H7
        Designation
        Single Kit
        Range
        • Spare Kit
        • Single Kit

