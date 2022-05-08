Search terms

The One

4K UHD LED Android TV

50PUS8507/12
    The One 4K UHD LED Android TV

50PUS8507/12

    50PUS8507/12

    Want a great picture for everything you love? How about super-easy connectivity and Philips Ambilight adding immersion that you just can't get anywhere else? When you want a hassle-free TV experience that fits right in, you want The One.

    The One 4K UHD LED Android TV

    Want a great picture for everything you love? How about super-easy connectivity and Philips Ambilight adding immersion that you just can't get anywhere else? When you want a hassle-free TV experience that fits right in, you want The One. See all benefits

    Want a great picture for everything you love? How about super-easy connectivity and Philips Ambilight adding immersion that you just can't get anywhere else? When you want a hassle-free TV experience that fits right in, you want The One. See all benefits

    The One 4K UHD LED Android TV

    Want a great picture for everything you love? How about super-easy connectivity and Philips Ambilight adding immersion that you just can't get anywhere else? When you want a hassle-free TV experience that fits right in, you want The One. See all benefits

      4K UHD LED Android TV with Ambilight

      • 3 sided Ambilight TV
      • Major HDR formats supported
      • P5 Perfect Picture Engine
      • 126 cm (50") Android TV
      The one with magical Ambilight. Only from Philips.

      The one with magical Ambilight. Only from Philips.

      With Philips Ambilight, the brilliant experience of watching a Philips TV gets even bigger! LED lights around the edge of the TV glow and change colour in perfect sync with the colours of the on-screen action or your music. It's so warm and immersive, you'll wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.

      The one with a vibrant HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.

      The one with a vibrant HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.

      Want to experience a perfect picture for every scene? Your Philips 4K UHD TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, which means you get brilliant, sharp images. You'll see every detail, even in dark and bright areas.

      Whatever the source, always perfection. Philips P5 engine.

      Whatever the source, always perfection. Philips P5 engine.

      The Philips P5 engine delivers a picture as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colours are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. Motion is perfectly smooth.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows and games look and sound incredible. See the picture that the director wanted you to see — no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.

      Slim TV. Packed for the future.

      Slim TV. Packed for the future.

      Looking for a TV that fits with your room? The virtually bezel-free screen of this 4K smart TV goes with just about any interior, and the beautifully geometric feet make it seem as if the screen is floating. Our packaging and inserts use recycled cardboard and paper.

      Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi

      Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi

      Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi lets you connect to compatible soundbars and wireless speakers around your home in seconds. Listen to movies in the kitchen. Play music anywhere. You can even create a home-cinema surround-sound system using your Philips TV as a central speaker.

      The one that's ready to game on any console.

      The one that's ready to game on any console.

      Your Philips TV is great for gaming. When you switch on your console, the TV automatically switches to an ultra-low-latency setting, which ensures responsive gameplay and incredibly smooth graphics. HDMI 2.1 and VRR are supported, and Ambilight gaming mode brings the thrill right into the room.

      The one that's simply smart. Android TV.

      The one that's simply smart. Android TV.

      Your Philips Android TV gives you the content you want—when you want it. You can customise the home screen to display your favourite apps, making it simple to start streaming the movies and shows you love. Or pick up where you left off.

      Voice control. The Google Assistant. Works with Alexa.

      Voice control. The Google Assistant. Works with Alexa.

      Push a button on the remote to talk to the Google Assistant. Control the TV or Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices with your voice. Or ask Alexa to control the TV via Alexa-enabled devices.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Version
        3 sided
        Ambilight Features
        • Built-in Ambilight+hue
        • Ambilight Music
        • Game Mode
        • Wall colour adaptive
        • Lounge mode
        • AmbiWakeup
        • AmbiSleep
        • Philips Wireless Home Speakers
          Compatible with Philips Wireless Home Speakers
        • Ambilight Aurora
        • Ambilight Boot-Up Animation

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        126  cm
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Native refresh rate
        60  Hz
        Pixel engine
        P5 Perfect Picture Engine
        Picture enhancement
        • Dolby Vision
        • HDR10+
        • Film-maker mode
        • Micro Dimming Pro
        • Natural Motion
        • Wide Colour Gamut 90% DCI/P3

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on all HDMI
        • HDR supported, HDR10/HLG
        • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
        • HDR supported, HDR10+/HLG
        Video inputs on all HDMI
        • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
        • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
        • HDR10+/Dolby Vision

      • Android TV

        OS
        Android TV™ 11 (R)
        Memory size (Flash)
        16 GB*
        Pre-installed apps
        • Google Play Movies*
        • Google Search
        • YouTube
        • Netflix
        • BBC iPlayer
        • Amazon Prime Video
        • Disney+
        • Spotify
        • Apple TV
        • YouTube Music

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Smart TV Features

        Interactive TV
        HbbTV
        Programme
        • Pause TV
        • USB recording*
        Remote Control
        with Voice
        Voice assistant*
        • Google Assistant built in
        • RC with Mic.
        • Works with Alexa

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
        TV Programme guide*
        8-day Electronic Programme Guide
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        HEVC support
        Yes

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        <0.3 W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Light sensor
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Eco mode

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        20 W
        Speaker configuration
        2 x 10 W full-range speaker
        Sound Enhancement
        • Dolby Atmos®
        • Clear Dialogue
        • A.I. Sound
        • Night mode
        • A.I. EQ
        • Dolby Bass Enhancement
        • Dolby Volume Leveller
        • DTS Play-Fi
        • Mimi Sound Personalisation
        • Room Calibration

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connection
        • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2 x 2, Dual band
        • Bluetooth 5.0
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        HDMI ARC
        Yes for all ports
        HDMI 2.1 features
        • eARC on HDMI 2
        • eARC/VRR/ALLM supported
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI
        Other connections
        • Satellite Connector
        • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Headphone out
        • Service connector
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • VP9
        • HEVC (H.265)
        • AV1
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .SMI
        • .ASS
        • .SSA
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        • FLAC
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • 360 photo
        • HEIF

      • Design

        Colours of TV
        Light silver bezel
        Stand design
        Light silver V sticks

      • Dimensions

        Box width
        1240.0  mm
        Box height
        785.0  mm
        Box depth
        150.0  mm
        Set Width
        1115.6  mm
        Set Height
        644.7  mm
        Set Depth
        80.6  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1115.6  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        715.9  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        269.8  mm
        Stand width
        729.2  mm
        Stand height
        70.0  mm
        Stand depth
        269.8  mm
        Product weight
        13.3  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        13.6  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        17.2  kg
        Stand height to TV bottom edge
        70.0  mm
        Distance between 2 stands
        729.2  mm
        Wall-mount compatible
        200 x 300 mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Power cord
        • Tabletop stand
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries

      • EU Energy card

        EPREL registration numbers
        1160072
        Energy class for SDR
        F
        On mode power demand for SDR
        65  kWh/1000h
        Energy class for HDR
        G
        On mode power demand for HDR
        129  kWh/1000h
        Networked standby mode
        <2.0  W
        Off mode power consumption
        n.a.
        Panel technology used
        LED LCD

      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Power cord
      • Tabletop stand
      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
          • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
          • Memory size (Flash): 16 G, the actual available disc space may differ (dependant on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system, etc.)
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
          • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
          • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Rakuten TV is available in selected languages and countries.
