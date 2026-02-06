ProductsSupport

  • Energy Label Europe E
LED

4K Ambilight TV

50PUS8000/12

Meet Ambilight TV. Smart TV powered by Titan OS. European design excellence. All your movies, shows and sport brought to you at speed with sublime image quality. Immerse yourself in colour, light and 3D cinema-like sound.
  • 126 cm (50") Ambilight TV

  • 4K LED

  • HDR10+

  • Dolby Atmos and DTS:X

There's TV. And there's Ambilight TV

With integrated LED lights that react to each scene, Ambilight immerses you in a halo of colourful light. All your entertainment goes beyond the screen to draw you deeper into the moment. Once experienced, you'll never want another TV without it.

Vivid moments. Sharper scenes.

Zoom in. Lose yourself in the detail. This is 4K picture precision that goes beyond the imaginable. With a Pixel Precise Ultra HD screen for sharpness and lifelike detail, it fills each moment with breathtaking experiences.

Colour and contrast unleashed with HDR10+

Expect more detail. Frame by frame improved picture quality. With greater emphasis on colour and contrast, this is where even the darkest moments and the brightest scenes are made clearer.

    1. This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.

    2. The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up-to-date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.

    3. Smart TV app availability varies by TV model and country. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv

    4. Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary by TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp

    5. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.

    6. Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com

    7. Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.

    8. Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.

    9. Over-the-top media services button on the remote control will be different in each country. Please refer to the actual product in the box.

    10. Google Assistant is available in different languages and countries specific to product types.

    11. Scope of voice control services via the TV varies according to country and language. For the latest information, please contact our customer care.

    12. Apple, AirPlay, Apple Home, HomeKit and iOS are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.