Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Smart TV

50PUS6703/12
    -{discount-value}
    for more information, download <a href="https://www.download.p4c.philips.com/files/5/50pus6703_12/50pus6703_12_elr_.pdf" target="_blank">here</a>
    Sit back and enjoy the rich quality of 4K UHD on a Smart TV that's brilliantly easy to use. Access favourite content instantly with SAPHI. Pixel Precise Ultra HD makes everything look smooth and sharp. And Ambilight ties it all together. See all benefits

    Sit back and enjoy the rich quality of 4K UHD on a Smart TV that's brilliantly easy to use. Access favourite content instantly with SAPHI. Pixel Precise Ultra HD makes everything look smooth and sharp. And Ambilight ties it all together. See all benefits

    Sit back and enjoy the rich quality of 4K UHD on a Smart TV that's brilliantly easy to use. Access favourite content instantly with SAPHI. Pixel Precise Ultra HD makes everything look smooth and sharp. And Ambilight ties it all together. See all benefits

      Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Smart TV

      with Ambilight 3-sided

      • 126 cm (50") Ambilight TV
      • 1100 Picture Performance Index
      • HDR Plus
      • Pixel Precise Ultra HD
      SAPHI. The smart way to enjoy your TV

      SAPHI. The smart way to enjoy your TV

      SAPHI is a fast, intuitive operating system that makes your Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Operate your TV with ease and quickly navigate to popular Philips Smart TV apps including YouTube, Netflix and more.

      Ambilight. Take the emotion beyond the screen.

      Ambilight. Take the emotion beyond the screen.

      With Philips Ambilight, movies and games feel more immersive. Music gets a light show. And your screen will feel bigger than it is. Intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast on-screen colours onto the walls and into the room, in real time. You get perfectly tuned ambient lighting. And one more reason to love your TV.

      4K Ultra HD. Pictures so sharp you'll think you're there.

      4K Ultra HD. Pictures so sharp you'll think you're there.

      With four times the resolution of conventional Full HD, Ultra HD lights up your screen with over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology. Experience improved images regardless of the original content, and enjoy a sharper picture with superior depth, contrast, natural motion and vivid details.

      HDR Plus. Enhanced contrast, colour and sharpness.

      HDR Plus. Enhanced contrast, colour and sharpness.

      High Dynamic Range Plus is a new video standard. It redefines in-home entertainment through advances in contrast and colour. Enjoy a sensory experience that captures the original richness and liveliness, yet accurately reflects the content creator's intent. The end result? Brighter highlights, greater contrast, a broader range of colours and detail like never before.

      Micro Dimming optimises the contrast on your TV

      Micro Dimming optimises the contrast on your TV

      Thanks to our special software that analyses the picture in 6400 different zones and adjusts it accordingly, you'll enjoy incredible contrast and image quality for a truly lifelike visual experience.

      Ultra-slim frame with aluminium coloured bezel and stand.

      Modern European Design is visible in the floating aluminium stands finished in dark silver, matching the ultra-slim bezel.

      Pixel Precise Ultra HD. Fluid images with incredible depth.

      The beauty of 4K Ultra HD TV is in savouring every detail. Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine converts any input picture into stunning UHD resolution on your screen. Enjoy a smooth, yet sharp moving image and exceptional contrast. Discover deeper blacks, whiter whites, vivid colours and natural skin tones — every time, and from any source.

      Philips app gallery. Access YouTube, Netflix and more.

      Philips app gallery is a wide-ranging collection of online apps that you can access as soon as your Smart TV is connected to the Internet. It's that easy! Just switch on your TV, connect to the Internet and experience a whole new world of entertainment online.

      Deep bass and crystal-clear dialogue.

      DTS HD optimises sound processing by preserving the original sound content so that you can enjoy a better sound from your speakers with crystal-clear dialogue.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Version
        3 sided

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        50 inch
        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        126  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        50  inch
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Picture enhancement
        • Micro Dimming
        • 1100 PPI
        • Pixel Precise Ultra HD
        • Ultra Resolution

      • Smart TV Features

        User Interaction
        • SimplyShare
        • Wi-Fi Miracast Certified*
        Interactive TV
        HbbTV
        Programme
        • Pause TV
        • USB Recording*
        SmartTV apps*
        • Online Video Stores
        • Open Internet Browser
        • Social TV
        • TV on Demand
        • YouTube
        Ease of Installation
        • Auto detect Philips devices
        • Device connection wizard
        • Network installation wizard
        • Settings assistant wizard
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Advance - Shift
        • Basic - Fill Screen
        • Fit to Screen
        • Zoom, Stretch
        Philips TV Remote app*
        • Apps
        • Channels
        • Control
        • NowOnTV
        • TV Guide
        • Video On Demand

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        20 W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Incredible Surround
        • Clear Sound
        • Auto Volume Leveller
        • Smart Sound
        Speaker configuration
        2 x 10 W full-range speaker

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        3
        Number of USBs
        2
        Number of components in (YPbPr)
        1
        Wireless connections
        • Wi-Fi 802.11n 2 x 2 integrated
        • Dual Band
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • Satellite Connector
        • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Audio L/R in
        • Headphone out
        HDMI features
        • Audio Return Channel
        • 4K
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        HDCP 2.2
        Yes on all HDMI

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • HEVC (H.265)
        • VP9
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SMI
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .AAS
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on HDMI1
        up to 4K UHD 3840x2160@30 Hz
        Computer inputs on HDMI2/3
        up to 4K UHD 3840x2160@60 Hz
        Video inputs on HDMI1
        up to 4K UHD 3840x2160@30 Hz
        Video inputs on HDMI2/3
        up to 4K UHD 3840x2160@60 Hz

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        TV Programme guide*
        8-day Electronic Programme Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Teletext
        1000-page Hypertext
        HEVC support
        Yes

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5°C to 35°C
        Standby power consumption
        <0.3 W
        Off mode power consumption
        N/A  W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        Energy Label Class
        A
        EU Energy Label power
        74  W
        Annual energy consumption
        109  kW·h
        Mercury content
        0  mg
        Presence of lead
        Yes*

      • Dimensions

        Box width
        1240  mm
        Box height
        800  mm
        Box depth
        160  mm
        Set Width
        1128.4  mm
        Set Height
        663.0  mm
        Set Depth
        83.2  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1128.4  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        695.3  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        231.4  mm
        TV stand width distance
        818.0  mm
        Product weight
        12.8  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        13.3  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        17.6  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        200 x 200 mm

      • Colour & Finish

        TV Front
        Dark Silver

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Tabletop stand

      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Tabletop stand

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
          • Energy consumption in kWh per year based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • Smart TV app availability varies per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.
          • Compatibility depends on Wi-Fi Miracast certification and Android 4.2 or later. For more details please refer to your device documentation.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.

