Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- Legal and safety brochure
- Tabletop stand
Search terms
Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Smart TV
Sit back and enjoy the rich quality of 4K UHD on a Smart TV that's brilliantly easy to use. Access favourite content instantly with SAPHI. Pixel Precise Ultra HD makes everything look smooth and sharp. And Ambilight ties it all together. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Smart TV
Sit back and enjoy the rich quality of 4K UHD on a Smart TV that's brilliantly easy to use. Access favourite content instantly with SAPHI. Pixel Precise Ultra HD makes everything look smooth and sharp. And Ambilight ties it all together. See all benefits
Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Smart TV
Sit back and enjoy the rich quality of 4K UHD on a Smart TV that's brilliantly easy to use. Access favourite content instantly with SAPHI. Pixel Precise Ultra HD makes everything look smooth and sharp. And Ambilight ties it all together. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Smart TV
Sit back and enjoy the rich quality of 4K UHD on a Smart TV that's brilliantly easy to use. Access favourite content instantly with SAPHI. Pixel Precise Ultra HD makes everything look smooth and sharp. And Ambilight ties it all together. See all benefits
SAPHI is a fast, intuitive operating system that makes your Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Operate your TV with ease and quickly navigate to popular Philips Smart TV apps including YouTube, Netflix and more.
With Philips Ambilight, movies and games feel more immersive. Music gets a light show. And your screen will feel bigger than it is. Intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast on-screen colours onto the walls and into the room, in real time. You get perfectly tuned ambient lighting. And one more reason to love your TV.
With four times the resolution of conventional Full HD, Ultra HD lights up your screen with over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology. Experience improved images regardless of the original content, and enjoy a sharper picture with superior depth, contrast, natural motion and vivid details.
High Dynamic Range Plus is a new video standard. It redefines in-home entertainment through advances in contrast and colour. Enjoy a sensory experience that captures the original richness and liveliness, yet accurately reflects the content creator's intent. The end result? Brighter highlights, greater contrast, a broader range of colours and detail like never before.
Thanks to our special software that analyses the picture in 6400 different zones and adjusts it accordingly, you'll enjoy incredible contrast and image quality for a truly lifelike visual experience.
Modern European Design is visible in the floating aluminium stands finished in dark silver, matching the ultra-slim bezel.
The beauty of 4K Ultra HD TV is in savouring every detail. Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine converts any input picture into stunning UHD resolution on your screen. Enjoy a smooth, yet sharp moving image and exceptional contrast. Discover deeper blacks, whiter whites, vivid colours and natural skin tones — every time, and from any source.
Philips app gallery is a wide-ranging collection of online apps that you can access as soon as your Smart TV is connected to the Internet. It's that easy! Just switch on your TV, connect to the Internet and experience a whole new world of entertainment online.
DTS HD optimises sound processing by preserving the original sound content so that you can enjoy a better sound from your speakers with crystal-clear dialogue.
Ambilight
Picture/Display
Smart TV Features
Sound
Connectivity
Processing
Multimedia Applications
Supported Display Resolution
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Power
Dimensions
Colour & Finish
Accessories