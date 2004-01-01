Search terms

1

Professional TV

49HFL7011T/12
  • Chasing innovation Chasing innovation Chasing innovation
    -{discount-value}

    Professional TV

    49HFL7011T/12

    Chasing innovation

    Amaze your guests with a smarter, sexier, faster Professional TV. Catch their eye with Ambilight, speed up the interaction with Android™ and enjoy state of the art connectivity and remote management features.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Professional TV

    Chasing innovation

    Amaze your guests with a smarter, sexier, faster Professional TV. Catch their eye with Ambilight, speed up the interaction with Android™ and enjoy state of the art connectivity and remote management features.

    Chasing innovation

    Amaze your guests with a smarter, sexier, faster Professional TV. Catch their eye with Ambilight, speed up the interaction with Android™ and enjoy state of the art connectivity and remote management features.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Professional TV

    Chasing innovation

    Amaze your guests with a smarter, sexier, faster Professional TV. Catch their eye with Ambilight, speed up the interaction with Android™ and enjoy state of the art connectivity and remote management features.

    Similar products

    See all Unmapped

      Chasing innovation

      powered by Android™ and Ambilight

      • 49" Signature
      • powered by Android™
      • 4K Ultra HD
      MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

      MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

      MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

      Miracast and DirectShare to share movies and music on your TV

      Miracast and DirectShare to share movies and music on your TV

      Our TVs give your guests the freedom to enjoy their content on the big TV wirelessly and without hassle. With our open system approach we serve iOS as well as Android users and continuously extend our compatibility. Our secure sharing protects your guests. Pictures, movies, music — it can all be shared and enjoyed on our TVs via Miracast and DirectShare!

      CMND and Control: effortless maintenance of your TVs

      CMND and Control: effortless maintenance of your TVs

      CMND and Control allows for remote configuration and installation of your TVs from a central location, without the need to visit any rooms. Update and manage all your displays, with minimal effort, all without having to disturb your guests.

      CMND and Create: Show the information you want, when you want

      CMND and Create: Show the information you want, when you want

      CMND and Create allows you to provide the information you want, when you want. The content-management module of CMND, it allows for easy creation and distribution of interactive, branded hotel web pages. Tailor your TVs to give guests the most up-to-date information with the latest developments in your hotel, all in real time.

      4K Ultra HD: a stunning, vibrant viewing experience awaits

      A stunning, ultra-clear viewing experience awaits with 4K Ultra HD. Featuring an astounding level of clarity, vibrant colours and four times the resolution of Full HD, it's truly a window into a new world.

      Ambilight: an immersive, eye-catching viewing experience

      This patented Philips technology makes your screen seem wider—and your viewing experience more immersive—by projecting a soft ambient glow from the sides of the TV screen onto the surrounding wall. The colour automatically adjusts to match the TV picture. Thanks to a wall-adaptive function, the colour of the light is perfectly aligned with the TV picture, regardless of the wall colour. Customise your Ambilight experience by adapting the Ambilight settings to your preference.

      Android: a faster, richer, more enjoyable TV experience

      With Android on your Professional TV you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

      AppControl to add, sort and delete apps with minimal effort

      AppControl ensures your TVs get the apps you want. With the ability to add, delete and sort apps, plus the ability to configure apps to specific rooms, it's a truly personalised guest experience that you can control from a centralised location, without having to enter the room. For ease of use and security, load your custom app on our private cloud-based server and feel secure in the fact that only you can access it.

      Advanced apps with many dedicated services for hospitality

      Advanced apps consist of an ever-growing library of applications. With the power of Android, apps run faster and more smoothly, and are more advanced than ever. They are tailored for hospitality, so guest information is securely deleted after use and access to illegal content that can harm your business is prevented.

      Integrated IPTV system for optimal customised interactivity

      Save costs and clutter. With our new Smart TVs you can build your hotel system directly on the TV. Interactive channels, video-on-demand, interactive hotel menus and information as well as online ordering systems are all possible without an external box attached to the TV. As well as delivering content over coax TV cables, you can now also use your Internet network to deliver your TV channels or VOD directly to the TV. Our partner network can make sure you get the customised portal you want.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        49  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        123  cm
        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Brightness
        400  cd/m²
        Picture enhancement
        • Pixel Precise Ultra HD
        • Perfect Natural Motion
        • 800 Hz Perfect Motion Rate
        • Micro Dimming Pro
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160p
        Viewing angle
        178º (H)/178º (V)
        Wide Colour Gamut display
        85% NTSC Colour Gamut

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Tuner
        • Others: up to 1920 x 1080p@60 Hz
        • T2 HEVC: up to 3840 x 2160@60 Hz
        USB, LAN
        • HEVC: up to 3840 x 2160@60 Hz
        • Others: up to 1920 x 1080p@60 Hz
        HDMI 1/2
        Up to 3840 x 2160p @60 Hz
        HDMI 3/4
        Up to 3840 x 2160p @30 Hz

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        • DVB-T/T2/C
        • HEVC UHD (up to 2160p60)
        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        Analogue TV
        PAL
        IP Playback
        • Multicast
        • Unicast

      • Android TV

        OS
        Android™ 5.1 (Lollipop)
        Memory size (Flash)
        16 GB*

      • Features

        Ease of use
        • Picture Style
        • Sound Style
        Digital services
        • 8d EPG
        • Now and Next
        • MHEG
        • Teletext
        • HbbTV
        • Subtitles
        Local control
        Joystick

      • Hospitality Features

        Hotel mode
        • Joystick Control Lock
        • Menu lock
        • Installation Menu Lock
        • Volume limitation
        Prison mode
        • high-security mode
        • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock
        Timer
        • Sleep Timer
        • Wake Up Alarm
        Switch On control
        • Channel
        • Feature
        • Picture Format
        • Volume
        • Picture Style
        Anti-Theft
        • Battery Anti-theft Protection
        • Kensington Lock
        Power control
        • Auto Power ON
        • Green/fast start-up
        • WoLAN
        • WoWLAN
        Apps
        • AppControl
        • Cloud-based Apps
        • Android Apps
        • Philips TV Remote App
        Your brand
        • SmartInfo
        • Welcome Logo
        • Customisable Dashboard (HTML)
        • IPTV System
        • Custom Apps
        • Location Name (Geonames ID)
        Clock
        • Clock in Standby Mode
        • Glow-in-the-Dark RC button
        • On-screen Clock
        SmartInfo
        • HTML5 Browser
        • Interactive Templates
        Cloning and Firmware update
        • Instant Initial Cloning
        • Via USB/RF/IP
        CMND&Control
        • Off-Line Channel Editor
        • Off-Line Settings Editor
        • Real-time TV Status (IP)
        • Remote Management over IP/RF
        • CMND&Create
        • TV Group management
        Control
        • Block Automatic Channel Update
        • Serial Xpress Protocol
        • JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
        Integrated services
        5-Day Weather Forecast
        Interactive DRM
        • VSecure
        • Playready Smoothstreaming
        • SecureMedia
        Revenue generation
        MyChoice
        Languages
        Guest language control
        Remote Control
        • Cable Strap Ready
        • Low-Battery Detection
        • RC Battery Door Lock
        Channels
        • Combined List
        • Themed lists

      • Healthcare features

        Control
        • Multi-Remote Control
        • Healthcare RC compatible
        • Nurse call system compatible
        Convenience
        • Headphone out
        • Independent main speaker mute
        Safety
        • Double isolation class II
        • Flame retardant

      • Multimedia

        Video playback supported
        • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • HEVC
        • VP9
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        Music formats supported
        • MP3
        • AAC
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Subtitle formats supported
        • SRT
        • SMI
        • SSA SUB
        • TXT
        • ASS
        Picture formats supported
        JPG

      • Audio

        Sound output Power
        45  W
        Bathroom speaker out
        1.5 W Mono 8 ohm
        Speakers
        • 2.1
        • Front + Back Firing
        Sound Features
        • DTS Premium Sound
        • DTS Studio Sound
        • AVL
        • Incredible surround
        • Dynamic Bass
        • Dolby MS10

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220-240 V; 50-60 Hz
        Ambient temperature
        0 °C to 40 °C
        Standby power consumption
        &lt;0.4 W
        Energy Label Class
        A
        EU Energy Label power
        86  W
        Power Saving Features
        Eco mode
        Annual energy consumption
        125  kW·h

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Tabletop swivel stand
        • 2 x AAA batteries
        • Warranty Leaflet
        • Legal and Safety brochure
        • Power Cord
        • Remote Control 22AV1505B/12
        Optional
        • Healthcare RC 22AV1109H/12
        • Setup RC 22AV9573A
        • Bluetooth RC 22AV1507A/12

      • Wireless Connectivity

        Wireless LAN
        802.11 ac
        Bluetooth
        • 4.0
        • HID Gamepad Ready
        • Multi-channel
        • Wireless Audio (Headphone)
        Wi-Fi-Direct
        • DirectShare
        • Miracast

      • Connectivity Bottom

        HDMI1
        HDMI 2.0
        Antenna
        IEC-75
        HDMI 2
        HDMI 2.0
        Digital Audio out
        Optical
        USB1
        USB 2.0
        Ethernet (LAN)
        RJ-45

      • Side Connectivity

        USB 2
        USB 2.0
        Common Interface Slot
        CI+ 1.3.2
        USB 3
        USB 3.0
        HDMI 3
        HDMI 1.4
        HDMI 4
        HDMI 1.4 (MHL 2.0)
        Headphone out
        Mini-Jack

      • Rear Connectivity

        Scart
        • RGB
        • CVBS
        Bathroom speaker out
        Mini-Jack
        Component
        YPbPr + L/R cinch
        DVI audio in
        Mini-Jack
        External power
        • 12 V/15 W
        • Mini-Jack
        External Control
        RJ-48

      • Connectivity Enhancements

        RJ48
        • IR-In/Out
        • Serial Xpress interface
        EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
        • One touch play
        • System Standby
        • RC pass through
        • system audio control
        LAN
        Wake up on LAN
        HDMI
        • ARC (all ports)
        • DVI (all ports)
        • MHL 2.0 (HDMI 4)

      • Design

        Colour
        Dark Grey
        Features
        • Aluminium bezel
        • Ambilight 3-Sided

      • Dimensions

        Product weight
        14.5  kg
        Set Width
        1094  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1094  mm
        Wall-mount compatible
        • 200 x 200 mm
        • M6
        Set Height
        661  mm
        Set Depth
        20/40/45  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        709  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        205  mm
        Product weight (+stand)
        18,5  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Batteries for remote control
      • Remote Control
      • Warranty leaflet
      • Power cord
      • Tabletop stand

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
          • Philips does not guarantee the availability or continuity of correct functioning of apps.
          • Actual free memory may be less due to device pre-configuration
          • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the TV is used.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Exclusive offers, just for you.

          Sign up to enjoy:

          Early access to promotions

          Exclusive member days and offers

          News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

          What does this mean?
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.