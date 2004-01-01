Search terms

Hospitality TV

49HFL2839T/12
    Show your guests how much you care with this affordable Hospitality TV. You will enjoy dedicated hospitality features like a branded welcome page, installation via USB and menu and control locking.

    Show your guests how much you care with this affordable Hospitality TV. You will enjoy dedicated hospitality features like a branded welcome page, installation via USB and menu and control locking.

    Show your guests how much you care with this affordable Hospitality TV. You will enjoy dedicated hospitality features like a branded welcome page, installation via USB and menu and control locking.

    Show your guests how much you care with this affordable Hospitality TV. You will enjoy dedicated hospitality features like a branded welcome page, installation via USB and menu and control locking.

      Greet your guests with a customisable welcome page

      Greet your guests with a customisable welcome page

      A welcome page is displayed each time the TV set is switched on. The welcome page can be branded and customised easily at the time of installation via a simple welcome image in .png format.

      USB cloning of all settings for quick installation

      USB cloning of all settings for quick installation

      Provides the ability to easily copy all programming and channel programming settings from one TV into other TV sets in less than a minute. The feature ensures uniformity between TV sets and significantly reduces installation time and costs.

      USB for multimedia playback

      USB for multimedia playback

      Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.

      One combined channel list for Analogue and Digital channels

      One integrated channel list for digital and analogue channels. This allows the guest to flick seamlessly between Analogue and Digital channels.

      Advanced volume control to avoid guest disturbance

      With advanced volume control, you can select the start-up volume of the TV and predefine the volume range of the TV set, preventing excessive volume adjustments and avoiding the disturbance of neighbouring guests.

      Prevent unauthorised use by joystick control locking

      By disabling or enabling joystick control locking, the administrator can prevent unauthorised use of the TV via the joystick, saving the hotelier overheads.

      Installation menu locking

      Prevents unauthorised access to installation and configuration settings, to ensure maximum convenience for guests and to avoid unnecessary reinstallation costs.

      Low power consumption

      Philips TVs are designed to minimise power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

      LED TV for images with incredible contrast

      With LED backlighting, you can enjoy low power consumption and beautiful images with high brightness, incredible contrast and vibrant colours

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        49  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        123  cm
        Display
        LED Full HD
        Brightness
        330  cd/m²
        Picture enhancement
        • Digital Crystal Clear
        • 100 Hz Perfect Motion Rate
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Viewing angle
        178º (H)/178º (V)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2/C
        Analogue TV
        • PAL
        • SECAM

      • Features

        Ease of use
        • Picture Style
        • Sound Style
        Digital services
        • 8d EPG
        • MHEG
        • Teletext

      • Hospitality Features

        Hotel mode
        • Joystick Control Lock
        • Menu lock
        • Installation Menu Lock
        • Volume limitation
        Prison mode
        • high-security mode
        • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock
        Timer
        • Sleep Timer
        • Wake Up Alarm
        • Wake Up On Channel
        Anti-Theft
        • Battery Anti-theft Protection
        • Kensington Lock
        Your brand
        Welcome Logo
        Cloning and Firmware update
        • via USB
        • Instant Initial Cloning
        Control
        Block Automatic Channel Update
        Channels
        • Combined List
        • Off-Line Channel Editor

      • Healthcare features

        Control
        Multi-Remote Control
        Convenience
        Headphone out

      • Multimedia

        Video playback supported
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Music formats supported
        • MP3
        • AAC
        Subtitle formats supported
        • SRT
        • SSA SUB
        Picture formats supported
        • BMP
        • JPG
        • PNG
        Supp. Video Resolution on USB
        up to 1920x1080p@30Hz
        Multimedia connections
        USB

      • Audio

        Sound output Power
        16 (2x8)  W
        Speakers
        • 2.0
        • Down Firing
        Sound Features
        • Equalizer
        • Balance
        • AVL
        • Incredible surround
        • Dynamic Bass

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220-240 V; 50-60 Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5°C to 45°C
        Standby power consumption
        &lt;0.4 W
        Energy Label Class
        A++
        EU Energy Label power
        49  W
        Power Saving Features
        Eco mode
        Annual energy consumption
        71  kW·h

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Remote Control 22AV1407A/12
        • 2 x AAA batteries
        • Tabletop Stand
        • Warranty Leaflet
        • Legal and Safety brochure
        Optional
        Setup RC 22AV9573A

      • Side Connectivity

        Common Interface Slot
        CI+ 1.3
        Headphone out
        Mini-Jack
        USB1
        USB 2.0
        AV input
        CVBS+L/R (Cinch)

      • Rear Connectivity

        Scart
        • CVBS
        • RGB
        • SVHS
        Antenna
        IEC-75
        HDMI1
        HDMI 1.4 (ARC)
        Digital Audio out
        Coaxial (SPDIF)
        VGA input
        15 pin D-sub
        HDMI 2
        HDMI 1.4

      • Connectivity Enhancements

        EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
        • One touch play
        • System Standby

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

      • Dimensions

        Product weight
        10.65  kg
        Set Width
        1112  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1112  mm
        Wall-mount compatible
        • 200 x 200 mm
        • M6
        Set Height
        653  mm
        Set Depth
        60/91  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        691  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        220  mm
        Product weight (+stand)
        11.60  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Batteries for remote control
      • Remote Control
      • Tabletop stand
      • Warranty leaflet

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
          • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the TV is used.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
