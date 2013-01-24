Other items in the box
- Batteries for remote control
- Remote Control
- Power cord
- Warranty leaflet
Search terms
Dare to be different!
Like a painting on your wall. Enjoy the latest ultra-thin LED TV and the immersion of Ambilight. With the complete set of hospitality features and Philips OXIGEN, this TV is designed to meet the highest demands. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Dare to be different!
Like a painting on your wall. Enjoy the latest ultra-thin LED TV and the immersion of Ambilight. With the complete set of hospitality features and Philips OXIGEN, this TV is designed to meet the highest demands. See all benefits
Dare to be different!
Like a painting on your wall. Enjoy the latest ultra-thin LED TV and the immersion of Ambilight. With the complete set of hospitality features and Philips OXIGEN, this TV is designed to meet the highest demands. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Dare to be different!
Like a painting on your wall. Enjoy the latest ultra-thin LED TV and the immersion of Ambilight. With the complete set of hospitality features and Philips OXIGEN, this TV is designed to meet the highest demands. See all benefits
Add a new dimension to your viewing experience with Ambilight Spectra 2. This patented Philips technology enlarges the screen by projecting a glow of light from 2 sides of the back of the TV screen onto the surrounding wall. Ambilight automatically adjusts the colour and brightness of the light to match the TV picture. Thanks to the wall-adaptive function, the colour of the light is perfect, regardless of your wall colour.
SmartInstall makes the installation and maintenance of your TVs effortless. With a simple to use web tool, you can now remotely configure and install your TVs without visiting any rooms! This saves you time and makes sure your guests are not disturbed. Whether it is updating the hotel info pages or installing new channels, SmartInstall can handle all.
SmartInfo allows you to provide hotel or city information to your guests. Your guests have access to this interactive hotel webpage even when the TV is not connected to your intranet or the Internet. You can change the information regularly and easily to keep your guests up to date with all the latest developments at your hotel.
Our TVs give your guests the freedom to enjoy their content on the big TV wirelessly and without hassle. With our open system approach we serve iOS as well as Android users and continuously extend our compatibility. Our secure sharing protects your guests. Pictures, movies, music — it can all be shared and enjoyed on our TVs via Miracast and DirectShare!
MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.
Easy 3D ensures you get long hours of comfort while watching 3D thanks to the flicker-free, low ghosting performance. The compatible 3D glasses are lightweight and do not require batteries. Enjoy 3D easily at home today!
Picture Quality matters. Regular HDTVs deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours for a true to life picture.
App control allows you to give your guests the TV applications of their dreams. You are able to add, delete and sort all the apps in the way you want. Even better, you can now clone these settings to any other TV without having to set up the other TV as well! You can even make various profiles and change on the fly. Do you want to give your suites the high-bandwidth video apps and your other rooms the low-bandwidth apps? No problem. App control makes sure you and your guest have a smooth experience.
Philips Smart TV apps consist of an ever-growing choice of applications ranging from YouTube to social networking apps and many more. The dedicated version is tailored for hospitality use and has several added benefits, such as making sure guest information is securely deleted after use and preventing illegal content from harming your business. With our shared revenue you have the opportunity to earn back the cost of bandwidth used by your guests.
Save costs and clutter. With our new Smart TVs you can build your hotel system directly on the TV. Interactive channels, video-on-demand, interactive hotel menus and information as well as online ordering systems are all possible without an external box attached to the TV. As well as delivering content over coax TV cables, you can now also use your Internet network to deliver your TV channels or VOD directly to the TV. Our partner network can make sure you get the customised portal you want.
The TV can be connected to external decoders and set-top boxes of all major interactive system providers, through the Serial Xpress Protocol (SXP).
With integrated Wi-Fi in your Philips Smart TV, you can wirelessly access a world of content.
With our new on-screen clock display, guests can easily access the current time. At the push of a button the clock is displayed on the TV screen combining enhanced visibility and lower power consumption.
Oxigen
Picture/Display
Supported Display Resolution
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Sound
Connectivity
Convenience
Healthcare
Multimedia Applications
Ambilight
Power
Green Specifications
Dimensions
Accessories