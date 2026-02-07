ProductsSupport

  Energy Label Europe F
The one

4K Ambilight TV

43PUS9010/12

The One to watch
Picture this. Big cinematic nights in. Seamless gaming moves. Surround sound. Endless Smart TV choice. And 4K Ambilight TV that flows beyond the screen. It's not just easy to use, it's The One that has it all.
  • 108 cm (43") AMBILIGHT TV

  • 4K QLED. VRR 144 Hz

  • P5 Picture Engine

  • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

The only TV with integrated lights on the back

The only TV with integrated lights on the back

Imagine integrated LED lights reacting to everything you watch, immersing you in a halo of colour. Ambilight changes everything: now your screen will seem bigger, drawing you deeper into all of your favourite television. Once experienced, you'll never want another TV without it.

Defined picture sharpness and vibrancy with 4K QLED

Defined picture sharpness and vibrancy with 4K QLED

Vivid colours. Ultra-sharp scenes. It's picture perfection at its finest. With 4k (UHD), this is Ambilight TV that adapts to all of your HDR formats. With every incredible moment, whether dark or light, played or streamed, you can devour each detail as you watch scene by scene.

Seeing is believing with the Philips P5 picture engine

Seeing is believing with the Philips P5 picture engine

Picture this—detail with greater depth, colour so incredibly vivid, skin tones so real. With such smooth, natural motion and imagery this crisp, it's as if you can feel yourself there in the moment. Open your eyes, elevate the senses and let yourself feel the difference.

    1. This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.

    2. The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up-to-date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.

    3. Smart TV app availability varies by TV model and country. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv

    4. Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary by TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp

    5. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.

    6. Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com

    7. Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.

    8. Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.

    9. Over-the-top media services button on the remote control will be different in each country. Please refer to the actual product in the box.

    10. Google Assistant is available in different languages and countries specific to product types.

    11. Scope of voice control services via the TV varies according to country and language. For the latest information, please contact our customer care.

    12. Apple, AirPlay, Apple Home, HomeKit and iOS are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. IOS is a trademark or registered trademark of Cisco in the U.S. and other countries and is used under licence.