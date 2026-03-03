All series
43PUS8500/12
108 cm (43") AMBILIGHT TV
4K QLED
Pixel Precise Ultra HD
Dolby Atmos®
With integrated LED lights that react to each scene, Ambilight immerses you in a halo of colourful light. Movies, sports, music videos and gaming expand beyond the screen to draw you deeper into the moment. Once experienced, you'll never want another TV without it.
Vivid colours. Ultra-sharp scenes. It's picture perfection at its finest. With 4K (UHD), this is Ambilight TV that adapts to all your HDR formats. Each incredible moment, whether dark or light, played or streamed, you can devour each detail as you watch scene by scene.
With 8 million pixels all working closely together in harmony, this is 4K viewing like no other. With the sharpest images set to define more detailed, lifelike scenes, nothing captures the moment more truthfully than with this Philips Ambilight TV.
