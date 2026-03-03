ProductsSupport

Brace yourself for 4K QLED colour brilliance, immersive Ambilight and Dolby Atmos with 3D cinema-like sound. With Titan OS to bring you everything you love to watch, this TV doesn't just enhance the moment, it commands a better viewing experience.
  • 108 cm (43") AMBILIGHT TV

  • 4K QLED

  • Pixel Precise Ultra HD

  • Dolby Atmos®

There's TV. And there's Ambilight TV

There's TV. And there's Ambilight TV

With integrated LED lights that react to each scene, Ambilight immerses you in a halo of colourful light. Movies, sports, music videos and gaming expand beyond the screen to draw you deeper into the moment. Once experienced, you'll never want another TV without it.

4K QLED for vibrant viewing and quantum dot colour quality

4K QLED for vibrant viewing and quantum dot colour quality

Vivid colours. Ultra-sharp scenes. It's picture perfection at its finest. With 4K (UHD), this is Ambilight TV that adapts to all your HDR formats. Each incredible moment, whether dark or light, played or streamed, you can devour each detail as you watch scene by scene.

Get closer to the detail with pixel precision

Get closer to the detail with pixel precision

With 8 million pixels all working closely together in harmony, this is 4K viewing like no other. With the sharpest images set to define more detailed, lifelike scenes, nothing captures the moment more truthfully than with this Philips Ambilight TV.

