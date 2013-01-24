Home
43PUS7506/12
    for more information, download <a href="https://www.download.p4c.philips.com/files/4/43pus7506_12/43pus7506_12_elr_.pdf" target="_blank">here</a>
    If it's a film today, your favourite shows tomorrow and sports on the weekend, this Philips 4K TV will always give you a perfect picture. HDR shows look brilliant and gaming is smooth and responsive. Plus you get premium Dolby Atmos sound. See all benefits

      Smart looks. Perfect picture. Smooth motion.

      4K HDR Smart LED TV

      • P5 Perfect Picture Engine
      • 108 cm (43")
      • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
      • Smart TV
      Vibrant HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.

      Vibrant HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.

      Your Philips 4K UHD TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision. Whether it's a must-watch series or the latest video game, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colours will be truer.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

      Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means that the HDR content that you watch will look—and sound—glorious. You'll enjoy a picture that reflects the director's original intentions and experience spacious sound with real clarity and depth.

      The smart way to enjoy your TV. SAPHI

      The smart way to enjoy your TV. SAPHI

      The fast, intuitive SAPHI operating system makes your Philips smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Operate your TV with ease, and quickly navigate to popular Philips smart TV apps.

      Whatever the source, always perfection. Philips P5 engine.

      Whatever the source, always perfection. Philips P5 engine.

      The Philips P5 engine delivers a picture as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colours are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. Motion is perfectly smooth.

      Great for gaming. Low latency on any console.

      Great for gaming. Low latency on any console.

      Your Philips TV boasts the latest HDMI connectivity, and it automatically switches to a low-latency setting when you start playing a game on your console.

      One-button access to a clear icon-based menu.

      One-button access to a clear icon-based menu.

      SAPHI is a fast, intuitive operating system that makes your Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Operate your TV with ease and quickly navigate to popular Philips Smart TV apps including YouTube, Netflix and more.

      Philips TV Collection. Netflix, Prime Video and more.

      Philips TV Collection. Netflix, Prime Video and more.

      Slim, attractive design

      Looking for a TV that fits with your room? This 4K smart TV is dressed for the occasion! The virtually bezel-free screen goes with just about any interior scheme. While the slim feet make it seem as if the screen is floating above your TV unit or table.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        43  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        108  cm
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Picture enhancement
        • Dolby Vision
        • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
        • Ultra Resolution
        • HDR10+ compatible
        • Micro Dimming
        Pixel engine
        P5 Perfect Picture Engine

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on all HDMI
        • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
        • HDR supported, HDR10/HLG
        Video inputs on all HDMI
        • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
        • HDR supported
        • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
        • HDR10+/Dolby Vision

      • Smart TV Features

        User Interaction
        • SimplyShare
        • Screen mirroring
        SmartTV apps*
        • Online video stores
        • Open Internet browser
        • TV on demand
        • YouTube
        • Netflix TV
        Ease of Installation
        • Auto detect Philips devices
        • Network installation wizard
        • Settings assistant wizard
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Advance - Shift
        • Basic - Fill Screen
        • Fit to screen
        • Zoom, stretch
        • Wide screen
        Ease of Use
        • One-stop smart menu button
        • On-screen user manual
        Voice assistant*
        • Amazon Alexa built-in
        • Works with Google Assistant

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Dual Core

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        TV Programme guide*
        8-day Electronic Programme Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext
        HEVC support
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        3
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connections
        Wi-Fi 802.11n, 2 x 2, Single band
        Other connections
        • Satellite Connector
        • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Headphone out
        • Service connector
        HDMI features
        • Audio Return Channel
        • 4K
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI
        HDMI ARC
        Yes on HDMI1
        HDMI eARC
        Yes on HDMI1
        HDMI VRR
        Yes on HDMI1 and HDMI2

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • HEVC (H.265)
        • VP9
        • AV1
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SMI
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .ASS
        • .SSA
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • 360 photo
        • HEIF

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5°C to 35°C
        Standby power consumption
        <0.3 W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Eco mode
        • Light sensor
        Mercury content
        0  mg
        Presence of lead
        Yes*

      • EU Energy card

        EPREL registration numbers
        470493
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        43
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        108
        Energy class for SDR
        G
        On mode power demand for SDR
        63  W
        Energy class for HDR
        G
        On mode power demand for HDR
        100  W
        Networked standby mode
        <2.0  W
        Off mode power consumption
        n.a.
        Panel technology used
        LED LCD

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        20 W
        Sound Enhancement
        • A.I. Sound
        • Clear Dialogue
        • Dolby Atmos®
        • Night mode
        • Auto Volume Leveller
        • Dolby Bass Enhancement
        • A.I. EQ
        Speaker configuration
        2 x 10 W full-range speaker

      • Dimensions

        Box width
        1070.0  mm
        Box height
        650.0  mm
        Box depth
        140.0  mm
        Set Width
        958.4  mm
        Set Height
        560.2  mm
        Set Depth
        82.1  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        958.4  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        590.2  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        226.6  mm
        Stand depth
        218.6  mm
        Stand height
        30.0  mm
        Stand width
        773.6  mm
        Product weight
        7.6  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        7.8  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        10.1  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        100 x 200 mm
        100 x 200 mm

      • Design

        Colours of TV
        Matt black bezel
        Stand design
        Matt black blade sticks

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Tabletop stand

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
          • Energy consumption in kWh per year based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • Smart TV app availability varies per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
          • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
          • Rakuten TV is available in selected languages and countries.

