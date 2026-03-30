Discontinued
436M6VBPAB/01
Momentum
43 (42.51"/108 cm diag.)
3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
These Philips displays utilise high-performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, a user of 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.
With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display, you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multitasking.
VESA-certified DisplayHDR 1000 delivers a dramatically different visual experience vs. other 'HDR compatible' screens. Extreme deep blacks and bright whites contrast with brilliant colours to bring out details that you've never experienced before. Gamers can spot enemies hiding in the dark corners and shadows easily and movie viewers can enjoy a more compelling and lifelike show. This Philips Momentum comes with several HDR modes, each optimised for your usage scenarios: HDR Game, HDR Movie and HDR Photo.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
Low Input Lag best time < 4 ms, it is on a special case and measures it.
For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976
The monitor may look different from feature images.
NTSC Area based on CIE 1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
10 bit is dithered by 8 bit with FRC