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Discontinued

Momentum4K HDR display with Ambiglow

436M6VBPAB/01

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Experience a new level of entertainment immersion with the new Momentum 4K HDR display with Ambiglow lighting. An expansive 4K UHD display with DisplayHDR 1000 delivers ultra-crisp and vibrant image quality that will get you in the moment.
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  • Momentum

  • 43 (42.51"/108 cm diag.)

  • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)

UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution for precision

UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution for precision

These Philips displays utilise high-performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, a user of 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.

MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view

MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view

With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display, you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multitasking.

DisplayHDR 1000 for truly vivid details and realism

DisplayHDR 1000 for truly vivid details and realism

VESA-certified DisplayHDR 1000 delivers a dramatically different visual experience vs. other 'HDR compatible' screens. Extreme deep blacks and bright whites contrast with brilliant colours to bring out details that you've never experienced before. Gamers can spot enemies hiding in the dark corners and shadows easily and movie viewers can enjoy a more compelling and lifelike show. This Philips Momentum comes with several HDR modes, each optimised for your usage scenarios: HDR Game, HDR Movie and HDR Photo.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  2. Low Input Lag best time &lt; 4 ms, it is on a special case and measures it.

  3. For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode

  4. Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard

  5. BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976

  6. The monitor may look different from feature images.

  7. NTSC Area based on CIE 1976

  8. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  9. 10 bit is dithered by 8 bit with FRC