Search terms

1

Professional LED TV

42HFL7108D/12
  • Dare to be different! Dare to be different! Dare to be different!
    -{discount-value}
    A+

    Professional LED TV

    42HFL7108D/12

    Dare to be different!

    Like a painting on your wall. Enjoy the latest ultra-thin LED TV and the immersion of Ambilight. With the complete set of hospitality features and Philips OXIGEN, this TV is designed to meet the highest demands.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Professional LED TV

    Dare to be different!

    Like a painting on your wall. Enjoy the latest ultra-thin LED TV and the immersion of Ambilight. With the complete set of hospitality features and Philips OXIGEN, this TV is designed to meet the highest demands.

    Dare to be different!

    Like a painting on your wall. Enjoy the latest ultra-thin LED TV and the immersion of Ambilight. With the complete set of hospitality features and Philips OXIGEN, this TV is designed to meet the highest demands.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Professional LED TV

    Dare to be different!

    Like a painting on your wall. Enjoy the latest ultra-thin LED TV and the immersion of Ambilight. With the complete set of hospitality features and Philips OXIGEN, this TV is designed to meet the highest demands.

    Similar products

    See all Unmapped

      Dare to be different!

      with OXIGEN and Ambilight

      • 42" Signature
      • LED
      • DVB-T2/T/C MPEG 2/4
      Ambilight Spectra 2-sided intensifies the viewing experience

      Ambilight Spectra 2-sided intensifies the viewing experience

      Add a new dimension to your viewing experience with Ambilight Spectra 2. This patented Philips technology enlarges the screen by projecting a glow of light from 2 sides of the back of the TV screen onto the surrounding wall. Ambilight automatically adjusts the colour and brightness of the light to match the TV picture. Thanks to the wall-adaptive function, the colour of the light is perfect, regardless of your wall colour.

      Brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

      Brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

      The most advanced LED lighting technology in this Full HD LED TV combines an eye-catching minimalistic design with stunning image quality as well as the lowest power consumption in its category. On top of that, LED lighting technology does not contain any hazardous materials. Thus, with LED backlights you can enjoy low power consumption, high brightness, incredible contrast, sharpness and vibrant colours.

      Easy 3D for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

      Easy 3D for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

      Easy 3D ensures you get long hours of comfort while watching 3D thanks to the flicker-free, low ghosting performance. The compatible 3D glasses are lightweight and do not require batteries. Enjoy 3D easily at home today!

      Smart TV apps with many dedicated services for hospitality

      Philips Smart TV apps consist of an ever growing choice of applications ranging from YouTube to social networking apps and many more. The dedicated version is tailored for hospitality use and has several added benefits, such as making sure guest information is securely deleted after use and avoiding illegal content that can harm your business. With guests being able to use apps & catch-up TV even from their home country, Smart TV apps is leading the way in entertainment.

      Integrated Wi-Fi to use Smart TV wirelessly

      With integrated Wi-Fi in your Philips Smart TV, you can wirelessly access a world of content.

      AppControl to add, sort and delete apps with minimum effort

      App control allows you to give your guests the TV applications of their dreams. You are able to add, delete and sort all the apps in the way you want. Even better, you can now clone these settings to any other TV without having to set up the other TV as well! You can even make various profiles and change on the fly. Do you want to give your suites the high-bandwidth video apps and your other rooms the low-bandwidth apps? No problem. App control makes sure you and your guest have a smooth experience.

      Integrated IPTV system for optimal customised interactivity

      Save costs and clutter. With our new Smart TVs you can build your hotel system directly on the TV. Interactive channels, video-on-demand, interactive hotel menus and information as well as online ordering systems are all possible without an external box attached to the TV. As well as delivering content over coax TV cables, you can now also use your Internet network to deliver your TV channels or VOD directly to the TV. Our partner network can make sure you get the customised portal you want.

      On-screen clock display for optimal guest convenience

      With our new on-screen clock display, guests can easily access the current time. At the push of a button the clock is displayed on the TV screen combining enhanced visibility and lower power consumption.

      Philips OXIGEN for latest connectivity and best total cost

      Philips OXIGEN is a complete solution that provides you with all you need in Hospitality TV. The innovative features are designed to give both guests and professionals the latest in connectivity while ensuring the lowest cost of ownership. OXIGEN connectivity offers access to cloud-based online apps and ensures that mobile devices can communicate with the TV, while remote management tools as well as additional revenue opportunities optimise earnings throughout the product lifecycle.

      MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

      MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

      Secure SimplyShare to stream movies and music to your TV

      Secure SimplyShare gives your customers the freedom to enjoy their content on the big TV wirelessly and without hassle. With our open system approach we serve iOS as well as Android users and continuously extend our compatibility. Our secure sharing makes this DLNA-based system protected so your guests will not be disturbed by other people. Pictures, movies, music, all can be shared and enjoyed via SimplyShare on the TV!

      SmartInfo for branded, interactive hotel info pages

      SmartInfo allows you to provide hotel or city information to your guests through SmartUI. Your guests have access to this interactive hotel webpage even when the TV is not connected to your intranet or Internet. You can change the information regularly and easily to keep your guests up-to-date with all the latest developments in your hotel.

      SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

      SmartInstall makes the installation and maintenance of your TVs effortless. With a simple to use web tool, you can now remotely configure and install your TVs without visiting any rooms! This saves you time and makes sure your guests are not disturbed. Whether it is updating the hotel info pages or installing new channels, SmartInstall can handle all.

      Serial Xpress Protocol for interactive systems

      The TV can be connected to external decoders and set-top boxes of all major interactive system providers, through the Serial Xpress Protocol (SXP).

      Technical Specifications

      • Oxigen

        AppControl
        Multiple SmartTV App profiles
        Secure Simply Share
        • DMP
        • Secured pairing
        Smart TV apps
        cloud-based apps for HotelTV
        SmartInfo
        • browser based
        • interactive templates
        SmartInstall
        • offline channel editing
        • offline settings editing
        • remote installation
        • SmartInfo creation
        • software upgrade

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        107  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        42  inch
        Aspect ratio
        • 16:9
        • Widescreen
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Brightness
        400  cd/m²
        Viewing angle
        176º (H)/176º (V)
        Picture enhancement
        • Active Control + Light sensor
        • Digital Noise Reduction
        • Luminance Transient Improver
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Pixel Plus HD
        • HD Natural Motion
        Dynamic screen contrast
        500,000:1
        Colour processing
        4 trillion colours (14-bit RGB)
        Display
        LED Full HD

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs
        up to 1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Video inputs
        • 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz
        • up to 1920 x 1080p

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Aerial Input
        75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
        Tuner bands
        • Hyperband
        • S-Channel
        • UHF
        • VHF
        Digital TV
        • DVB-T2
        • DVB-C MPEG2/MPEG4
        • DVB-T MPEG2/MPEG4
        TV system
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        • NTSC

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2 x 12 W, Invisible Sound
        Sound Enhancement
        • Auto Volume Leveller
        • Dynamic Bass Enhancement
        • Incredible Surround

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        2

      • Connectivity

        Number of USBs
        3
        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        Number of components in (YPbPr)
        1
        Number of scarts (RGB/CVBS)
        1
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • One touch play
        • System standby
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • Headphone out
        • PC-in VGA + Audio L/R in
        • Bathroom speaker out
        • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        Connectivity Enhancements
        • Serial Xpress interface
        • IR-out
        • RJ-48 connector
        • Fast Infrared loop through
        • Power on scart
        • USB2.0
        Wireless LAN
        802.11 b/g/n

      • Convenience

        Ease of Installation
        • Plug and Play
        • Advanced Hotel Mode
        • Automatic Tuning System (ATS)
        • PLL Digital Tuning
        • Automatic Channel Install (ACI)
        • Programme Name
        • Auto Programme Naming
        • Autostore
        • Cloning of TV settings via USB
        • Installation menu locking
        • Security menu access
        • Keyboard lock-out
        • Cloning of TV settings via RF
        Ease of Use
        • Auto Volume Leveller (AVL)
        • 1 channel list analogue/digital
        • On-Screen Display
        • Programme List
        • Back Controls
        • Graphical User Interface
        Comfort
        • Hotel Guest features
        • Auto power on
        • Green/Fast startup
        • Welcome message
        • Switch on channel
        • Volume limitation
        • Sleep timer
        Interactive hotel features
        • Connectivity panel compatible
        • ThemeTV
        • Block automatic channel update
        • Block over-the-air SW download
        • Vsecure
        • SmartInstall
        • MyChoice
        • SmartInfo Premium
        Prison mode
        Txt, MHEG, USB, EPG, Sub block
        Clock
        • Sleep Timer
        • Wake-up Clock
        • On-screen clock display
        Clock Enhancements
        Synchro Time via TXT/DVB
        Teletext
        1000-page Hypertext
        Teletext enhancements
        • Fast text
        • Programme information Line
        Electronic Programme Guide
        • 8-day Electronic Programme Guide
        • Now + Next EPG
        • IP EPG
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Movie expand 16:9
        • Widescreen
        • Super Zoom
        • Auto Format
        Remote control type
        22AV1109C/10 (RC6)
        Remote Control
        • low battery detection
        • battery anti-theft protection
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Firmware upgradeable via RF
        • Firmware upgradeable via IP
        Other convenience
        Kensington lock

      • Healthcare

        Control
        Multi remote control
        Convenience
        • Headphone out
        • Independent main speaker mute
        Safety
        • Nurse call system compatible
        • Double isolation Class II

      • Multimedia Applications

        Multimedia connections
        USB
        Video Playback Formats
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        Picture Playback Formats
        JPEG

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight light system
        LED-wide colour
        Ambilight Features
        • Ambilight Spectra 2
        • Wall colour adaptive

      • Power

        Mains power
        220 - 240 V, 50/60 Hz
        EU Energy Label power
        47  W
        Energy Label Class
        A+
        Annual energy consumption
        69  kW·h
        Standby power consumption
        < 0.3 W
        Ambient temperature
        5°C to 40°C
        Power Saving Features
        • Eco mode
        • Picture mute (for radio)

      • Green Specifications

        Safety
        Flame-retardant housing
        Low Power Standby
        Yes
        SmartPower Eco
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Power cord
        • Tabletop swivel stand
        • Warranty Leaflet
        • SCART Adapter
        Optional accessories
        Set up remote 22AV8573/00

      • Smart TV Applications

        Net TV
        • Online apps
        • For HotelTV, configurable
        SimplyShare
        DMP, Secured Pairing
        Control
        IXP control
        Other
        HbbTV

      • Dimensions

        Carton dimensions (WxDxH)
        1150 x 735 x 132 mm
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        953 x 562 x 32.5 mm
        Product weight
        12.5  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        13.9  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        400 x 400 mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        16.8  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Batteries for remote control
      • Remote Control
      • Power cord
      • Warranty leaflet

      Eco passport

      Philips EcoVision program efforts have been recognized by membership to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. We have joined the United Nations Global Compact, listing 10 principles in the areas of human rights and environment. In our eco-design process we use Green Focal Areas to show the products environmental performance. Have a look to the following Green Focal Areas. Know more about our Green Story

      • Packaging
        Packaging is a Philips Green Focal Area which consumers see immediately when buying a product, however its environmental impact is limited compared to the product's materials and energy consumption.

        • Cardboard: 2122.00  g
        • Plastics: 478.00  g
        • Percentage recycled materials: 181  %

      • Recycling
        This Green Focal Area includes design for recycling and design for disassembly. Philips uses recycled plastics and other materials when technically and commercially possible in its products and promotes the recyclability of materials.

        • Recycled ferrous metals: 0  %
        • Recycled non-ferrous metals: 0  %
        • Recycled plastics: 0  %

      • Weight
        Weight is one of the Green Focal Areas that Philips considers in its EcoDesign process since reducing the amount of materials used, reduces the usage of natural resources, can increase shipping efficiency and brings benefits at the end-of-life.

        • Product weight: 12400.00  g
        • Accessory weight: 1543.39  g

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Eco passport - Our environmental product specifications overview

      Philips cares about the environment and society at large, and strongly supports eco-design of products.

      View the complete Eco passport

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          • Energy consumption in kWh per year based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
          • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2.
          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Exclusive offers, just for you.

          Sign up to enjoy:

          Early access to promotions

          Exclusive member days and offers

          News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

          What does this mean?
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.