Professional LED TV

42HFL4007D/10
    With this energy efficient Hotel LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of interactive television and premium hotel features. Simply link our TV to the system of your choice for the best viewing experience and cost efficient solution.

      MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

      MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

      MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

      Brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

      Brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

      The most advanced LED lighting technology in this Full HD LED TV combines an eye-catching minimalistic design with stunning image quality as well as the lowest power consumption in its category. On top of that, LED lighting technology does not contain any hazardous materials. Thus, with LED backlights you can enjoy low power consumption, high brightness, incredible contrast, sharpness and vibrant colours.

      SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

      SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

      SmartInstall makes the installation and maintenance of your TVs effortless. With a simple to use web tool, you can now remotely configure and install your TVs without visiting any rooms! This saves you time and makes sure your guests are not disturbed. Whether it is updating the hotel info pages or installing new channels, SmartInstall can handle all.

      Integrated clock display with wake-up and message alarm

      The built-in clock display, which is also a wake-up alarm, eliminates the need to invest in an additional clock with cables and connections in the room.

      Low power consumption

      Philips TVs are designed to minimise power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

      Serial Xpress Protocol for interactive systems

      The TV can be connected to external decoders and set-top boxes of all major interactive system providers, through the Serial Xpress Protocol (SXP).

      Eco-friendly design and flame-retardant housing

      Sustainability is integral to the way Philips does business. Philips TVs are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimising overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability. Philips TVs also have a special housing of flame-retardant material. Independent tests carried out by emergency fire services have shown that whereas TVs can sometimes intensify fires caused by external sources, Philips TVs will not contribute to a fire.

      Green Button allows guest to save even more energy

      With the Green Button guests have the option to save even more energy on the TV by opting for a higher backlight dimming or by switching off the screen when listening to radio. Another way to reduce a hotel's operating costs while involving guests directly.

      VSecure for content protection over IP and RF

      To show HD premium content to the guest you need strict content security precautions from the content industry. Philips developed VSecure over RF and IP (Marlin and Windows DRM) for content protection on your Hotel TV.

      Integrated IPTV system for optimal customised interactivity

      Save costs and clutter. With our new Smart TVs you can build your hotel system directly on the TV. Interactive channels, video-on-demand, interactive hotel menus and information as well as online ordering systems are all possible without an external box attached to the TV. As well as delivering content over coax TV cables, you can now also use your Internet network to deliver your TV channels or VOD directly to the TV. Our partner network can make sure you get the customised portal you want.

      SmartInfo for branded, interactive hotel info pages

      SmartInfo allows you to provide hotel or city information to your guests through SmartUI. Your guests have access to this interactive hotel webpage even when the TV is not connected to your intranet or Internet. You can change the information regularly and easily to keep your guests up-to-date with all the latest developments in your hotel.

      Smart TV apps with many dedicated services for hospitality

      Philips Smart TV apps consist of an ever growing choice of applications ranging from YouTube to social networking apps and many more. The dedicated version is tailored for hospitality use and has several added benefits, such as making sure guest information is securely deleted after use and avoiding illegal content that can harm your business. With guests being able to use apps & catch-up TV even from their home country, Smart TV apps is leading the way in entertainment.

      Secure SimplyShare ready - for streaming content to the TV

      With our optional Wi-Fi dongle you can enable Secure SimplyShare. This gives your customers the freedom to enjoy their content on the big TV wirelessly and without hassle. With our open system approach we serve iOS as well as Android users and continuously extend our compatibility. Our secure sharing makes this DLNA-based system protected so your guests will not be disturbed by other people. Pictures, movies, music, all can be shared and enjoyed via SimplyShare on the TV!

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        42  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        107  cm
        Colour cabinet
        High gloss black cabinet
        Display
        LED Full HD
        Brightness
        400  cd/m²
        Picture enhancement
        Pixel Plus HD
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Dynamic screen contrast
        500,000:1
        Viewing angle
        178º (H)/178º (V)

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs
        up to 1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Video inputs
        • 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz
        • up to 1920 x 1080p

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Aerial Input
        75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
        Tuner bands
        • Hyperband
        • S-Channel
        • UHF
        • VHF
        TV system
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        Digital TV
        • DVB-C MPEG4*
        • DVB-T MPEG4*
        • DVB-T2
        • DVB-C MPEG2*
        • DVB-T MPEG2*
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        • NTSC
        IP Playback
        IGMP Multicast

      • Smart TV Applications

        Control
        IXP control
        Net TV
        • Online apps
        • For HotelTV, configurable
        SimplyShare
        • SimplyShare Ready
        • DMP, Secured Pairing
        Other
        HbbTV

      • Multimedia Applications

        Multimedia connections
        USB
        Video Playback Formats
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        Picture Playback Formats
        JPEG

      • Convenience

        Ease of Installation
        • Plug and Play
        • Advanced Hotel Mode
        • Automatic Tuning System (ATS)
        • PLL Digital Tuning
        • Automatic Channel Install (ACI)
        • Programme Name
        • Auto Programme Naming
        • Autostore
        • Cloning of TV settings via USB
        • Installation menu locking
        • Security menu access
        • Keyboard lock-out
        Ease of Use
        • Auto Volume Leveller (AVL)
        • 1 channel list analogue/digital
        • On-Screen Display
        • Programme List
        • Back Controls
        • Graphical User Interface
        Clock
        • Dimmable
        • Integrated LCD Clock Display
        • Sleep Timer
        • Wake-up Clock
        Clock Enhancements
        Synchro Time via TXT/DVB
        Comfort
        • Hotel Guest features
        • Auto power on
        • Green/Fast startup
        • Welcome message
        • Message indicator
        • Switch on channel
        • Volume limitation
        • Sleep timer
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Movie expand 16:9
        • Widescreen
        • Super Zoom
        • Auto Format
        Electronic Programme Guide
        • 8-day Electronic Programme Guide
        • Now + Next EPG
        • IP EPG
        Remote Control
        • low battery detection
        • battery anti-theft protection
        Interactive hotel features
        • Connectivity panel compatible
        • ThemeTV
        • Block automatic channel update
        • Block over-the-air SW download
        • Vsecure
        • SmartInstall
        • MyChoice
        • SmartInfo Premium
        Remote control type
        22AV1109A/10 (RC6)
        Prison mode
        Txt, MHEG, USB, EPG, Sub block
        Teletext
        1000-page Hypertext
        Other convenience
        Kensington lock
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Firmware upgradeable via RF
        • Firmware upgradeable via IP
        Teletext enhancements
        • Fast text
        • Programme information Line

      • Healthcare

        Control
        Multi remote control
        Safety
        • Nurse call system compatible
        • Double isolation Class II
        Convenience
        • Headphone out
        • Independent main speaker mute

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        20 W (2 x 10 W)
        Sound Enhancement
        • Auto Volume Leveller
        • Incredible Surround
        • Ambi-wOOx

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        2

      • Connectivity

        Connectivity Enhancements
        • Serial Xpress interface
        • IR-out
        • RJ-48 connector
        • Fast Infrared loop through
        • Power on scart
        • USB2.0
        • Wi-Fi via PTA01 (option)
        • External Power 12V/15W
        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        Number of components in (YPbPr)
        1
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • One touch play
        • System standby
        Number of scarts (RGB/CVBS)
        1
        Number of USBs
        3
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • Headphone out
        • PC-in VGA + Audio L/R in
        • Bathroom speaker out
        • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Digital audio out (optical)

      • Power

        Mains power
        220-240 V, 50/60 Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5°C to 40°C
        Standby power consumption
        &lt; 0.3 W
        Energy Label Class
        A+
        EU Energy Label power
        46  W
        Annual energy consumption
        64  kW·h

      • Green Specifications

        Safety
        Flame-retardant housing
        Low Power Standby
        Yes
        SmartPower Eco
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Power cord
        • Wall mounting bracket
        • Warranty Leaflet
        • DC power adapter
        Optional accessories
        • Set up remote 22AV8573/00
        • Swivel 22AV1047V
        • Swivel 22AV1048V
        • Wireless USB adapter (PTA01)

      • Dimensions

        Box depth
        133  mm
        Product weight
        13  kg
        Set Width
        977  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        977  mm
        Wall-mount compatible
        400 x 400 mm
        Box height
        750  mm
        Box width
        1065  mm
        Set Height
        589  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        18.3  kg
        Set Depth
        43  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        629  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        260  mm
        Product weight (+stand)
        15.5  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Batteries for remote control
      • Remote Control
      • Power cord
      • Tabletop tilt stand
      • Warranty leaflet

          • Energy consumption in kWh per year based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
          • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2.
