Search terms

1

Professional LED LCD TV

42HFL3016D/10
  • Impress your guests, with the most efficiency Impress your guests, with the most efficiency Impress your guests, with the most efficiency
    -{discount-value}

    Professional LED LCD TV

    42HFL3016D/10

    Impress your guests, with the most efficiency

    With this modern and energy efficient Hospitality Full HD LED LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. Your guests will enjoy a warm welcome and great viewing experience with this professional hotel TV.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Professional LED LCD TV

    Impress your guests, with the most efficiency

    With this modern and energy efficient Hospitality Full HD LED LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. Your guests will enjoy a warm welcome and great viewing experience with this professional hotel TV.

    Impress your guests, with the most efficiency

    With this modern and energy efficient Hospitality Full HD LED LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. Your guests will enjoy a warm welcome and great viewing experience with this professional hotel TV.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Professional LED LCD TV

    Impress your guests, with the most efficiency

    With this modern and energy efficient Hospitality Full HD LED LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. Your guests will enjoy a warm welcome and great viewing experience with this professional hotel TV.

    Similar products

    See all Unmapped

      Impress your guests, with the most efficiency

      Philips Hospitality LED LCD TV

      • 42" EasySuite
      • LED
      • DVB-T/C MPEG 2/4
      Brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

      Brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

      The most advanced LED lighting technology in this Full HD LED TV combines an eye-catching minimalistic design with stunning image quality as well as the lowest power consumption in its category. On top of that, LED lighting technology does not contain any hazardous materials. Thus, with LED backlights you can enjoy low power consumption, high brightness, incredible contrast, sharpness and vibrant colours.

      Full Hotel, Healthcare and Prison Modes

      All required features for professional use in environments where more is required than in a living room. From volume and menu locking to more rigorous material testing, energy saving, anti-theft remote controls and dedicated Healthcare and Prison features to allow for niche market applications.

      MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

      MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

      ThemeTV Lite for easy channel navigation

      ThemeTV Lite offers an easy user interface that gives your guests the opportunity to navigate the guest menu to find channels from their home country, news and hotel information easily without the need for an interactive entertainment system.

      Hotel Scenea for a tailored info and start-up channel

      Hotel Scenea allows you to select and store images on the TV that can be displayed as a start-up or info channel.

      Integrated Connectivity Panel

      The Integrated Connectivity Panel allows your guests to seamlessly connect their personal devices to your TV without the need for an external Connectivity Panel.

      Low power consumption

      Philips TVs are designed to minimise power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

      Green Button allows guest to save even more energy

      With the Green Button guests have the option to save even more energy on the TV by opting for a higher backlight dimming or by switching off the screen when listening to radio. Another way to reduce a hotel's operating costs while involving guests directly.

      Installation menu locking

      Prevents unauthorised access to installation and configuration settings, to ensure maximum guest convenience and avoid unnecessary reprogramming costs.

      Eco-friendly design and flame-retardant housing

      Sustainability is integral to the way Philips does business. Philips TVs are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimising overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability. Philips TVs also have a special housing of flame-retardant material. Independent tests carried out by emergency fire services have shown that whereas TVs can sometimes intensify fires caused by external sources, Philips TVs will not contribute to a fire.

      Additional headphone connection for personal listening

      This speaker system features an additional headphone connection. Connect your own headphones for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        LED Full HD
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        107  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        42  inch
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Brightness
        400  cd/m²
        Dynamic screen contrast
        100,000:1
        Picture enhancement
        • Digital Crystal Clear
        • 100 Hz Perfect Motion Rate
        Colour cabinet
        Black

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        20 W (2 x 10 W)
        Sound Enhancement
        • Auto Volume Leveller
        • Clear Sound
        • Incredible Surround

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        3
        Number of components in (YPbPr)
        1
        Number of scarts (RGB/CVBS)
        1
        Number of AV connections
        1
        Number of USBs
        1
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
        • PC-in VGA + Audio L/R in
        HDMI features
        Audio Return Channel
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        Music Playback Formats
        MP3
        Picture Playback Formats
        JPEG
        Multimedia connections
        USB

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs
        up to 1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Video inputs
        • 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz
        • up to 1920 x 1080p

      • Convenience

        Ease of Installation
        • Advanced Hotel Mode
        • Auto Programme Naming
        • Automatic Channel Install (ACI)
        • Automatic Tuning System (ATS)
        • Autostore
        • Cloning of TV settings via RF
        • Cloning of TV settings via USB
        Ease of Use
        • 1 channel list analogue/digital
        • On-Screen Display
        • Programme List
        • Side Control
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • 4:3
        • Movie expand 14:9
        • Movie expand 16:9
        • Subtitle Zoom
        • Super Zoom
        • Widescreen
        Teletext
        1000-page Smart Text
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Firmware upgradeable via RF
        Comfort
        • Hotel Guest features
        • Sleep timer
        • Switch on channel
        • Volume limitation
        • Welcome message
        Electronic Programme Guide
        • 8-day Electronic Programme Guide
        • Now + Next EPG
        Interactive hotel features
        • Block automatic channel update
        • Block over-the-air SW download
        • MyChoice
        • ThemeTV Lite
        Other convenience
        Kensington lock
        Prison mode
        Txt, MHEG, USB, EPG, Sub block
        Remote Control
        • battery anti-theft protection
        • low battery detection
        Remote control type
        22AV1104D (RC6)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        • DVB-C MPEG2*
        • DVB-C MPEG4*
        • DVB-T MPEG2*
        • DVB-T MPEG4*
        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM

      • Power

        Mains power
        220-240 V; 50 Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5°C to 35°C
        Standby power consumption
        < 0.3 W
        Power Saving Features
        • Eco mode
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        Off mode power consumption
        < 0.3  W
        Annual energy consumption
        91  kW·h
        Power consumption (typical)
        62  W
        Energy Label Class
        A

      • Dimensions

        Box depth
        160  mm
        Box height
        702  mm
        Box width
        1205  mm
        Set Depth
        42.9  mm
        Set Height
        589  mm
        Set Width
        977.2  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        210  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        628.7  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        977.2  mm
        Product weight
        12.9  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        15.3  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        18.7  kg
        Compatible wall mount
        400 x 400 mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Power cord
        • Remote Control
        • Tabletop stand
        • Warranty Leaflet
        • Batteries for remote control
        Optional accessories
        • Set up remote 22AV8573/00
        • Wall mount (tilt) 22AV3100/10

      • Green Specifications

        Low Power Standby
        Yes

      • Healthcare

        Control
        Multi remote control
        Convenience
        • Headphone out
        • Independent main speaker mute
        Safety
        Double isolation Class II

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        2

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Batteries for remote control
      • Remote Control
      • Power cord
      • Tabletop tilt stand
      • Warranty leaflet

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Exclusive offers, just for you.

          Sign up to enjoy:

          Early access to promotions

          Exclusive member days and offers

          News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

          What does this mean?
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.