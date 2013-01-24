Home
Xenon WhiteVision gen2

Xenon car headlight bulb

42403WHV2C1
  Pure and bright white light defeats darkness
    Xenon WhiteVision gen2 Xenon car headlight bulb

    42403WHV2C1

    Pure and bright white light defeats darkness

    Philips Xenon WhiteVision gen2 lamps create an intense white look for your car and produce brighter, more uniform white light on the road. The perfect choice for xenon headlights to match the look of LED lights. See all benefits

      Pure and bright white light defeats darkness

      Intense whiter light improves driver concentration

      • Type of lamp: D3S
      • Pack of: 1
      • 42 V, 35 W

      Ultimate white effect to match other LEDs on your car

      Philips Xenon WhiteVision gen2 headlight lamps are the perfect choice for drivers who want a crisp white look for their headlights - similar to that of LEDs. With the same colour temperature as LED lights, Xenon WhiteVision gen2 is the ultimate upgrade for your xenon headlights.

      Crisp, pure white beam cuts through darkness

      With a colour temperature of up to 5000 Kelvin, Philips Xenon WhiteVision lamps illuminate the road ahead with a crisp, pure white beam that cuts through the darkness. Instead of straining to see the road ahead, you’ll enjoy a safer, more exciting drive. With Philips automotive lighting, driving at night shall no longer limit you.

      Greater contrast for improved visibility and safer driving

      It is vital to be able to quickly spot and identify road markings and signs when driving in the dark. With the Xenon WhiteVision bulbs you get an intense, uniform white light. With a high colour temperature, the headlights provide stronger contrast and better reflections from objects and signs. And you'll enjoy a more comfortable and safer driving experience. The fact is many road traffic accidents are caused by overtired drivers losing concentration. This whiter light helps you maintain concentration and stay alert when driving at night.

      More powerful light beam for enhanced vision

      This powerful white headlamp provides you with more intense light. Philips WhiteVision gen2 features a high-performing light, providing up to 120% more vision compared with the legal minimum standard. The enhanced light improves your vision for greater control of your vehicle.

      Intense white light, 100% road legal

      Although brighter lights help you see better, if they dazzle oncoming drivers it makes the road less safe for you. The ECE-certified Xenon WhiteVision gen2 provides road-legal intense white light, with a headlight bulb colour that's harmonised with LED lights. The resulting light offers excellent visibility for safer driving, without irritating other drivers.

      Philips is a favoured choice of all major car manufacturers

      Philips is renowned for technologically advanced automotive lighting, introducing innovations that have become standard in modern vehicles. One in every two cars in Europe, and one in every three worldwide, is equipped with Philips lights, making it a favoured choice for all major car manufacturers.

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of early failure. Able to withstand severe thermal shock, Philips UV-Quartz glass car bulbs allow more pressure inside the bulb, which can then produce a more powerful light to improve driving visibility. This, combined with a special anti-UV coating technology to protect the headlights from harmful ultraviolet radiation, means you can be sure these bulbs are built to last.

      Available in most popular bulb types: D1S, D2S, D2R and D3S

      To find out which Xenon WhiteVision gen2 car lights fit your car, please go to www.philips.com/automotive

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8727900377378
        EAN3
        8727900377385
        Packaging type
        C1

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        42  V
        Wattage
        35  W

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        2500h

      • Light characteristics

        Colour temperature
        Up to 5000 K
        Lumens
        3200 ±350

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        42403WHV2C1
        Ordering code
        37737833

      • Outer pack information

        Height
        5.7  cm
        Length
        11.1  cm
        Width
        9.6  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        0.195  kg

      • Product description

        Type
        D3S
        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Range
        Xenon WhiteVision
        Technology
        Xenon
        Designation
        D3S WhiteVision

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        97.5  g
        Height
        9.3  cm
        Length
        5.4  cm
        MOQ (for professionals)
        2
        Pack Quantity
        1
        Width
        5.4  cm

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Style
        Product highlight
        Enjoy your passion

