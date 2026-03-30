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  • Take performance to the X-treme
  • Take performance to the X-treme
  • Take performance to the X-treme
  • Take performance to the X-treme
  • Take performance to the X-treme
  • Take performance to the X-treme
  • Take performance to the X-treme
  • Take performance to the X-treme
  • Take performance to the X-treme
  • Take performance to the X-treme
  • Take performance to the X-treme
  • Take performance to the X-treme
  • Take performance to the X-treme
  • Take performance to the X-treme
  • Take performance to the X-treme
  • Take performance to the X-treme
  • Take performance to the X-treme
  • Take performance to the X-treme

Discontinued

X-tremeVisioncar headlight bulb

12972XV+B1

Take performance to the X-treme
Philips X-tremeVision car bulbs are among the brightest you can buy. They outshine most other car lamps with up to 130% more brightness and a superior beam length. So you see further, react faster and drive safer.
See all benefits

Up to 130% brighter light

Take performance to the X-treme

  • Type of lamp: H7

  • Pack of: 1

  • 12 V, 55 W

  • More light

Significantly whiter light to improve comfort and safety

The bright white light (up to 3.500 K) is significantly whiter than standard headlamps. The Philips patented gradient coating technologyTM produces a more powerful light. So you can enjoy one of the brightest lighting performances and a highly comfortable night driving experience.

A lifetime of safety so you can see and be seen

A lifetime of safety so you can see and be seen

Every potential failure of a spare part is a risk for you and your vehicle. This is especially true for headlights. Every broken headlight lamp reduces visibility and safety for you and the oncoming traffic. Philips X-tremeVision is optimised for a long and reliable lifetime. So you can see and be seen for longer than with any other high-performance lamp.

Exceptional beam quality and performance

With a combination of more light and increased colour temperature, Philips X-tremeVision qualifies as one of the best performance beams in the halogen segment.

Technical specifications

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