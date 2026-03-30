Discontinued
12972XV+B1
Type of lamp: H7
Pack of: 1
12 V, 55 W
More light
The bright white light (up to 3.500 K) is significantly whiter than standard headlamps. The Philips patented gradient coating technologyTM produces a more powerful light. So you can enjoy one of the brightest lighting performances and a highly comfortable night driving experience.
Every potential failure of a spare part is a risk for you and your vehicle. This is especially true for headlights. Every broken headlight lamp reduces visibility and safety for you and the oncoming traffic. Philips X-tremeVision is optimised for a long and reliable lifetime. So you can see and be seen for longer than with any other high-performance lamp.
With a combination of more light and increased colour temperature, Philips X-tremeVision qualifies as one of the best performance beams in the halogen segment.